Who is Father aka the Assassin? What is His Real Name? Who Plays Him?

The third season of Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent‘ brings a score of new challenges for Peter Sutherland. He has to deal with the aftermath of his deal with the Broker, aka Jacob Monroe, which leads him to become a double agent. While the focus is on finding and capturing the Broker, Peter also becomes embroiled in uncovering a larger conspiracy involving a plane crash. With so much already on his plate, the Night Agent has his work cut out for him. But the arrival of a mysterious figure, identified as the Father, makes things even more complicated. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Father Remains a Mysterious Figure in The Night Agent

The world of espionage leads Peter to cross paths with all sorts of dangerous people, and the Father remains one of the more mysterious and deadly figures. The character, who remains unnamed throughout the season, is introduced in the role of a father playing games with his young son and making plans with him about their upcoming trip. The son clearly idolises his father, but he has no idea that the Father is actually an assassin for hire. At first, it seems that he is working for Jacob Monore, but then, it turns out that there is a different party in play, and they have tasked the Father with taking off anyone who would pose a danger to them.

This other party turns out to be Freya Myers and the Walcott bank, which has clients like Monroe and the terrorists behind the plane crash at the start of the season. As more and more people get involved with the investigation, the Father’s workload increases, which means he can’t spend as much time with his son as he’d like. A flashback reveals that the son is not his actual son, but it’s a boy that he decided to take with him after he killed his parents. While the boy has no idea that the Father is not really his father, the assassin has given him no reason for doubt. If anything, the boy is deeply interested in the Father’s work, which eventually leads to a conflict of interest. The creators of the show intentionally kept the assassin nameless, as it adds to his mysterious nature.

Moreover, the moniker of “Father” attributed to him reveals his priorities and foreshadows the choice he will make in the end. It is also a fitting tag because “Father” is the role that he has chosen for himself, and the one thing that he actually loves to be in an otherwise violent world of his. Even in the end, when he decides to walk away from this life, his name remains a secret, showing that his anonymity is one of his biggest weapons and something that keeps everyone, including Peter and the audience, on the edge regarding him. Because no one knows who he is, no one can find, follow, or catch him. He, on the other hand, has the means and resources to be wherever he needs to be and kill whomever he wants to, making him a threat to be wary of at all times.

Stephen Moyer Portrays the Deeply Layered Character of the Father

Stephen Moyer plays the role of the mysterious assassin in the third season of ‘The Night Agent.’ The English actor is best known for playing the role of the vampire Bill Compton in HBO’s ‘True Blood.’ He discovered his love for acting at an early age. Born and brought up in a little village called Herongate in Essex, he was a choir boy at a local church, which eventually led him to sing in school plays. The first role he landed was to play Tom Sawyer in the play, and by the age of 13, it was clear to Moyer that he wanted to be an actor. After finding an ad about drama school in the back of Stage and Television Today, he filled out the form and was accepted into the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA).

Following his graduation, he turned towards theatre and worked with the National Theatre of Wales and the Royal Shakespeare Company, and played the lead role in ‘Romeo and Juliet’ for a year in a tour that took him around the world. Soon, he got his first break in television, from where he progressed to movies, and hasn’t looked back since. In a career that has spanned a better part of three decades, he has taken on a variety of roles. Some of his more recent works include playing crime boss Teddy Bass in ‘Sexy Beast,’ DI Mick Palmer in ‘Art Detectives,’ and Joylon Forsyte in the period drama series ‘The Forsytes.’ Apart from acting, he has also turned towards directing, helming an indie movie called ‘A Bit of Light’ and episodes of ‘True Blood’ and ‘Sexy Beast.’ His next project will mark his return to the genre of horror with a major role in ‘Orphan 3.’

