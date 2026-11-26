Netflix’s ‘Stranded with My Mother-in-Law’ (originally titled ‘Ilhados com a Sogra’) explores how relationships between mothers and their children’s partners can become strained for different reasons. While some disagreements stem from simple misunderstandings, others are rooted in long-standing issues that take considerable effort to resolve. In season 4, Jheny Santucci and Arthur Aguiar confronted their differences with Roberta Santucci, Jheny’s mother. Although it initially appeared that the family would be able to put their disagreements behind them fairly quickly, it soon became clear that several of their issues ran much deeper than they had anticipated.

Jheny Santucci, Arthur Aguiar and Roberta Santucci Were Able to Make Strong Alliances in the Season

The first thing Arthur Aguiar said when he entered the season was that the trouble in his relationship with his mother-in-law, Roberta Santucci, stemmed from the fact that they were very different people. His wife, Jheny Aguiar, agreed, saying that things had not felt right between them from the moment they first met. Roberta had her own explanation: she was the outgoing one and had always felt that Arthur was quiet, wanting him to come out of his “shell.” During a round in which all the families sat down with the therapist, she said she often felt neglected because he neither checked up on her nor called her often.

Arthur explained that his relationship with his own parents was much the same and that he did not mean anything particular by it. The two then found themselves with the highest number of honeycombs, giving Jheny an advantage to exercise. She chose not to let Carolina Pantaleão participate in the challenge, which ruffled some feathers. Roberta’s growing friendship with Viviane Di Felice had already split the group in two, and the three of them felt they had the upper hand in most challenges.

Arthur Aguiar is Expecting to Become a Father for the Third Time

Arthur Aguiar began his career as a competitive swimmer. He trained with Botafogo for nearly a decade and won several titles and medals, including a runner-up finish at the Brazilian Junior Championships in the 200-meter butterfly. However, at 19, he was discovered by a theatre director who saw potential in him as an actor. Arthur made his television debut in 2009 with appearances in ‘Malhação’ and ‘Cama de Gato’, but his breakthrough came in 2011 when he was cast as Diego Maldonado, one of the protagonists of RecordTV’s ‘Rebelde’. The role also made him a member of the band Rebeldes, with whom he released two studio albums and a live album, earning gold and platinum certifications.

Arthur continued to build his acting career with roles in ‘Dona Xepa,’ ‘Em Família,’ and ‘Malhação: Sonhos,’ which ran from 2014 to 2015. He played Duca, a young man aspiring to become a Muay Thai fighter. He later appeared in ‘Êta Mundo Bom!’ and ‘O Outro Lado do Paraíso.’ Alongside acting, he pursued a solo music career, releasing his debut album, “O Que Te Faz Bem”, in 2016 and the EP “Eu Já Sabia” in 2019. In 2022, Arthur returned to the spotlight as a contestant on ‘Big Brother Brasil 22’. After 100 days in the house, he emerged as the winner with 751 million votes, one of the highest vote counts in the show’s history. He also released music during his stint, including collaborations with Matheus & Kauan and Matheus Fernandes.

In March 2024, Arthur announced a break from acting, modeling, and singing to focus on entrepreneurship. He was involved with a global startup network in the US, had founded several companies, and was working as a planning strategist on six projects. In 2025, he launched ‘Casa Aguiar’, a reality show centered on digital marketing, which he also presents. Arthur was married to influencer Maíra Cardi from 2017 until their separation in 2022. They have a daughter, Sophia, who is now seven. In June 2023, he went public with Jheny Santucci, and the couple welcomed their son, Gabriel, in February 2024 before getting married in July 2026. They are now expecting another child, a baby girl due in January 2027, whom they have decided to name Valentina, and are excited to welcome the newest addition to their family.

Jheny Santucci is Successfully Leading Two Businesses in Her Name Today

Jheny Santucci began working in the beauty industry as a teenager. She joined her mother’s salon at just 13. She gradually learned different aspects of the business, including makeup and hairstyling, before specializing in hair extensions. She eventually opened her own salon in São Paulo and became the founder and CEO of Santucci Concept Hair, which is known for its extensions and coloring services. Alongside running her salon, Jheny has developed her online presence, with around 1.2 million Instagram followers. She shares beauty, lifestyle and family content. She has also used the name Hair by Jheny to showcase her work as a hairstylist and entrepreneur. She has also ventured into jewelry with her sterling-silver brand, Savi Joias.

Her personal life has also drawn considerable attention. She and Arthur began dating in 2023. They welcomed their son Gabriel in February 2024 and married in July 2026. On October 5 and 6, she announced their separation, saying they would focus on their children and clarifying that the decision was not related to speculation about Arthur’s finances. However, their subsequent appearances together and a video shared on October 24 confirmed that they have gotten back together and are awaiting the arrival of their second baby, Valentina. Sophia is also like a daughter to her, and she has often mentioned how much their blended family means to her.

Roberta Santucci is Enjoying Life as a Newlywed

Like her daughter, Roberta Santucci has built a career in the hair care industry. She owns Santucci Mega Hair, which specializes in high-end hair extensions. She continues to work with clients and establish her name in the beauty business. Beyond her professional life, May 2026 marked an important new chapter when she married Ezequiel Santucci in a country-themed wedding at Casa Vert in Vila Velha, Espírito Santo, Brazil. Roberta has repeatedly expressed her love for him and how much it meant to celebrate their relationship with a beautiful ceremony alongside the man she loves. She has also been open with her followers about the ups and downs she has experienced in life and has been sharing glimpses of her personal journey with honesty.

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