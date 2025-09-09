All True Blood Love Scenes, Ranked

HBO’s ‘True Blood’ offers everything that one can ask for when it comes to over-the-top entertainment, gore, fantasy, and a whole lot of love-making. The show has gone through various transformations over the years, and of course, if you look back, you will be able to connect a lot of dots, but that’s not the only thing that allows the show to keep going. It has tried to pull off every possible kind of sex scene it can through its entire span. Why else do you think it comes under the fantasy genre? So we thought of compiling the best sex scenes in the show. Here, we list and rank the hottest love-making scenes from ‘True Blood’.

17. Jason and Amy (Season 1, Episode 7)

Jason (Ryan Kwanten) and Amy (Lizzie Caplan) make love fueled by Vampire blood, AK V, which works like ecstasy. The intense moments between the two are raw, with Amy, a V-addict, and Jason going nude as the captive vampire awaits his demise nearby. It seems as if Amy has finally been able to calm Jason down, as the steady lovemaking is clearly something Jason is totally into.

16. Alcide and Rikki (Season 5, Episode 8)

A training session involving Alcide (Joe Manganiello) and Rikki (Kelly Overton) transforms into a steamy sex scene in a true-to-form ‘True Blood’ manner. No doggystyle but straight werewolf style as Alcide pounces on Rikki, underscoring the hardcore nature of the show and how it influences almost every aspect.

15. Eggs and Tara (Season 2, Episode 5)

Eggs and Tara had a pretty normal relationship going on during the initial seasons of ‘True Blood’. The only creepy thing about their love making scenes is the fact that Eggs was being controlled by the evil Maenad Maryann.

14. Eric and Parts of Talbot (Season 3, Episode 8)

This scene from ‘True Blood’ surely lands a place in the best love-making scenes and also the best death scenes of all time because of the painful yet pleasurable moment between Eric and Talbot. Talbot had such a sweet way to leave the show, but he left behind his mourning lover, Russell Edington, who carries around the few remains of Talbot in a crystal container. He even talks to the container, trying to convince himself that his deceased lover might still be out there somewhere. What we can not figure out, though, is whether this is stupid, sad, or just very mundane. Whatever it is, only Denis O’Hare could’ve pulled off something so insane.

13. Threesome (Season 4, Episode 9)

Episodes 8 and 9 of season 4 of ‘True Blood’ have scenes that seem like a distant reality, and that’s because most of them are just dreams. The most striking one here is a threesome, a scene that is shot and acted with such raw intensity that it feels unreal. Well, that’s because it is just an extension of Sookie’s dreams where she makes love with two vampires, Eric and Bill. It may not be the greatest love-making scene in the entire show, but it surely tops the weirdest. What makes it weirder is the fact that she wakes up right before the two men kiss each other. The good part about this one is that it makes Sookie realize that she doesn’t necessarily have to choose one of the two when she can have both of them together.

12. Eric and Nora (Season 5, Episode 1)

Eric and Nora, who are known as the Noric duo of ‘True Blood’, are siblings, and yes, they end up sleeping with each other. When we said that there is going to be every possible love-making scene in this show, we meant it. The two siblings make love in Eric’s flowery attic. This scene becomes a combination of awkward and yet steamy in a way. Eric ends it by saying, “We fight like siblings but f**k like champions.” Now I don’t know if that is downright disgusting or incredibly outstanding.

11. Eric and Ginger (Season 7, Episode 9)

And finally comes a moment groupie Ginger had been waiting for all along the course of seven thirsty seasons of ‘True Blood’. She finally gets to nail and ride the throne Eric sits on. This scene is pretty much everything you thought it would be. Ginger is all up on him with lad dances and weirdly flexible moves that’ll make you sore and tired just by looking at her.

10. Eric and Jason (Season 7, Episode 2)

A scene that never really happened but was still something all ‘True Blood‘ fans had hoped they would see. And after seven long seasons, Eric runs into Jason and tells him he can’t get enough of him. Jason is still madly in love with Violet but somehow he just can’t get Eric out of his head and then before we know it, the two are in bed, locking lips and making love. With almost every love sequence covered in the show, it was pretty obvious that eventually even the two most attractive men in the series would get some action. It’s a dream sequence yet a very powerful and significant one. Wake up, Jason!!

