Caroline Sundvold: Where is the Ex-Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Now?

Although many believe cheer is either just an easy dance form or a sport involving minimal stress, the physical exertion and level of skill it requires almost often surpasses any traditional sport. This much is even evidenced throughout Netflix’s ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders,’ especially with both past and present cheerleaders of this iconic organization sharing their experiences. Amongst them is actually Caroline Sundvold, who formally retired following her fifth consecutive season dancing in 2022, unaware her younger sister Anna-Kate would decide to join DCC at her heels.

Caroline Sundvold’s Dream Was to be a DCC Girl

While Caroline had found her passion for dance at the tender age of 3 and had even danced throughout high school at a local studio, she chose to pursue further education before trying to make a name for herself in the industry. In fact, she actually earned a Bachelor’s in Business Administration with a minor in finance from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2018 before auditioning to be a DCC Dancer at the age of 22. The truth is this was something she’d desired for a long time yet chose to approach in a practical manner because she knew it wouldn’t last forever and would also require a lot of personal backing.

Nevertheless, Caroline didn’t let herself be intimidated and followed her heart, just as her professional basketball player father did back in his youth. He’d moved out to Missouri right after graduation to play basketball, only to eventually end up playing for the Seattle SuperSonics, the San Antonio Spurs, plus the Miami Heat. So, she followed in his footsteps and moved from Missouri to Texas after her graduation to pursue her dreams, unaware she’d not only make it into the team on her first try but also earn the internal award for Rookie of the Year at the end of her first season. As if that’s not enough, she then continued making it into the team right until it was time for her to retire in 2022, at the end of which she earned the internal Veteran of the Year award.

Caroline Sundvold’s First Year Retired Was Full of Physical Pains

Despite loving every second of her time as a DCC dancer, Caroline admits it took a toll on her body to such an extent she made it through her last season with severe hip pain. In fact, she needed to have hip reconstruction surgery, yet she postponed it because she didn’t want to leave without one last hurrah – it was painful for her, but she was determined, and she managed to fulfill her goal. It was only after the Dallas Cowboys’ last match in the NFL season and the cheerleaders’ last official 2022 season performance that she underwent the major operation.

Nevertheless, Caroline helped her younger sister throughout her own audition process, unaware her gradual path to recovery would then be hindered by another issue. It turned out she needed to have surgery on her left foot too – years of dancing, as well as over-exertion, had caused some damage, and she needed to get it fixed, or she would’ve been in true agony. Thus came her second operation in the span of a year; all the while, she was having withdrawal symptoms from DCC because it truly was the best time of her life, and she didn’t know what was to follow. She didn’t have a set path, a boyfriend, or a clearly planned out future for herself, so she wasn’t feeling too well, just to then realize that’s a part of life.

Caroline Sundvold is Now Expanding Her Wings and Traveling

While Caroline still hasn’t really found her footing in the world after her time as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, she does know she’s supposed to enjoy her 20s, and that’s what she is currently doing. In fact, from what we can tell, she has been serving as a Personal Executive Assistant to CEOs and Families at Churchill Capital since 2021, but she did also earn a Mastering Sales Certificate from Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management in 2023. From what we can tell, she has yet to dabble in this field of the corporate world, but she does seem ready for it when and if the opportunity presents itself.

Until then, Caroline appears to be taking advantage of her free time by traveling across the world and spending some much-needed quality downtime with friends and family. Whether it be Malaysia, Mexico, or California, she has been everywhere in the past year, and it appears as if she has no plans of slowing down or stopping anytime soon. After all, the experiences she garners from such travels likely only match the exciting experiences she had as a DCC dancer, so it’s a course she’s embracing with open arms.

