Is Gabriel Basso Dating? Who is His Girlfriend?

Given just how engaging the storyline of Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent‘ is, it is no wonder that the artists attached to the projects have gained many fans in the last few days. The action series is a creation of Shawn Ryan and is sure to appeal to fans of conspiracy thrillers. One of the show’s prominent stars is Louis Gabriel Basso III, AKA Gabriel Basso, who shines in his role as FBI Agent Peter Sutherland. The actor’s portrayal of the lead character allows the audience to immerse themselves in a story and root for him to find the answers he wants. This has also led many in the public to become more curious about Gabriel’s personal life and romantic interests. Luckily, we are here to explore and share what we know about the same!

Gabriel Basso’s Age, Family, and Background

On December 11, 1994, Gabriel was born in the city of St. Louis, Missouri. His parents, Marcie and Louis J Basso Jr homeschooled their son and two daughters, Alexandra and Annalise Basso. The family was seemingly quite faithful and attended the Grace Doctrine Church. Initially, Gabriel wanted to be a football player and hopefully pursue a path as a professional athlete. However, he soon discovered acting and made a name for himself. According to the Netflix star, he is still quite passionate about football and has not yet completely let go of his childhood dream.

During the starting years of his career, Gabriel took part in various projects. Some of his most well-known works include ‘iCarly,’ ‘Ghost Town,’ ‘Alabama Moon,’ ‘Eastwick,’ etc. His big break came in 2010 due to his portrayal of Adam Jamison in Showtime’s ‘The Big C.’ Since then, he has been featured in movies like ‘The Kings of Summer,’ ‘The Hive,’ ‘Barely Lethal,’ and ‘Ithaca.’ In 2016, he was also seen in a prominent role in ‘The Whole Truth.’ The film stars artists like Keanu Reeves and Renée Zellweger.

Given Gabriel’s impressive list of works, it is no wonder that the actor garnered so much attention due to his work on the Netflix project. However, acting is not the only form of creative expression that the artist enjoys as he is also an accomplished musician with over nine years of training in violin. Gabriel is also quite skilled on a guitar and enjoys taking musical breaks between intense periods of work. Additionally, the television star is a breathtaking illustrator, and his work can be seen on Gabriel’s dedicated Instagram page for the same. In fact, beloved actor Keanu Reeves own one of his illustrated pieces, something that ‘The Night Agent’ could not help but share in August 2022.

Is Gabriel Basso Dating Anyone?

A private person by nature, Gabriel has not shared any details of his romantic life with the public. That being said, the actor does have a daughter whom he first talked about on Instagram in August 2020. He stated, “There’s a new Basso on the planter” via the social media platform. However, as of writing, the actor has decided to keep the name of his child confidential. He has also not given any information about another parent.

The bond between Gabriel and his daughter certainly seems to be flourishing. In fact, in a social media post from February 2023, he could not help but share “A glimpse into the pit of insanity. If you live in the midst of chaos, your thinking becomes chaotic and disorganized. Indeed. That is my ultimate secret to remaining inhumanly tense and on edge. Always keep yourself guessing so that your enemies and rivals won’t have any idea what your next move will be. Always wear your gi. And always possess wrist control when addressing a toddler.” Despite the dramatic nature of the caption, the sentiment makes people happy about Gabriel’s role as a father.

Read More: Is Luciane Buchanan Dating? Who is Her Boyfriend?