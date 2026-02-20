The Night Agent Season 4 Plot and Cast Theories

Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent‘ brings a new challenge to Peter Sutherland in the third season, as he tries to uncover the identity of the mysterious Broker and the people who have been working for him in different agencies of the US administration. By the end of the season, he succeeds in bringing some very powerful and influential people to justice, but that doesn’t mean his work is done. He is still a Night Agent, which means he will have to return to the field, albeit after a much-earned break. The conversation between him and Deputy Director Mosely suggests that new things are on the horizon for Peter as well as the agency, which will be explored in the next season.

So far, the show has not received a green light for the fourth season. However, the show’s creator, Shawn Ryan, revealed that a writer’s room has already been assembled, which means the work has begun, and once Netflix confirms Season 4, filming will begin shortly after. Considering this, it is fair to assume that things will move rather quickly, and we might get the fourth season sometime in 2027, mirroring the one-year gap between the second and third seasons. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Night Agent Season 4 Will Take Peter to a New Location

Each season of ‘The Night Agent’ brings a new case for Peter, taking him to different locations all over the world. The fourth season will continue this practice, and Shawn Ryan has already confirmed that this time, the story will move to Los Angeles. In an interview with Deadline, he revealed that the reason behind this geographical shift is “because it’s a world that is present in Los Angeles, it’s not present in New York for the most part.” He added that he is not alluding to Hollywood but to something that is particular to the LA region and “exists at a much bigger level than New York.” He kept the rest of the plot details to himself, but this is enough to show that Peter will be wading into uncharted territory this time.

Another thing that the move to LA could do is bring back Rose Larkin. She was notably absent from the third season, following her and Peter’s mutual decision to part ways at the end of Season 2. Ryan confirmed that she lives in the Bay Area, which will put Peter geographically closer to her than he was in the third season. Still, it remains to be seen whether, if at all, she will factor into the new mission, especially after the whole point of their separation was to keep her safe from the dangers of his job. The new season will also explore a change in Night Action under Mosley’s leadership, especially after the corrupt President Hagan tried to use the agency to his own personal and political advantage. This leaves a lot of room for chaos and action, and Peter will certainly have a lot on his plate.

The Night Agent Season 4 Will Introduce Crucial New Characters

‘The Night Agent’ Season 4 will mark the return of Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland. Considering how important a role Chelsea has played in the first and third seasons, Fola Evans-Akingbola is expected to reprise her role in the next season. We will also see Albert Jones’ Mosley, who will oversee Peter’s next mission. The season will also introduce a cast of new characters, including the new villains and the people that Peter will meet along the way, who will join him in his mission. Most importantly, we will finally discover who his new partner is (something that Mosley teased at the end of the season). Creator Shawn Ryan has stated that it will be a completely new character, which means that there will be a completely new dynamic to look forward to.

Luciane Buchanan’s return in the fourth season will depend entirely on what route the storyline takes and what role Rose plays in Peter’s new mission. The same holds for other important characters like Genesis Rodriguez’s Isabel, Suraj Sharma’s Jay, David Lyons’ Adam, Ward Horton’s President Hagan, and Jennifer Morrison’s Jenny Hagan. Catherine’s tragic death in Season 3 means that Amanda Warren will most likely not be returning for the next installment, and the same goes for Louis Herthum’s Jacob Monroe, aka the Broker, who meets a shocking end as well.

The Night Agent Season 4 Will Have Peter Trying to Find a Balance

While Peter dedicates himself to his job as a Night Agent, he also comes to the conclusion that the people close to him will always be in danger because of his job. Yet, Mosley advises him to try and find a balance between his personal and professional lives, because despite all his heroic acts in the service of the country, he is still human. At the end of Season 3, Peter expresses his intent to find that balance going forward, which is why he asks for an extended leave, which Mosley gladly approves. In the fourth season, we will see the changes that this break has brought upon Peter, and whether he has found a way to find and, more importantly, to maintain that balance.

Another thing that the season is likely to touch upon is the repercussions of President Hagan’s actions and the exposé of the Monroe files. In the last episodes of the third season, Hagan uses Night Action and its agents for his selfish purposes, putting agents, including his friend, Adam, on a path to kill innocent people in order to save his own skin. This is sure to raise questions on the credibility of Night Action and other government agencies going forward. Creator Shawn Ryan revealed that these questions and distrust towards the organisations would be a “major thrust of Season 4.”

Read More: The Night Agent Season 3 Ending Explained: Is President Hagan Arrested?