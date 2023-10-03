Paige: The WWE Star is Now Part of All Elite Wrestling

Belonging to an English family deeply rooted in wrestling, Paige’s (Saraya Bevis’) journey in the sport has been far from conventional. While the thrill of the mat ran in her blood, she wasn’t always fond of the sport. Witnessing firsthand the injuries her family suffered made her apprehensive of the ring. In fact, as a child, she harbored dreams of becoming a zoologist rather than a wrestler. However, destiny had other plans, and she soon found herself grappling on the European wrestling circuit at age 13, further making waves in Shimmer Women Athletes. But her true breakout was yet to come in the form of her WWE journey.

Why Did Paige Leave WWE?

Embracing the WWE universe in 2011 via FCW (Florida Championship Wrestling), Paige seamlessly transitioned to WWE NXT, showcasing her prowess. She clinched the Divas Championship on her raw debut night, going on to secure her place as the NXT Women’s Champion and a two-time WWE Divas Champion. Amidst these highs, challenges loomed. Paige’s neck injury halted her wrestling stint as she had to undergo surgery, prompting her to assume a more off-screen role. Outside the ring, she donned a managerial hat, first becoming the general manager of ‘Smackdown Live,’ later she managed the team of Asuka and Kairi Sane, the Kabuki Warriors.

The industry acknowledged her contributions when she was ranked No. 17 on WWE’s The 50 Greatest Women Superstars of all time in 2021. Nevertheless, challenges arose, and combined with health issues, including scoliosis and her neck problems, Paige had to part ways with WWE. She announced her departure from WWE on Twitter on June 2022. Shortly after her initial announcement on social media, Paige shared more about her departure from WWE during a livestream on Twitch.

She emphasized that her exit wasn’t a joint choice. She had to leave WWE as they didn’t want renew her contract. Even though WWE didn’t renew her contract, she only had good words for them. She said,” I’m appreciative of WWE,I really am. They helped me so much they got me a therapist when I had drinking and alcohol issues. They kept me a long time even after my neck surgery, sitting on my ass. I felt like I had so much left to give there as someone who can cut a decent promo and do a managerial role. It is what it is.”

Where is Paige Now?

Paige’s legacy continued post-WWE as she ventured into All Elite Wrestling (AEW). After joining the AEW, she dropped her stage name, Paige, and started performing under her real name – Saraya. Making her presence felt immediately, she entered into a scuffle with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., marking her first physical altercation since her neck injury in 2017. Her journey in AEW was accentuated by the formation of the group – The Outcasts, alongside Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. Saraya’s dedication and prowess were rewarded on August 27, 2023, when she clinched her first world title in nearly nine years.

She defeated AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Outcast team member Toni Storm in an exhilarating four-way match at ‘All In’ hosted in her native land. Further cementing her championship reign, Saraya successfully defended her AEW Women’s World Championship against Toni Storm on September 20, 2023 at ‘Grand Slam’.

Outside the ring, Saraya has been engaging with her fans through her beauty line and live streaming on Twitch. On the personal front, she’s in a harmonious relationship with Ronnie Radke, the rapper and lead vocalist of ‘Falling in Reverse.’ Their bond resonates deeper with the vibrant household they share in Los Angeles, filled with two dogs, an engaging macaw parrot, and a pair of ducks – a cherished birthday gift from Ronnie. She has multiple tattoos, one notable in memory of her brother who tragically passed when she was 13, which is a testament to the battles she’s faced and overcome.

