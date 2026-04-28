Susan Studey-Olberding: Where is Donald Studey’s Daughter Now?

As a docu-series exploring the tale of alleged serial killer Donald Studey, Paramount+’s ‘My Killer Father: The Green Hollow Murders’ gives us a clear insight into the many accusations against him. It incorporates not only archival footage but also exclusive interviews with several members of his family to really underscore how the Studeys now stand divided in their opinions of his actuality. Among them is Susan Studey-Olberding, who has always stood by her father as she believes that while he was allegedly abusive and held a violent temper, he was not a maniacal, prolific murderer.

Susan Studey-Olberding Has Always Refuted Claims of Her Father Being a Killer

Born around 1967 to Donald “Don” Dave Studey, Susan Studey-Olberding reportedly grew up across several states while surrounded by her siblings. She and her 2-year-younger sister, Lucy Studey-McKiddy, have rarely seen eye to eye, partly because of their drastically different personalities when they were kids. However, as adults, their unlikeness stems from their significantly dissimilar recollections of their childhood and their beliefs about what kind of man their father was before his demise in March 2013. Lucy has long maintained that her father was allegedly emotionally, mentally, and physically abusive, adding that her belief of him being a serial killer comes from some things she witnessed firsthand.

On the other hand, Susan wholeheartedly denies such claims, asserting in the aforementioned original that he was actually a “very good father… He was caring. He was loving.” In a 2022 interview with Newsweek, she added, “My father was not the man (Lucy) makes him out to be. He was strict, but he was a protective parent who loved his children…” She continued, “Strict fathers don’t just turn into serial killers… I think I would know if my father murdered. I would know if my dad was a serial killer. He was not, and I want my father’s name restored.”

According to Susan’s account, per the Des Moines Register, the first time she ever heard her young sister’s many claims about their father being a killer allegedly responsible for 50-70 deaths was in 2007. Therefore, she believes Lucy started these “rumors,” especially since they came after Susan alleged Lucy had taken $16,000 from their father, which Susan claimed was “all he had in the world.” Susan claims that while her sister initially denied taking the money, she later confessed to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in 2021; however, these claims remain unverified by public law enforcement records. She clarified that she does not believe any such accusations by Lucy or other family members, and her stance is: “The whole thing has been a lie since day one.”



Susan Studey-Olberding is Currently Leading a Quiet Life While Focusing on Herself and Her Family

Ever since the late 2010s/early 2020s, when Lucy doubled down on her accusations that Donald was the Green Hollow Killer, Lucy’s elder sister, Susan, has made significant efforts to restore his reputation. Apart from just denying the former’s claims, she has publicly spoken up a bout her own experiences with their father and elucidated on why she believes he couldn’t have been responsible for such brutal acts of crime. She is backed by a few family members, too, including nieces like Errin Studey, one of the daughters of her late brother, Gary Studey (1965-2004), meaning the once-extensive unit now stands divided. We should also mention that it appears as if she makes a continuous effort to visit her father’s grave as often as possible with flowers to pay respect and show him she still stands by him.

Coming to her personal standing, from what we can tell, Susan has long been based in Lincoln, Nebraska, where she proudly serves as a dedicated factory worker, an affectionate mother, and a caring grandmother. She had settled there after tying the knot with her loving husband, Robert “Rob” Olberding, so all aspects of her life were enveloped in the cozy city, and that’s where she continues to reside happily. She sadly lost her life partner on April 8, 2023, when he was 60, but she continues to keep him alive in her heart while also guiding his legacy by being a bright light of support for their children and grandchildren. It appears as if the 59-year-old is a mom of 3 – Ira, Sarah, and Amanda – and a grandmother of 4, so a lot of her time these days is spent doting on them.