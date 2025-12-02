12 Shows Like Pluribus You Must See

Created by Vince Gilligan, Apple TV+’s ‘Pluribus’ (stylized as PLUR1BUS) centers around a global event that leads to an unprecedented shift in human life. Due to the discovery of an alien virus, humanity enters a stage of collective consciousness through a hive mind-like system, where only peace and happiness are normal emotions. The joining of humanity also ensures the end of government and the concept of individuality, as every brain becomes part of the whole.

At the heart of the post-apocalyptic science fiction series is an immune author named Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn), who must navigate the new state of the world and also find ways to counter the virus and make people “normal” again. In this process, not only does she find her will tested, but she must also confront the difficulties of saving the world from a state of bliss. Here are shows like ‘Pluribus’ that navigate mind-bending mysteries, while also commenting on the meaning of life.

12. Maniac (2018)

Netflix’s ‘Maniac’ follows strangers Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone), a woman with no sense of purpose in life, and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), who is challenged by a disputed schizophrenia diagnosis. In the psychological black comedy drama series, they participate in a mysterious pharmaceutical trial, which has seemingly reached its peak. With the participants reeling from their own problems, the ones running the trial claim that the radical pill treatment will permanently solve all issues for the twelve subjects.

However, the experiment leads to unforeseen consequences. Created by Patrick Somerville and loosely based on the eponymous Norwegian series by Espen PA Lervaag and others, the series is a nuanced exploration of the human psyche. The futuristic feel and the commentary on human behavior in all its complexities connect the story to ‘Pluribus’ and its unique world.

11. The 100 (2014-2020)

Based on Kass Morgan’s novel series of the same name, ‘The 100’ is the journey of Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor), Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley), and other survivors. Nearly a century after a nuclear war devastated Earth, a large space station sends a hundred juvenile delinquents to the surface to see if Earth is habitable. Once they start to navigate, they discover that the truth may be far more complex than they ever imagined. As they learn more about the planet’s truths, they must also come to terms with their own humanity. Created by Jason Rothenberg, the post-apocalyptic science fiction drama series, like ‘Pluribus,’ is a portrayal of survival and the future of humanity. Both stories study characters who must make life-altering choices that may have greater significance to the world at large.

10. Invasion (2021-2025)

In ‘Invasion,’ Earth suddenly faces a crisis, marked by power outages, the destruction of homes, and other problems related to infrastructure. With these events seemingly connected, they are traced to extraterrestrial interference threatening humanity at large. Amidst the chaos, Aneesha Malik (Golshifteh Farahani), Trevante Cole (Shamier Anderson), and others must understand the events around them and possibly find a way out. Apple TV+’s science fiction series, created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, complements ‘Pluribus’ due to its portrayal of unusual phenomena, futuristic scenarios, apocalyptic themes, and deeper perspectives on human nature.

9. Utopia (2013-2014)

‘Utopia,’ a British conspiracy thriller series, deals with a group of online friends, including Ian (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett), Becky (Alexandra Roach), and others, who find the manuscript of a graphic novel called “Utopia,” which is rumored to predict global catastrophes and conspiracies. This immediately makes them targets of “The Network,” a dangerous organization, while they also strive to find a mysterious person who may provide them with more clues about their fate. The Dennis Kelly creation is a suspenseful and futuristic story, wherein the survival-based journeys of the characters resemble Carol’s experiences in ‘Pluribus.’

8. Brave New World (2020)

Loosely based on Aldous Huxley’s eponymous novel, Peacock’s ‘Brave New World’ centers on John (Alden Ehrenreich), who intervenes during a dangerous scenario to save Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay). He is transported to a futuristic and utopian New London, where he makes startling discoveries that may reveal truths about the nature of the world. The science fiction drama series also sheds light on a society run on the prohibition of traditional family, money, and privacy. Created by Grant Morrison, Brian Taylor, and David Wiener, it is connected to ‘Pluribus’ as it portrays alternate social structures, loss of traditional human values, and larger mysteries related to control and power.

7. Orphan Black (2013-2017)

‘Orphan Black,’ created by Graeme Manson and John Fawcett, is the story of Sarah Manning (Tatiana Maslany), who gets dragged into a mind-bending conspiracy after witnessing the suicide of her doppelgänger named Beth Childs. Sarah assumes Beth’s identity to investigate the case further and makes a discovery that may alter her perception of reality and the nature of power in the world. The science-fiction thriller series is spiritually connected to the world of ‘Pluribus’ as it explores new political systems, futuristic developments, and human identity.