9. Sookie and Warlow (Season 6, Episode 5)

Warlow becomes one of the biggest villains by the sixth season. He is even responsible for the death of Sookie’s parents. But he somehow manages to convince that he only killed her parents to protect her and that all he has ever wanted was to keep her safe. For a while, Sookie is convinced, and the two make love in a graveyard and then a lot of other places, literally screwing all the pain away. But Sookie soon realizes that people never change, and trusting Warlow was a big mistake on her part. She teams up with Jason, and the two try to end Warlow, whose love for Sookie is more of an obsession than actual true love.

8. Jessica and James (Season 7, Episode 6)

Jessica and James both end up in prison and are supposed to make love for an experiment, but that doesn’t really happen. But the two later meet up in private and conduct a ”study” of their own. This scene from ‘True Blood’ is more on the sexier side and one of the few scenes with nothing weird going on.

7. Tara and Sam (Season 3, Episode 6)

This scene happens much earlier during the show and is one that has been forgotten, probably because of how normal it is. After Tara’s relationship with Jason comes to a sad end, she does something very reasonable and starts sleeping with Sam instead. For those who remember the affair, it’s an effective addition to this list.

6. Snookie and Alcide (Season 5, Episode 4)

A moment we had all been waiting for almost comes true when Snookie and the hot werewolf Anicide get high on Pina Coladas and start kissing each other. We get all excited about the fact that it is finally going to go down after they’ve been flirting like crazy for a long time. But that’s when all of it ends abruptly, when Snookie barfs her guts out on Anicide’s bare chest. The two get together later in season 7, but this scene from Season 5 was truly unforgettable because of all the buildup behind it. Too bad it did not really live up to it.

5. Sookie and Eric (Season 3, Episode 10)

Eric (Alexander Skarsgard) and Snookie become a thing much later in the show, but none of the lovemaking scenes they have later on come even close to their initial hook-up. The two vampires finally let their guards down after giving each other long, steamy looks and fantasizing about long, heavy kisses. This scene also gives us hints that they will not be able to resist each other for too long and will eventually just be together. Not exactly a full-fledged love-making scene, but this one is far more steamy than most others out there.

4. Bill and Lorena (Season 3, Episode 3)

By far one of the weirdest and creepiest scenes on ‘True Blood’ is the one with Bill and Lorena. Sometimes the love making is so damn good it makes your toes curl. But here, it was so good it made Lorena’s entire head turn, like literally. This scene is gross and disgusting for the most part. Bill (Stephen Moyer) takes Lorena from behind and twists her head all the way around just to look at her while he does that. It sounds funny, but wait till you actually see this one. And we are just going to ignore the fact that Lorena is actually his mother. Way too much incest in this one!

3. Jason and Jessica (Season 4, Episode 9)

There is nothing better than making love to a Taylor Swift soundtrack, and Jason and Jessica here prove just that. Jessica, who is eternally just 17, goes down with Jason in this one, and that too in the back of a pick-up truck. All of this heat and sultriness while Taylor Swift’s “Haunted” plays in the background. But out of almost all the hookups on this list, this one came as no surprise — it’s something we’ve all been expecting.

2. Bon Temps (Season 2, Episode 6)

‘True Blood’ literally has no chill. As soon as you’re in the second season and you start believing that nothing can shock you more than the graveyard scene involving Sookie and Bill, there’s a giant, massive group sex scene where everyone in the town gets charmed by the villain of the show, Maryann. It’s almost like a Hentai because Maryann somehow gets energy out of close to 17 people making love unstoppably for several days. It makes no sense, but we are not complaining, and if you think you’ve already had enough, you’re wrong.

1. Sookie and Bill (Season 1, Episode 8)

It’s obvious why nothing else shocks people who watch ‘True Blood’ anymore. The first season itself was on a whole other level, and that’s why nothing from this show now comes as a surprise to anyone. Considering the time when Sookie found out that her boyfriend Bill was still alive, she literally pulled him out of the grave and made love with him in a freaking graveyard. This scene tops the list because it is love-making combined with extreme weirdness. It is set in the most unpredictable place ever, and while it’s extremely dirty and messy, it’s also steamy as hell.

Read More: Best Game of Thrones Sex Scenes