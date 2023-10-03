Carmella: The WWE Star is Currently Focusing on Family

Leah Van Dale, popularly known as Carmella, carries the pulse of wrestling in her veins, a legacy passed down from her father, who was a professional wrestler himself. Her story, however, begins long before the WWE. With a background as a dancer and a cheerleader for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Lakers, she cultivated an athleticism that would later become her trademark in the wrestling arena. A certified fitness instructor, personal trainer, and an ardent follower of professional wrestling since childhood, she idolized figures like Miss Elizabeth. Beyond the wrestling world, she stepped into the world of business with her wine label, Capo Cagna, in 2020. Yet, her life took a significant turn when she entered the world of WWE.

Carmella’s WWE Journey

Debuting in 2013, Carmella’s journey in WWE began with a bang. The fabulous princess of Staten Island swiftly captivated the audience. Throughout her career, she achieved commendable milestones, including capturing the first-ever Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase. This victory led to her reign as the SmackDown Women’s Champion, further elevating her status. Her in-ring collaborations and rivalries with figures like Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Big Cass, and Enzo Amore in NXT showcased her verbal and physical prowess. In 2023, after clinching a victory in a fatal four-way match, she participated in the women’s Elimination Chamber match but was eventually bested by Asuka. Her appearances ceased after the March 13 Raw episode, but don’t fret, she hasn’t retired yet.

Where is Carmella Now?

Away from the bright lights of WWE, Carmella’s life has been a blend of joy, anticipation, and heartbreaking challenges. In 2022, she experienced two miscarriages, a distressing experience for anyone. Her first was a chemical pregnancy, a heart-wrenching experience. Then came the ectopic pregnancy in October, another painful chapter in her life. Carmella bravely addressed these hardships, emphasizing the value of resilience and hope. “It’s been a journey,” she opened up during an exclusive with PEOPLE, “So it was a struggle for sure. But with how we treated the ectopic pregnancy, I was forced to wait to try again so it afforded me the opportunity to just focus back on work and not stress too much about trying to get pregnant. And it’s so cliché, but everyone says it’ll happen when you’re not trying or when you don’t try so hard and I was like, ‘Yeah okay, whatever,’ but that’s what happened with us.”

However, the universe had its plans, gifting Carmella and her husband, WWE commentator Corey Graves (Matt Polinsky), with a new chapter in their story. 2023 brought news of Carmella’s latest pregnancy, a moment she calls their little miracle. When she got the positive pregnancy test for the third time, she was hopeful but cautious. She wanted to ensure everything was alright and both she and the baby were healthy before getting too excited. Describing the jubilant revelation to her husband, Carmella shared, “I told him it was a birthday present that had gotten delayed, and when he opened it, it was literally the last thing he was expecting… a onesie that said, ‘Hello Daddy,’ and with a positive pregnancy test.”

She is the stepmother to Graves’ three children: Lola, Lenny, and Cash. She mentioned how the kids eagerly anticipate the new sibling’s arrival, frequently inquiring about the baby boy’s growth and comparing its size to various fruits or objects. The positive influence of these children in her life reinforced Van Dale’s desire to become a mother. While she was uncertain about motherhood in the past, their presence convinced her, and now she’s excited to be a mother to four kids soon. Reflecting on her health, Carmella shared the tribulations of her first trimester, candidly revealing, “You hear about morning sickness, you hear you get tired and things like that, but I had no idea how debilitating it would be until it was happening to me.” However, with renewed vigor, she’s now feeling much better.

Regarding her return to the ring, she said, “I for sure plan to come back. I think it’s important to show you can have a baby and still have a career, especially a very physical one at that, but I’m not going to rush.” As she awaits the newest member of their family, the wrestling community and fans worldwide stand with Carmella. A testament to her unyielding spirit, her story is a powerful reminder that life, in all its unpredictable turns, is a journey worth wrestling for.

Read More: Paige: Where is the Former WWE Star Now?