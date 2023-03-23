Is Luciane Buchanan Dating? Who is Her Boyfriend?

Created by Shawn Ryan, Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent‘ is a must-watch action thriller series that combines intrigue, suspense, and drama to present viewers with a story to remember. Given just how engaging the show’s various characters are, the public has been quite happy to shower its actors with compliments. The same holds true for Luciane Buchanan, who portrays Rose Larkin, one of the most crucial characters in the show. Her work as an artist has made many people eager to learn more about the artist, including her personal life. If you are wondering about the same, worry not because we have your back!

Luciane Buchanan’s Age, Family, and Background

Born in July 1993, Luciane Buchanan grew up in Auckland, New Zealand, specifically in the Mount Albert area. Her father, Geoff Buchanan, played a central role in helping the artist achieve her goal of becoming a successful actor. “You’ve been my biggest supporter since day 1, going above and beyond for us kids. I remember giving up sports (which you hated) and begging you to let me join an acting class which led me to all the opportunities I’ve had up until now. Taking time off work so you could drive me to auditions when I was still at school because you knew this was what I wanted to do,” she shared in an Instagram on the occasion of her father’s 60th birthday.

Through her mother Losi’s side, Luciane is of Tongan descent. According to the Netflix star, her mother moved to New Zealand along with her family in the 1970s and was diagnosed with a heart condition. Despite undergoing heart surgery, she was told she would only be up to 20. “She then was told she’d never have children. She never finished school because of her health and spent the rest of her life working in factories in Auckland. Her story always inspires me and reminds me of her sacrifice,” Luciane shared. ” The actress also has a brother and a niece whom she loves very much.

In order to better her acting skills, Luciane started training at a young age. In 2008, she attended the Acting for Screen classes by Fiona Edgar at Auckland Performing Arts Centre(TAPAC). She went on to attend Miranda Harcourt’s 2011 Screen Acting for Teens Workshop. From 2013 to 2017, she pursued further education and majored in Drama and Psychology at the University of Auckland.

Over the years, Luciane has had the opportunity to be a part of many successful projects. In 2013, she was a major part of ‘The Blue Rose’ and even appeared in an episode of ‘Power Rangers Dino Charge’ in 2015. She also gained fame thanks to her prominent presence in shows like ‘Filthy Rich’ and ‘The New Legends of Monkey.’ The artist has also ventured into the movie industry and has been a part of feature films like ‘The Tank,’ ‘Stray,’ and ‘Billy.’ She was also famously part of another Netflix project through her portrayal of Louisa in an episode of ‘Sweet Tooth.’

Is Luciane Buchanan Dating Anyone?

As of writing, it does not seem like Luciane is dating anyone. The actress is presently based in Los Angeles, California, and is quite focused on developing herself further as an artist. Luciane was recently announced to be a part of ‘Chief of War,’ an Apple TV+ series featuring stars like Jason Momoa. Being able to portray the role of Kaʻahumanu, the well-respected historical queen of the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi, is something that Luciane takes pride in.

Proud of both her Tongan and Scottish heritage, Luciane is always vocal about representation in various forms of media. She is also quite passionate about traveling and has visited places like France, Italy, and Greece. With so many accomplishments under her belt, we are sure that Lcuiane’s fans are looking forward to seeing more and more of her work, and we wish her the best for the same!

