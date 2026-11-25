Netflix’s ‘Stranded With My Mother-in-Law’ brings couples and their mothers-in-law together on a remote island, where they must navigate challenges, confront their differences, and learn to coexist. Among the participants in season 4 were the Di Felice family: Viih Tube, her husband, Eliezer, AKA Eli, and her mother, Viviane Di Felice. Viih has always shared a particularly close bond with her mother, who does everything for her daughter. However, Eli began feeling uncomfortable with the arrangement. He felt that watching his mother-in-law take charge often left him feeling like an intruder in his own home. While his wife didn’t see any problem with that arrangement, he believed they should have had more freedom to make their own decisions.

Eliezer and Viviane Di Felice Faced Hurdles Due to Her Close Bond With Viih Tube

The cracks in the Di Felice family’s dynamic became apparent early on when Eliezer, AKA Eli, opened up about his relationship with his wife, Viih Tube, and mother-in-law, Viviane Di Felice. He explained that the mother and daughter shared an exceptionally close bond, which sometimes made him feel as if his mother-in-law was calling the shots in his own home. He revealed that he wanted his wife to be less dependent on her mother. As the competition began, all the mothers-in-law were sent to the bunker, while the couples remained behind to take on the challenges. When it was Viviane’s turn to help her daughter and son-in-law, she finished first, securing a win for the family.

Eventually, the victory helped Eli and Viviane earn their place in the VIP room, while Viih and the other sons and daughters were sent to the bunker. In the villa, he and his mother-in-law quickly decided to form alliances to move further in the game. He eventually explained to her that whenever a problem arose between him and Viih, his wife would immediately turn to her mother rather than him. Eli felt Viviane should have started saying “no” to her daughter. Soon after, Viih also acknowledged that she must stop asking her mother for help. Gradually, Viviane and Eli began to build a better understanding of one another through the challenges.

Viih Tube is Thriving as a Mentor, Entrepreneur, and Digital Creator

Viih Tube has established herself as a Content Creator, building an impressive following of more than 31.5 million followers on Instagram. On the platform, her content revolves around sharing glimpses into different aspects of everyday life and discussing topics that resonate with her followers. Alongside her main account, Viih maintains a private page, allowing her to keep certain aspects of her personal life out of the public eye. Beyond that, she has also tapped into her entrepreneurial spirit. She has co-founded the perfume brand Spoiler to deliver sensory experiences for women. Viih has also been pursuing her interests in education and personal development.

Viih’s interests eventually led her to become a mentor and offer courses to interested individuals. Beyond that, she and her beloved husband, Eli, launched the baby-and-kids product line, TurmaTube. Over time, it has evolved into a Brazilian children’s lifestyle and entertainment brand that offers items such as children’s earrings and other toys. Most recently, in November 2026, they collaborated with Spoiler to create fragrances for the kids. Despite her busy work life, Viih remains connected to her family, especially her son, Ravi, and daughter, Lua. Moreover, she maintains a close bond with her mother, Viviane. In her free time, Viih enjoys spending time with her friends, unwinding from the fast pace of her journey.

Eliezer Efficiently Juggles His Roles as an Entrepreneur and Content Creator

Eliezer, also known as Eli, has already built his identity as a Digital Creator, amassing more than 5 million followers on Instagram. Through his page, he focuses on making videos about fatherhood, family life, parenting, and relationships. Additionally, his content explores interesting subjects and incidents happening around the world, including potential UFO sightings and the discovery of historic artifacts. Eli is also an exceptional entrepreneur, leading him to co-found the brand TurmaTube with his wife, Viih. Apart from that, he currently utilizes his social media platform to collaborate with Spoiler, helping the brand gain more visibility.

Away from his professional commitments, Eli remains devoted to raising his and Viih’s children, Lua and Ravi. He always makes time to engage in activities with them, whether it’s playing tennis together or enjoying an outing on the weekends. These moments often reflect how actively involved he is in his children’s lives. Besides that, Eli often takes Viih out on romantic dates, and the pair further solidified their relationship when they tied the knot in August 2026, in the company of their daughter and son. Following that, the duo made their way to Sardinia before jetting off to the sunny beaches of the Amalfi Coast in Italy. In November, Viih and Eli made more memories as they witnessed the breathtaking landscapes of Tuscany, Italy.

Viviane Di Felice is Flourishing as an Influencer and Nutritionist

Viviane Di Felice’s professional life has always been driven by her love for creativity and self-care. It has ultimately helped her make a name for herself as an Influencer with more than 693K followers on Instagram. Furthermore, she is a Nutritionist, which is highlighted in her content focused on nutrition and healthy living. Viviane is currently associated with Fit Kitchen. With her prominent presence on social media, she often collaborates with ventures such as Baladhy India Store and Garden and Hair. Beyond her professional endeavors, her personal life revolves around her family. Viviane maintains a very special relationship with her daughter, Viih, from helping her out with problems to simply spending time chatting by the pool.

No matter the situation, Viviane always makes an effort to ensure Viih receives what she wants in her life. Moreover, the former loves making lifelong memories with her grandchildren, Ravi and Lua, who are a constant source of support in her life. Another significant part of Viviane’s heart belongs to her husband, Enrico Degan. The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in October 2026, revealing how they conducted two wedding ceremonies in the Maldives and Sorocaba. In her free time, Viviane channels her energy into maintaining a strict fitness regimen and self-care routine, both of which help her stay healthy and active.

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