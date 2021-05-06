A 26-year-old woman named Carrie Caudill was out with friends one night on a much-needed break from work. But that night in 1995 ended in an abduction for her when she was taken, assaulted, tortured, and left for dead. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Your Worst Nightmare: The Watcher’ chronicles Carrie’s unfortunate kidnapping and the ensuing story of her survival. Through dramatic re-enactments and personal accounts, the viewers are taken through Carrie’s harrowing experience. So, let’s find out more about this case then, shall we?

Carrie Caudill’s Attempted Murder

In the 90s, Carrie Caudill, a native of Sandusky, Ohio, was a single mother striving to make ends meet to take care of two young children. She worked two jobs – one at a convenience store and the other at a fast-food restaurant. In between caring for her kids and the hectic hours of her jobs, Carrie would barely have time to herself. So, on April 2, 1995, it was a welcome change when she was able to go out with some friends for a few drinks. However, the night out suddenly turned into a horrifying ordeal for her.

At the bar, a fight broke out amongst her friends, so Carrie chose to go out to step away from all the commotion. Not long after, Carrie was ambushed on the street and was pulled into an alley. After being bound, Carrie’s attacker put her in his car and drove to his house. What came next was a terrifying sequence of events. Carrie was raped and beaten multiple times. Her attacker even raped and burned her with a hot soldering gun. Then, he strangled her and thought that he had killed her. But miraculously, Carrie survived.

The mother of two played dead when he checked for her pulse. Presuming her to be dead, her attacker dumped her body on the side of a rural road and fled. Once she felt it was safe to get up, Carrie ran to a nearby house and was able to call for help. The authorities then got a description of Carrie’s attacker from her and the kind of car that he drove. Soon, they had a viable suspect who went by the name Larry Taylor. He was working as the doorman at the bar Carrie and her friends were at that night.

It turned out that Larry Taylor had a previous criminal record that included an attempted rape of a young woman back in the 1970s. He had also gone to a local laundry facility and shredded women’s lingerie. The investigators also found out that Larry had been stalking Carrie for a while. They searched his place and found some of Carrie’s belongings over there. As a result, Larry was indicted on multiple charges that included attempted murder, rape, and kidnap. Carrie Caudill’s attacker was convicted in October 1995.

Where is Larry Taylor Now?

Larry Taylor was found guilty by a jury on felony assault, felony sexual penetration, rape, kidnapping, and burglary. He was sentenced to up to 180 years in prison. His parole has been denied a few times and Carrie has been fighting to keep him in prison ever since. The prosecution believed that if he were to be let out, he would re-offend. Sheriff Paul Sigsworth of Erie County, Ohio, said, “The concern is if he is released from prison, at this point, there’s absolutely every reason to believe he will do it again, and perhaps the next time the victim will not survive.” He remains incarcerated at the Marion Correctional Institution in Marion, Ohio. He will be eligible for parole again in January 2025.

Where is Carrie Caudill Now?

Carrie has gone on to work as a victim’s advocate and has pledged to do everything in her power to help other sexual assault victims and keep the predators behind bars. She had been present at Larry’s previous parole hearings and stated that it was a way to take back power. “I don’t want people to see me as a victim. I want them to see me as someone that is strong. And I want to put myself out there to make sure nobody else is a victim,” she said.

Carrie Caudill still lives in Sandusky, Ohio, and works at the New Horizons Baking Company. Carrie has since seemed to have moved on from the ordeal. She is seemingly in a relationship now and spends quality time with her grandchildren.