6. Westworld (2016-2022)

HBO’s ‘Westworld’ is set in a futuristic world where a large company has developed a theme park where people can experience the brutalities of human nature without any legal issues. The park allows people to enter a world where humanoid robots exist to serve them and help them bring their fantasies to life. However, when the robots seemingly start to develop consciousness, it leads to unprecedented chaos. Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) finds herself in the middle of this chaos, as she aims to find meaning.

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the dystopian science fiction Western drama series is a poignant navigation of the positives and negatives of technology. Based on Michael Crichton’s film of the same name, it examines the cost of advancement, the nature of human consciousness, and the struggles against authority in ways similar to ‘Pluribus.’

5. Severance (2022-)

‘Severance’ is set in a world where Lumon Industries has developed a revolutionary technology that splits the human mind into two through an implant. It allows the company to separate the work and non-work memories of the employees, once they are inside and outside the office space. This seemingly otherworldly technology challenges the lives of Mark Scout (Adam Scott), Dylan George (Zach Cherry), Helly R. (Britt Lower), and other employees who live with two memory systems within the same bodies. Apple TV+’s science fiction psychological thriller series, created by Dan Erickson, akin to ‘Pluribus,’ is an examination of external control over the human mind and its relation to power structures. Both stories explore the consequences of technological advancements and the future of civilization.

4. The Last of Us (2023-)

HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ follows the journeys of Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal), who develop a complex bond as they travel through a post-apocalyptic America ravaged by fungal infections that turn people into zombie-like creatures. Joel is given the responsibility of safely transporting the teenager Ellie to a safe place, as she could hold the key to saving humanity from a dreaded future. Based on the eponymous video game series by Naughty Dog, the post-apocalyptic drama series created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann is a haunting tale of complexities. Due to its portrayal of apocalyptic stakes, control of human minds, and sacrifices necessary to keep humanity safe, it shares a spiritual connection with ‘Pluribus’ and its characters.

3. Sense8 (2015–2018)

Netflix’s ‘Sense8’ follows Capheus (Aml Ameen), Nomi Marks (Jamie Clayton), and six other strangers from different cultures and parts of the world, whose minds get interconnected after a violent vision. They can understand each other and also share thoughts. Their unique collective consciousness makes them a challenge to the power structure of the world, which prompts a discreet global organization to hunt them down, even as they learn to adapt to their new reality. Created by Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski, and J. Michael Straczynski, the science fiction drama series, akin to ‘Pluribus, depicts the hive-mind concept, the nuances of futuristic existence, and the nature of the human mind.

2. The Leftovers (2014-2017)

Based on Tom Perrotta’s eponymous novel, ‘The Leftovers’ follows the aftermath of an apocalyptic and inexplicable event that led to the vanishing of a significant chunk of the global human population. In this new world, Kevin Garvey Jr. (Justin Theroux), his spouse Laurie (Amy Brenneman), and other family members in a small New York community come to terms with reality as religious activities decline, and cults gain popularity. As the community deals with tragedy, groups such as the “Guilty Remnant” have their agenda for the future of humanity. HBO’s supernatural drama series, created by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta, reflects the consequences of large-scale disasters, changes in social structures, and the struggles of ordinary citizens, akin to Carol in ‘Pluribus.’

1. Childhood’s End (2015)

In ‘Childhood’s End,’ humanity enters a new mode of life, free from crime and war, due to the invasion of the planet by a peaceful race of extraterrestrials called the “Overlords.” This new utopia enables people to stay happy and peaceful. However, strange occurrences worldwide threaten the new normal. Children across the globe seem to be exhibiting interconnected behavior, which puts the adults in a state of chaos. As human identity and culture face the risk of erasure, the true objectives of the aliens may not be what the people imagined. The lives of Ricky Stormgren (Mike Vogel) and others become intertwined with the fate of the world.

Based on the eponymous novel by Arthur C. Clarke and developed by Matthew Graham, the American-Australian dystopian science fiction series is a nuanced exploration of a futuristic world. The elements of alien intervention in human society, the inexplicable behavioral changes in sections of the population, and the visual tones of the series connect it to the world of ‘Pluribus’ and its characters.

