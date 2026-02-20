Is Catherine Dead? Did Amanda Warren Leave The Night Agent?

The world of espionage is a deadly one, and no one knows it better than Peter Sutherland in Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent.’ The third season raises the stakes by turning him into a triple agent, as he tries to find the Broker, for whom he pretended to become a double agent at the end of Season 2. Several months after their agreement, Peter is on a mission where he apprehends an analyst named Jay Batra, who points him towards another massive conspiracy related to a terrorist attack. With Catherine at the helm of Night Action, the mission to find the Broker takes precedence, leading the team to make a decision that doesn’t turn out well for them. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Catherine’s Tragic End Seals Amanda Warren’s Exit from The Night Agent

When Peter reveals that he was asked to become a double agent by the Broker, Catherine sees it as an opportunity to not only get their hands on the Broker, but also to weed out anyone who has been secretly working for him all this time. Thus, Peter’s task is to be on the lookout for any communication from the mysterious man and report it so that they can come up with a plan to apprehend him. This happens eleven months later, when Peter takes on Jay Batra’s case, which turns out to be much more significant than previously expected. Just as they are about to leave for America, Peter gets a call from the Broker who wishes Jay to be brought to him instead of being handed over to the authorities.

Catherine sees it as a chance to finally get to the Broker, even though Peter is a bit hesitant about simply giving up Jay. He makes the whole situation clear, and Jay agrees to be the bait. Meanwhile, Catherine assembles a team to keep an eye on Peter and move in as soon as there is confirmation of the Broker’s presence. At first, things run rather smoothly, but the Broker turns out to be one step ahead. He sends a decoy car, which is found by Catherine and the backup team. As soon as she opens the door, a bomb goes off. Because she is pretty close to the source of the blast, she loses her life. Her death hits Peter hard, and it also results in a significant change in the way Night Action works from here on.

The show’s creators revealed that the decision to kill off Catherine was essential to Peter’s character arc in the season. After the first two seasons, they needed him to completely grow into his role as a Night Agent, where he has to rely on his own instincts and take his own course as the chips fall around him. With Catherine, he still had a cover to protect him, and with her gone, he had to rely only on himself to see the mission through. When this plotline was discussed with actress Amanda Warren, she agreed that it was important for the story to move forward. As long as Catherine was around, Peter’s safety net would prevent him from being pushed to his limits and beyond.

His passing would not only strip him of that support, but it would also add another layer of guilt to Peter’s conscience. In the second season, he breaks things off with Rose because he feels that she will always be in danger as long as he is around. He doesn’t want people he cares about to get hurt because of him. But, he doesn’t stop to consider that his superiors and colleagues are also exposed to this danger. Catherine’s death reminds him how high the stakes are and what price needs to be paid to get the job done. Her passing makes him even more adamant about catching the Broker and bringing him to justice.

