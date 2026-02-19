The Night Agent Season 3 Ending Explained: Is President Hagan Arrested?

The third season of Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent‘ puts Peter Sutherland on a mission that challenges him on professional as well as personal fronts. The previous season ended with Peter making a deal with the devil named Jacob Monroe, aka the Broker. In return for saving the lives of hundreds of people, he gives Monroe an upper hand over him. When he comes clean about it, Catherine decides to use him as a double agent. The third season picks up several months after the Season 2 finale, where Peter has severed all personal ties and is entirely focused on finding the Broker and the people who have colluded with him, which may or may not involve the new President of the country. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Night Agent Season 3 Plot Synopsis

Eleven months after the events of ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 finale, Peter Sutherland is still waiting for the Broker to call him to cash in his favor. While waiting for the call, he is assigned to the case of a man called Jay Batra, who is reported to have killed his supervisor and escaped with highly confidential and sensitive documents. This quest leads Peter to cross paths with a reporter named Isabel, whom Jay reached out to blow the whistle on the wrongdoings of his company. It turns out that Jay found a connection between the company he was working for and the financial transactions they oversaw, which seemed to have been connected with a terrorist attack executed by a man named Raul Zapata and his organisation, LFS.

Soon, Peter gets a call from the Broker who wants Jay to be brought to him. Peter and his team try to use Jay as the bait to catch the Broker, but it ends horribly, resulting in Catherine’s death. Meanwhile, Isabel chases after the leads provided by Jay and discovers that people from the American administration have been involved in some rather shady deals, and the investigation results in the murder of her mentor and boss. This leads her to join forces with Peter, and together, they aim to unravel all the secrets and expose the corrupt people. Around the same time, we follow an unnamed assassin who has been tasked with shutting down the investigation, which means that Isabel and Peter’s lives are in danger. At the same time, Chelsea Arrington, who is part of the Secret Service, starts her own investigation into the First Lady’s actions.

Does Peter Die? Why does Adam Let Him Go?

Peter’s search for the Broker, aka Jacob Monroe, eventually succeeds as it turns out that he is Isabel’s father. After a twisted turn of events, Monroe gives them the bigger picture, where it turns out that a bank and its handler, Freya Myers, are behind the financial transactions connected to Zapata and his terrorist organisation. In a bid to save his daughter, Monroe agrees to help Peter and even gives him the hard drive containing information on every person he has dirt on. The key to that hard drive is in a book that has a personal connection to his and Isabel’s mother. After a lot of effort, Isabel finds the key that unlocks the drive, but with so much data, there isn’t enough time to verify everything. Her bosses tell her to get a credible source if she wants to publish her preliminary findings, which is where Freya comes in.

Realising that the noose is tightening around them, President Hagan and his wife, Jenny, try to contain the situation by trying to get Peter and his team killed. Adam, Hagan’s friend from the military, is put on the task. Meanwhile, Isabel seeks out Freya and tries to convince her to come forward. Initially, Freya doesn’t agree, but then Hagan’s goons try to kill her, which leaves her with only one choice. She agrees to give an interview that will turn the limelight on the Hagan and their corruption, but for that, she needs to survive the assassins sent to kill her. Thanks to Peter and her own survival instincts, she manages to evade death at the hands of two villains. But then, Adam shows up right as they are about to enter the street that will lead them to Isabel’s offices ,where the interview is to be conducted.

To stop Peter, Adam shoots him in the leg, but by this time, he has started to question Hagan’s orders. Previously, Peter told him that Hagan’s name was among the many corrupt people in Monroe’s records, and that the orders the President gave to Adam were just to save his own skin, not the country. By this time, Adam has spent time with Peter to know he is not the lying type. It also becomes clear to him that the Hagan he knew as a soldier does not exist anymore. He is a politician who will lie to keep himself in power, even if it means killing innocent people. His loyalty has a limit, and he is not so blind that he cannot see his friend manipulating him to save himself. So, he decides to let Peter and Freya go and let the Hagans deal with the consequences of their actions.

Are the Hagans Exposed? What Happens to Them?

The connection between Hagan’s rise to the Presidency and the role Jacob Monroe played in it was revealed at the end of the second season, but it is in this season that we truly discover the extent of it. It turns out that Hagan wasn’t the one who dealt with the Broker; it was his wife, Jenny. When Hagan’s campaign was still in the early stages, Monroe saw the potential in backing them. He knew that without the right funding, the campaign would fizzle out. So, he sought out Jenny and offered her the money would not only keep them going but also ensure that they emerged victorious in the end. Instead of donating the money directly, he funnelled it through Jenny’s non-profit organisation, basically laundering the whole thing, so it couldn’t be connected to him.

