Carolyn Jansen Murder: Where is Jon David “JD” Harrington Now?

In June 2005, the citizens of Denver, Colorado, were shocked by the discovery of the decomposed remains of a woman named Carolyn Jansen. It took the investigators 9 years before they finally nabbed the perpetrator, even though he was a person of interest ever since the remains were discovered. Investigation Discovery’s ‘On the Case With Paula Zahn: A Daughter’s Quest’ meticulously lays down the details of the case and follows the investigation process in a concise manner. If you are interested to know the identity of the perpetrator and his current whereabouts, we’ve your back. Without further ado, let’s begin, shall we?

How Did Carolyn Jansen Die?

Carolyn Colleen Baker Yount Jansen was born on May 21, 1958, in Amsterdam, Montgomery County, New York. A single child, she saw her parents get divorced while she was little and was adopted by the Douglas family of Fort Plain. Carolyn graduated from Fort Plain Central School in 1977. Working at several truck stops and as a waitress, she married twice and gave birth to 4 girls and 2 boys. She also worked as a salesperson for Avon for years. Her love for purple and sandcastles only equals her passion for spending time with her children and grandchildren.

After spending years in a disgruntled marriage, Carolyn moved to Aurora, Colorado, where she sought to make a fresh start in life. In 2001, she was striving to build her own Avon business and also worked at a local Waffle House. All of a sudden, Carolyn went missing in the early months of 2002. Around 3 years later, Richard Johnson, a resident of a suburban neighborhood outside Denver, sensed a foul odor emanating from the backyard of his house. He initially dismissed it as the doings of neighborhood cats.

On June 28, 2005, Richard started to clean his storage shed and came upon a plastic Rubbermaid container after moving a few boxes. The container seemed to be the source of the horrid smell, and he opened the container to discover a quilt covered with insects. Wrapped in the quilt were strands of long brown hair and a skeletonized foot. The police arrived at the scene to retrieve the decomposed remains, identifying them as that of Carolyn. Arapahoe County Medical Examiner Michael Dobersen discovered a “1¾-inch crack on her forehead over her left eye” and ruled her death as a homicide, determining the cause to be “blunt impact injury to the head.”

Who Killed Carolyn Jansen?

Richard told the investigators that the container belonged to his former roommate, Jon David “JD” Harrington. Jon and Carolyn lived as roommates in a Norma Street apartment in Aurora in 2002 until Jon was evicted. He then moved to an apartment on Lansing Street, which he shared with Richard, from 2002 to 2004. While moving out, Jon left the sealed Rubbermaid container he reportedly brought with him from his previous accommodation in the tool shed of the Lansing Street apartment. Jon became an obvious suspect in the case with the dead body being found in his possessions.

However, Jon denied the charges and blamed Richard and Carolyn’s ex-husband for her death when the investigators questioned him in 2005. He was arrested in 2010 on suspicion of murder, but even with all the circumstantial evidence pointing towards Jon, the former Chief Deputy District Attorney Daniel Plattner decided to not file charges. Later, in 2011, Daniel explained his decision by stating that there might have been chances of Carolyn dying in an accident, most probably because of a drunken fall. However, he could not offer any reason as to how her remains ended up in a sealed plastic container.

Meanwhile, the investigators continued with the probe, and they got their breakthrough 3 years later. They found Jon’s DNA in the duct tape used to seal the plastic container containing Carolyn’s body. Combined with that and other witness testimony acquired by Aurora cold case homicide Detective Steve Conner and other investigators, Jon was arrested and charged with the murder of Carolyn in 2014.

Where is Jon David “JD” Harrington Now?

On August 26, 2015, an Arapahoe County jury convicted Jon of second-degree murder charges. Carolyn’s daughter, Victoria Ann Baker-Willford broke down in court, saying, “I knew he was guilty. I knew he did it. It’s done. It’s over.” Jon was sentenced to 25 years in prison on September 23, 2015. As per official court records, he is presently incarcerated in a prison cell at the Buena Vista Minimum Center, Colorado. His estimated date of release is on September 5, 2036.

