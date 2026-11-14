Mohammad “Khatib” Alkhatib: Where is the Love Is Blind Habibi Participant Now?

Mohammad “Khatib” Alkhatib was a participant in season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: Habibi.’ For him, finding love was more than just a romantic pursuit, as it gradually began to take shape as he watched the people around him move forward in their personal lives. On the show, he openly admitted that he was ready to get married. He revealed that seeing all his friends tying the knot left him feeling disheartened. Khatib further opened up, saying that the more he attended weddings, the more he couldn’t help but feel a little jealous, wondering why he wasn’t finding love. Throughout his journey on the show, he went on several dates, taking the time to understand different personalities and explore potential connections.

Mohammad “Khatib” Alkhatib’s Romantic Gesture Wasn’t Enough to Win Hayat Over

Mohammad Alkhatib, also known as Khatib, went on several dates in the pods, but things didn’t begin to feel different until he spoke with Hayat Matar. Their conversations revealed that they shared similar values and outlooks on life, allowing them to develop a deeper bond. During one of the exchanges, she was impressed when he explained that he didn’t place too much importance on physical appearance. Khatib believed that a woman naturally takes care of herself, and he didn’t consider himself to be a controlling person. However, during their next date, Hayat asked him about his financial background. He divulged that he was doing freelance work, and although the initial months can be tough, he is confident he can rebuild his finances.

Despite Khatib’s reassurance, Hayat could not help but wonder how financially secure their future would be. When she expressed her concern to a fellow participant in the women’s lounge, the individual suggested that Khatib might not be the best choice if financial stability was her priority. In the meantime, he began envisioning a future with Hayat. In an attempt to express his feelings, he sent her a poetry book and a rose in the pods. However, she confessed that she was unsure how to respond to his feelings. As she continued growing emotional, Khatib accepted that their connection was not meant to be. Eventually, Hayat found a deeper connection with Talal Al Halabi, and it wasn’t long before they got engaged.

Khatib Has Made a Name For Himself as a Real Estate Sales Director

After completing his educational journey, Khatib gradually built a professional skill set that included public speaking, interpersonal communication, sales performance, and real estate transactions. With a growing interest in business and the property market, he stepped into the professional world in May 2023, taking on the role of Managing Partner at Fix24. That same month, Khatib joined Loam Real Estate as a Sales Manager, a position he held until November 2023. He subsequently became a Sales Director at Royal Arab Real Estate and continued serving in that role until July 2024.

Khatib’s career journey then took him to Unique Homes Worldwide Properties LLC, where he served as Head of Sales for its Dubai branch. After gaining valuable on-field experience, he left the organization in September 2024. The following month, he moved into another chapter, stepping into the role of Real Estate Sales Director while pursuing the freelance opportunity. Aside from that, Khatib is fluent in both English and Arabic, allowing him to communicate comfortably in a variety of professional and social settings. Unlike some of his fellow cast members, he maintains a relatively low profile on social media but occasionally shares glimpses of his everyday life on Instagram.

Khatib Finds Solace in Poetry and Music During the Overwhelming Moments

Away from his professional commitments, Khatib has always nurtured an artistic side. Poetry and music hold a special place in his heart, and he often dedicates his free time to both. Whenever life becomes overwhelming, he immerses himself in reading poetry or simply listening to his favorite music, which provides a much-needed respite. These moments further allow Khatib to gather his thoughts and move forward in his life. Friendship is another significant part of his life.

Khatib deeply cherishes the people closest to him, whether it be heading out for a meal together or spending an evening chatting with them about life. His wider circle of friends remains a constant source of encouragement and support at every milestone of his life. In his leisure time, Khatib loves exploring different restaurants and trying out new cuisines. Beyond these glimpses, he has chosen to keep further information about his personal life under wraps, highlighting his choice to lead a quiet life out of the spotlight.

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