In return, Monroe wanted access to the President’s daily briefs. This means that he would have access to the ultimate source, giving him an unprecedented amount of power over all kinds of people. While Hagan didn’t know about it at first, Jenny eventually confesses the whole thing to him. He gets angry at her for putting him in such a bind, but later, he not only forgives her but decides to bury the whole thing, even if it means killing people like Peter and Chelsea. The ploy doesn’t work, and the truth comes out. Freya gives an interview, which is aired live, leaving no room for the Hagans to preemptively contain the situation.

Five weeks later, we discover that Isabel has published more articles, especially as the legal team has started to verify Monroe’s documents. With such revelations, it is impossible for Hagan to flee. A senate hearing takes place, and before the conviction, Hagan uses his powers as the President to pardon himself and his wife, which would be his last act as the leader of the country. It is also revealed that he has left the White House, but he hasn’t left empty-handed. The whole debacle has somehow landed him a media deal, which he will surely use to try and bend the narrative in his favor. But none of this changes the fact that he and his wife committed a series of crimes to further their political ambitions and sacrificing innocent lives in the process.

Is Freya Dead?

While Jacob Monroe, aka the Broker, is set up as the major villain of the season, it soon turns out that there are other players in the market who use him to further their agenda. One of those people is Freya Myers. She handles the accounts of major clients in her bank, which is the hub for people to store the money they don’t want traced. This means that the bank becomes the hub for all the criminal financial transactions, and Freya has no issues with the fact that terrorists harming her own country are also employing the services of the bank. When Isabel and Peter start looking into the matter, she tries to curb the situation by sending an assassin after them. At first, the assassin, only known as Father, takes it as yet another project. But soon, he realises that the task is getting out of hand and he is being asked for much more than what he was initially told.

Still, he tries to perform the task, but a major hitch happens when he kidnaps Peter and tries to use him to figure out Isabel and Jay’s location. The problem is that he has to balance his demanding work with raising a son (who is actually the son of a couple that he killed eight years ago). The son is understandably curious, which eventually doesn’t serve his father well. When the assassin leaves to find and kill Jay, the son sneaks into the place where Peter is being held captive. When the assassin realises what has happened, he rushes back to get him, but by the time he returns, the son has freed Peter. Peter and the assassin handle the moment delicately, mutually agreeing to back off from one another for good. This moment also makes Father realise that he needs to find another line of work.

This time, it was Peter who let his son go. But the next time, the boy might not be so lucky. So, it is best if Father retires and gives his complete attention to the son. When he suddenly drops the job, Freya becomes angry, especially as Isabel comes knocking at her door. In a moment of sheer stupidity, Freya threatens to send other assassins after Father and his son. Sure enough, the man doesn’t take it lightly. He shows up five weeks later and crosses paths with Freya at a cafe. Because she never met him, she doesn’t know who he is. He uses his charm to get close to her, then poisons her drink, and leaves. With this, he neutralises the threat to him and his son, and walks away from the life of crime, while Freya dies much as Isabel’s boss Mike died at the beginning of the season.

Who Will be Peter’s New Partner?

After risking his life all over again, Peter finally completes his mission by helping Isabel expose President Hagan and his wife. With them and the Broker out of the picture, the Night Action unit receives a clean slate. Because Catherine is gone, Mosley is put in charge of the unit, and he reveals that he will be revamping the whole thing and starting anew. Before this, Peter meets with Isabel, as they recreate a conversation they had when they first met. It is revealed that while Isabel has continued to expose more corrupt people from Monroe’s drive in her articles, she has decided to leave out the part about Peter because the story was never about him. Moreover, he is not exactly like the other corrupt people, and there would be no point in ruining his life when he almost gave his life in the quest to bring the truth to light.

At the same time, Peter reveals that he is going to take the much-needed vacation. In his conversation with Mosley, he reveals that he wishes to step away from work for a little bit longer. His leg is still healing from the bullet wound inflicted by Adam, but his mental and emotional well-being needs longer than that to come back to normal. He is not going to quit and will be back in service soon enough, but he has decided to focus on finding a balance so that his job is not the only thing he has. This suggests that he might reconnect with Rose, especially now that he doesn’t have the threat of the Broker hanging over him. Mosley is happy to hear it and encourages Peter to take his time.

He also mentions that he already has a new partner in mind for him, though he doesn’t reveal their name. Considering all that has happened so far, it is clear that Mosley is going to bring Chelsea Arrington (who is happily planning her wedding with Theo) into Night Action. She and Peter already have a rapport from the past two seasons. They have saved each other’s lives a couple of times now and can trust each other blindly, especially since they share the same values. Moreover, with all that happened with the Hagans, it is unlikely that Arrington wants to go back to the Secret Service. Moreover, now that she, too, knows about Night Action, it makes sense that she should become a Night Agent and save the world from bad guys and their villainous schemes.

