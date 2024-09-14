Caroline Owens: What Happened Fred and Rose West’s Survivor?

One of the earliest cases registered against the notorious serial killers Fred and Rose West was filed by a woman named Caroline Owens. In 1972, she reported them for assault, and both were later found guilty. Caroline’s case became a key point for prosecutors when Rose was on trial in 1992, as she attempted to place all the blame on her husband. In Peacock’s ‘World’s Most Notorious Killers’ episode titled ‘The West Murders,’ archival footage of Caroline is used to provide a genuine look into the pain and suffering the couple inflicted on their victims.

Caroline Owens Entered the House in Cromwell Street as a Nanny

Caroline Owens was 16 years old when she first met Fred and Rose West while hitchhiking from Tewkesbury, Gloucester, where her boyfriend lived, to her home in Cinderford, Gloucester. During their conversation, Caroline mentioned her strained relationship with her stepfather and her desire for financial independence. Seizing the opportunity, the couple offered her a job as a nanny for their three children. Caroline accepted the offer, and they invited her to stay at their home on Cromwell Street, Gloucester, promising to drop her off at her home every Tuesday.

The job seemed like an excellent opportunity for Caroline Owens, and she was happy to accept it. She moved into a room she shared with Fred’s daughter from his first marriage, Anna Marie. However, things didn’t go as planned. Owens soon discovered that Rose was allegedly involved in sex work, which she conducted from one of the rooms in the house. The couple began making sexually suggestive remarks towards her, which became increasingly uncomfortable. Feeling uneasy about the situation, Owens decided after a few months that she would leave the job.

Caroline Owens Detailed Her Assault to the Police in 1972

On December 6, 1972, Caroline Owens was hitchhiking from Tewkesbury to Cinderford, as usual, when Fred and Rose West pulled up beside her again. This time, they apologized for their previous behavior and offered to drive her home. Owens accepted their offer, and Rose joined her behind the vehicle while Fred drove. However, things quickly took a dark turn as the couple began to touch her inappropriately and make lewd comments. When Owens resisted, Fred punched her in the face, knocking her unconscious. She later revealed that she was sexually assaulted that night and, fearing for her life, agreed to work as their nanny when they asked her.

Following Caroline Owens’ report, the police charged Fred and Rose West with assault, indecent assault, actual bodily harm, and rape. The trial was scheduled for January 1973, but Owens, terrified of facing them in court, decided not to testify before it could take place. As a result, the more severe charges were dropped. The couple agreed to plead guilty to the lesser charges of indecent assault and causing actual bodily harm. These reduced charges allowed them to walk free after paying a fine of £50 each.

In 1995, during Rose West’s trial for ten murders, Owens testified against her, providing crucial evidence that strengthened the prosecution’s case. Owens’ testimony helped establish that Fred was not acting alone and that Rose was equally responsible for the crimes. Her account illustrated a pattern of Rose’s behavior. Before Fred’s death, he had confessed that Owens had been abducted “for Rose’s pleasure” and that he had taken her to see if Rose would assist him in abducting others. Owens also recounted how Rose had suffocated her with a pillow while Fred had threatened to kill her and bury her beneath the paving stones.

Caroline Owens Led a Fulfilling Life Before Passing Away From Cancer

In the following years, Owens recognized the importance of sharing her story. She participated in various interviews and TV shows discussing the crimes of Fred and Rose West. Her detailed accounts of her time with them and her experiences were prominently featured in programs such as ‘Crimes That Shook Britain’ and ‘Fred and Rose.’ In April 2005, she authored a book titled ‘The Lost Girl: How I Triumphed Over Life at the Mercy of Fred and Rose West’ under the name Caroline Roberts, which remains available on Amazon.

Caroline went on to lead a fulfilling life, raising a family with three children. She remained a strong voice in discussions surrounding the case of Fred and Rose West, frequently expressing her sorrow for the victims. In her later years, she was diagnosed with cancer, which ultimately claimed her life in 2016. Her journey from surviving such a horrific ordeal to living a rich and meaningful life demonstrated her remarkable strength and resilience.

