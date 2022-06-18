Carolyn Exum Now: Where is Bill Exum’s Wife Today?

Little did Bill Exum know that he was signing his death certificate when he married his beloved partner Carolyn. Pretty soon, the marriage took a dark turn, and once Carolyn got obsessed with a new lover, a sinister fate awaited her husband. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Deadly Affairs: Betrayed By Love: Bored to Death’ chronicles Bill’s horrifying death and shows how the ensuing police investigation ultimately brought Carolyn to justice. If you are intrigued by this case and want to know where Carolyn is at present, we have you covered.

Who Is Carolyn Exum?

When Carolyn first met Bill, he seemed like the perfect man to get married to. Being an ex-football player, Bill was quite well off and had quite a few ambitious plans for the future. It was almost love at first sight for the two, and before long, they tied the knot and settled down in Gresham, Oregon. For the initial few years, Carolyn and Bill’s marriage was great, and to the outside eye, the pair seemed to have the perfect relationship. They soon got quite popular in their community, and over time, Bill and Carolyn even became proud parents to four wonderful children. From the looks of it, life was going great, and the two appeared to be entirely committed to each other.

Although neighbors and acquaintances failed to catch the hint, eventually, Carolyn started to feel bored in her everyday life. There was almost nothing to do for the mother of four, and while looking after four children was quite tiresome, Carolyn also felt that her love for Bill was dying by the second. The show mentioned that Carolyn tried to talk to her husband about her issues but was unable to reach a proper conclusion. She did work as a part-time teacher at a kindergarten, but as life got more boring, she reached out to her old contacts for some respite.

That was when Carolyn reconnected with Allen Browning, one of her old classmates, who immediately showed an interest in the married woman. Interestingly, according to the show, Carolyn started accepting his advances, and soon she and Allen got involved in an extramarital affair. Naturally, the affair was kept hidden from Bill, although Carolyn made Allen believe that she wanted to be with him. For months, Carolyn told Allen how she wanted her husband gone, and reports claim that she even got her boyfriend a wedding ring. Besides, Carolyn planned their wedding and bought a wedding dress, which was later found in Allen’s possession.

Ultimately, without wanting to wait around any longer, she devised a master plan and had Allen bludgeon Bill Exum to death on March 21, 1999. Once the police got wind of the murder, they began a thorough investigation and learned that Carolyn was having an affair with an old classmate. They even got to know about the couple’s chats and realized that the married woman was trying to make her boyfriend murder her husband. Thus, without wasting any more time, the police brought in Allen Browning, who immediately confessed to the murder. Moreover, he even implicated Carolyn in the crime, and thus, both were arrested and charged for their involvement.

Where Is Carolyn Exum Now?

Once produced in court in 2001, Carolyn Exum accepted a plea deal and pled guilty to murder. As a result, she was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 25 years before parole. Similarly, Allen Browning also pled guilty to murder and was sentenced to life in prison in 2001. Currently, Allen is spending his days behind bars at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Northeastern Malheur County, Oregon, while Carolyn is incarcerated at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville, Oregon, and will be eligible for parole in 2024. Although Carolyn put in a petition for Clemency in 2022, all four of her children have vehemently opposed the proposal.

