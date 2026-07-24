Carrie Lee Gentry: What Happened to Katrina Fouts’ Daughter?

When David Fouts was found dead in a roadside ditch in Noblesville, Indiana, in April 2020, the circumstances surrounding his death were shrouded in mystery. Those who knew him remembered him as a kind man who was deeply devoted to his family. His stepdaughter, Carrie Gentry, also spoke publicly about the close bond they shared. That is why it came as an enormous shock when Carrie’s mother, Katrina Fouts, was arrested in connection with David’s death. CNBC’s ‘Dateline: The Mushroom Mystery’ examines every aspect of the investigation while also briefly highlighting the affection Carrie had for her stepfather and the important role he played in her life.

Carrie Lee Gentry Was Shocked That Her Mother Didn’t Inform Her of David Fouts’ Disappearance

Carrie Lee Gentry is Katrina Gentry’s daughter from a previous relationship. Although little is publicly known about her personal life, she appeared to share a close relationship with her mother and was happy about Katrina’s marriage to David Fouts. By 2020, Carrie was living in Noblesville, Indiana, with her two children and leading what seemed to be an ordinary life. On April 18, 2020, Carrie visited her mother and stepfather for dinner and noticed nothing unusual. In fact, after David’s remains were discovered and detectives interviewed her, Carrie said she found it strange that Katrina had never mentioned David being missing. Her statement directly contradicted her mother’s account, as Katrina had claimed she did not report David missing because she believed he was staying elsewhere.

Carrie Lee Gentry is a Mother to Two Kids

In the aftermath of the case, Carrie Gentry made very few public statements. In one interview, she described her stepfather as a kind, hardworking man who was friendly, outgoing, and deeply devoted to animals. She recalled that David had adopted four dogs himself and always cared deeply for those around him. Carrie also shared that he had been planning to buy bicycles for her two children and had insisted on assembling them himself to make sure they were safe. While she spoke warmly about David, she has not publicly commented on her mother’s arrest or conviction for conspiracy. Since then, Carrie has largely stayed out of the public eye and is believed to be living a private life.

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