Seven new families were introduced to the audience in season 4 of Netflix’s ‘Stranded With My Mother-in-Law.’ One of them was the Pantaleão family, comprising Gabô Pantaleão, her wife, Carolina Nobre, and Gabô’s mother-in-law, Polyane Nobre. When the family first appeared on the show, it became evident that the daughter-in-law was caught in the middle of a strained relationship between her wife and mother-in-law. Polyane often discussed the couple’s personal matters with the rest of her family. Carolina felt that her mother often shared that information with another of her daughters, whom she preferred. Gabô revealed that she was accustomed to a more relaxed routine than her mother-in-law.

Family Gossip Deepened the Rift Between Polyane and Carolina Nobre

From the beginning, Carolina Nobre and Gabô Pantaleão opened up about how Polyane Nobre’s habit of gossiping was creating problems in their personal lives. The daughter felt that her mother favored her sister more, contributing to a strained relationship between the two sisters. During the first challenge, Polyane was already seen urging the couple to hurry up and finish the task. She revealed that she felt the pair had different values from hers, which was the primary source of disagreement. She further mentioned that she might be able to connect with her other children more because they have children. Polyane insisted that she disagreed with Gabô’s view that everyone had to think like her.

It soon became clear that the original tension stemmed from gossip involving a former employee who had worked at Gabô and Carolina’s home. The daughter-in-law further revealed that the incident caused misunderstandings, widening the rift between Carolina and her sister. Those unresolved feelings surfaced when Gabô and Polyane were living together in the villa. As the competition progressed, both began to navigate the game strategically and form alliances. They eventually sought solace in each other’s presence when Carolina was excluded by a fellow competitor from participating in a challenge at the villa. Although the incident upset Gabô and Polyane, it ultimately brought them closer.

Carolina Nobre Runs a Website and is Thriving as a Digital Creator

Before stepping into the world of reality TV, Carolina Nobre had long been focusing on building her presence as a Content Creator. She has cultivated a large fanbase on Instagram, boasting more than 149K followers. On the platform, she shares about her professional endeavors and provides sneak peeks into her daily life. Alongside that, she runs a namesake website, where she offers carefully curated collections featuring clothing, footwear, and accessories. The site also features pieces from Gabô’s collection, with options ranging from shorts to sneakers. On the personal front, Carolina is leading a happy and fulfilling life with her wife, Gabô, and their two beloved pups.

Carolina and Gabô share a love of travel that has taken them to several exotic destinations. They frequently explore different corners of Brazil, making lifelong memories together. The pair reached a significant milestone in their relationship when they finally exchanged their vows in December 2025, surrounded by their loved ones. In December 2023, Carolina got the opportunity to explore the historical streets of London, England. In her free time, she loves attending live concerts, with one of the most recent being a Billie Eilish concert in October 2025. Occasionally, she enjoys going on fishing trips and taking long walks outdoors to immerse herself in its tranquility.

Gabô Pantaleão is Flourishing as an Influencer and Proud Pawparent

Gabô Pantaleão has made a name for herself as a successful Influencer, building an impressive community of more than 4.8 million followers on Instagram. She regularly uses her social media page to share videos discussing noteworthy topics and amusing incidents. From time to time, she shares her reaction videos on entertaining skits and humorous clips. Over the years, Gabô has collaborated with several brands and ventures, including Nio and Bauducco. Furthermore, she maintains a Shopee account, where she shares her favorite products. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Gabô remains connected with her emotional side. She has always maintained a special relationship with her beloved mother.

However, Gabô faced a massive heartbreak in October 2026, when her mother passed away. She shared a heartfelt tribute expressing how much she missed her mother, who had supported her throughout different stages of life. Fortunately, Gabô receives the constant support of her wife, Carolina, which helps her move forward with resilience. Together, the pair often heads out on fishing trips, visits aquariums, or simply goes on romantic dates at restaurants. Besides that, a significant part of Gabô’s journey is dedicated to her two furry pups, and she always makes sure to shower them with love and attention. She equally values her friendships, often expressing gratitude to her close circle, who have stood by her as the pillars of support over time.

Polyane Nobre Devotes Her Time to Her Partner, Children, and Granddaughters

Aside from her appearance on reality TV, Polyane Nobre has chosen to keep further details about her professional life out of the spotlight. From what we can tell, she is quite conscious of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, making fitness an important part of her daily routine. From following a disciplined workout regimen to embracing a balanced diet, Polyane makes an effort to look after her overall well-being. Apart from that, her world revolves greatly around her family, particularly her children and granddaughters. She always makes sure to wish her granddaughters on Children’s Day, spending quality time with them and showering them with gifts.

Moreover, Polyane maintains a close relationship with her mother. During festivals like Christmas, the contestant enjoys spending quality time with her family over shared meals and laughter. Her partner, Luis, also holds a special place in her heart. They celebrated their first anniversary in March 2026 and frequently find little ways to express their affection for one another. Additionally, they often visit the beach, dipping their toes into the ocean’s cool water. Polyane is a woman of faith who finds comfort and inspiration in nature. From admiring waterfalls and watching the waves crash against the shore to participating in adventurous activities, she always makes the most of the mundane moments.

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