What Happened to Rose Larkin? Did Luciane Buchanan Leave The Night Agent?

The third season of Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent‘ continues the adventures of Peter Sutherland, as he tries to uncover a conspiracy with far-reaching effects on the country. The story picks up eleven months after the events of the second season’s finale, seeing Peter face up to the consequences of his choices. One of the major characters that does not return for this season is Rose Larkin, who had been an important part of Peter’s storyline as well as his missions for the past two seasons. Despite being a fan favorite, her absence from this season raises several questions about what happened to her and what it means for her and Peter’s future.

Rose Remains a Cornerstone Figure in Peter’s Life

After helping Peter in two missions in the first two seasons of ‘The Night Agent,’ Rose starts to wonder if this is really the life that she wants. The second season has her seek out Peter on her own, and while initially, he wishes her to leave, he eventually accepts the fact that she is perhaps the only person he can trust and rely on to get to the bottom of the truth. The fact that she is also pretty great at spycraft doesn’t hurt either. Still, having the skills for being a spy doesn’t mean that she is cut out for that life. She has already been through enough trauma in the first season, and when we meet her in the second, she is undergoing therapy. Crossing paths with Peter puts her in the middle of the action, and she is almost killed by the bad guys.

While she does become a significant factor in saving the day, she also realizes that this constant running for her life is not something that she is interested in doing. Before reuniting with Peter, she’d been working on a new project, and at the end of the season, she decides to go back to it. Peter also confesses that his feelings for her make him vulnerable. To save her, he gets in bed with the Broker, aka Jacob Monroe, which puts him in a very difficult position. Though he eventually finds a way to sort it, he knows that as long as she is around him, she will always be in danger, and he might not be able to strike deals that save her life every time. At the end of Season 2, Rose and Peter decide to part ways amicably, but that doesn’t mean they have completely forgotten about each other.

Even about a year after their separation, Peter still thinks about Rose. In his conversations with Isabel, he laments about not being able to be with her (though he never uses her name). When Mosley asks him about Rose, he says that they are not in touch anymore because that’s the only way she can be safe from the dangers that accompany him. However, at the beginning of the season, Peter also realises that just because he is not talking to Rose anymore doesn’t mean that his enemies have forgotten about him. The Broker warns him that the next time Peter tries to double-cross him, Rose will have to pay the price. This shows that distance might not be the best answer when it comes to Rose’s safety. Still, the season does end with her safe and sound in California, while Peter exposes some of the most powerful and corrupt people in the country.

Luciane Buchanan Might Return for Future Seasons of The Night Agent

With Rose becoming a beloved character over the course of the first two seasons, the show’s creators tried to find a way to bring her back for the third season as well. However, no matter what angle they tried, they couldn’t give her a substantial storyline to do justice to her character arc. Because she has been such an important part of the story, they didn’t want her to be reduced to a sub-character with an insignificant role in the mission. That would not be fair to Rose, which is why it was decided to keep her away for this season, and actress Luciane Buchanan wholeheartedly agreed to it. For her, the parting of ways with Peter was a logical decision for Rose, and a good way to end her story, if that really is the end.

The actress noted that if the writers find a way to bring Rose back for the future seasons, even if for a well-placed cameo, she would be open to the idea. Sure enough, the show’s creators have confirmed that the door is not entirely shut on Buchanan’s return. Gabriel Basso, who plays Peter, stated that just because Rose is out of sight doesn’t mean she is out of Peter’s mind, and that his decisions on the field are heavily influenced by the things he learnt while he was with Rose. So, in the future, if he does decide to focus on his personal life, he will most likely seek out Rose, whom he will never stop loving and caring for.

He does mention the intent of finding the balance in his professional and personal life, which suggests he and Rose might return to each other’s circles. Interestingly, the show’s creators have confirmed that the show’s next season will be moving to Los Angeles. Since Rose is in California (though in the Bay Area), this will be the closest she will be to Peter. So, either their paths might cross accidentally, or he could seek her out. In any case, the geographical shift of the fourth season opens the possibility of Rose’s return, which means we might see her and Peter catch up soon enough.

