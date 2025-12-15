What did Carol Inject Herself With in Pluribus?

In Apple TV+’s ‘Pluribus,’ the entire world is taken over by an alien virus turning them into super nice people. There are only a handful of people in the entire world who have not been affected by it and Carol is one of them. This sudden change in the world not only makes Carol hate the Others, but she is also intent on finding a way to get the world back to the way it was. She is ready to do whatever it takes to do that. So, in the fourth episode, she does an experiment that proves to be much more dangerous than she imagined. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Carol Makes Herself a Test Subject Before Embarking on Her Experiment

In the quest to find a way to beat the virus and get the world back to the way it was, Carol decides to find out more about the Others. One of the things she realises about them is that they cannot lie to her. It doesn’t seem to be in their nature to be deceptive or to hide things, especially when they are being asked point blank. So, Carol visits Zosia in the hospital, who is injured following the grenade blast at Carol’s house, and asks her if there is a way to reverse the process. While Carol answers her other questions, she skirts around the one about the reversal, which convinces Carol that there is in fact a way, but the Others don’t want to give it up because it would mean an end to their world. She concludes that there is a barrier in Zosia’s brain which is keeping her from giving her the answer she needs. If she can break that barrier, even for a little while, she can get Zosia to spill the truth, and that’s where the vial of sodium thiopental comes in.

Known as truth serum in popular culture, sodium thiopental is generally used as an anesthetic. Carol thinks that its effect can make Carol loosen up enough to spill the truth. The drug is supposed to break the barrier in her mind that is keeping her from giving Carol the information she needs. However, Carol only knows about the drug and its effects from what she has read. She has never used the drug or seen it in action before, which is why, she decides to inject herself with it to make sure that it has the intended effect. She gets the drugs from the hospital, and when she is almost caught, she deflects by saying she is looking for heroin. This gets her the syringes to inject the drug, and the heroin that the Others give her, because she asked for it, is poured down the drain. Carol steals two vials from the hospital, and she uses the first one on herself and films herself to find out how she reacts to it, because she would most likely not remember it in the morning.

Sure enough, the drug does its job. It leads Carol to loosen up and talk about all sorts of things, including how she finds Zosia physically attractive. Convinced of its effects, she injects it in Zosia the next day. However, she doesn’t stop to consider that like all drugs, the so-called truth serum could also have side effects. It is not an over-the-counter med that anyone can use. It has to be administered by medical professionals in a controlled environment, knowing the patient’s medical history, among other things. Carol, however, doesn’t know anything about that, which is why she is shocked when Zosia suffers a cardiac arrest. It is not clear whether it was because of the strain caused by Carol’s line of questioning and Zosia’s efforts to not answer her, or whether it was the side effect of sodium thiopental. In any case, it threatens Zosia’s life and makes the Others flee the city because they want a break from Carol.

