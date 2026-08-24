We all love horror movies and TV shows, but something that makes us perk right up is monster movies and series, especially if those monsters are werewolves. There have been some horrible-looking werewolves in movies, while there have also been some that are downright spooky. The world of werewolves started catching up with TV series after ‘Teen Wolf‘ came out in 2011, and as typical as the name may seem, it was pretty good. But it’s still not a trend yet to make werewolves the primary characters of any movie or series; only a few manage to do that, while others keep them as side roles alongside vampires or other monsters. For those who love werewolf shows, Netflix has quite a collection of stories to keep you hooked.

10. Family Pack (2024)

‘Family Pack’ is based on the French board game, The Werewolves of Miller’s Hollow (Les Loups-Garous de Thiercelieux). When Jérôme Vassier and his family get transported to 1497 after trying to play the board game, they realize that they have powers and must use them to defeat four werewolves if they want to go back home. As the game begins, so do the adventures that, though fun, involve much danger. It’s not a game anymore, and the Vassiers must work together as a “pack.” Starring Franck Dubosc, Jean Reno, Suzanne Clément, Lisa Do Couto, and Raphaël Romand, ‘Family Pack’ is directed by François Uzan. You can watch it here.

9. Wolf King (2025- )

Based on the ‘Wereworld’ novels by Curtis Jobling, ‘Wolf King’ is an animated fantasy drama series made primarily for young viewers. The coming-of-age show centers on a young boy named Drew Ferran who is forced to flee his home after being accused of killing his mother. His questionable legacy, which dates back to the Werelords, finds its way back to him and challenges the king’s hold on the throne. Now he must fight for his kingdom, although it will require helping hands. ‘Wolf King’ is a visually stunning show that imbibes the vibe of the novels with its animation and action. It can be streamed here.

8. The Imperfects (2022)

Though not solely about werewolves, ‘The Imperfects’ does incorporate a werewolf-esque creature. The series follows a trio of friends who are experimented upon without their consent by an unhinged scientist bent on making monsters out of humans. Naturally, each of the friends gains the powers of a banshee, succubus, and a chupacabra (with a werewolf appearance), respectively. What follows is how they track down the doctor and become human again while making sure that no one else turns into monsters like them. The sci-fi action drama series can be addressed as a lite version of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ and offers an entertaining bingewatch. Starring Morgan Taylor Campbell, Rhianna Jagpal, Iñaki Godoy, and Rhys Nicholson, ‘The Imperfects’ is created by Dennis Heaton and Shelley Eriksen. You can stream it here.

7. The Order (2019-2020)

A college student decides to pledge a secret order, which takes him to a secret hidden world he was never aware of, a world where a war is already going on between werewolves and people who are experts in the field of black magic. The show will initially make you roll your eyes because of how typical everything is. But slowly, all of it just gets crazier and bizarre, but that’s when it gets better, and the plot starts to go deeper. Even the actors do a good job of portraying their characters. You can watch the series here.

6. V Wars (2019)

In the thrilling series ‘V Wars,’ based on the Jonathan Maberry comics, a mysterious virus unleashes a global epidemic, pitting humans against vampires. While primarily focusing on the conflict between these two species, the show intriguingly incorporates elements of the supernatural, including themes of werewolves. As the narrative unfolds, the series skillfully weaves in the complexities of the werewolf mythology, adding an extra layer of suspense and intrigue. ‘V Wars’ engages audiences with its unique blend of vampiric lore and werewolf themes, creating a dynamic and unpredictable supernatural world. You may watch the show here.

5. Legacies (2018-2022)

After ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and ‘The Originals’ ended, the CW expanded the TWD universe with another spin-off series – ‘Legacies.’ ‘Legacies’ follows the next generation of vampires, werewolves, hybrids, and witches as they all come together to study the mystic arts at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted in Mystic Falls. At the center of the series is Hope Mikaelson, daughter of Original vampire Klaus and werewolf Hayley. The show also has a bunch of other familiar characters and some great new ones, like Alaric Saltzman’s twin daughters, Lizzie and Josie. ‘Legacies’ is a coming-of-age show featuring mystical beings that we love so much. Feel free to check out the series here.

4. Castlevania (2017 – 2021)

This is one of the best anime horror series out there. It’s funny, dark, witty, moving, and oh-so-totally gripping. The story of ‘Castlevania’ is set in medieval Europe and follows the darkly inviting and exciting adventures of formerly disgraced hunter Trevor Belmont as he and his fellow hunters take down evil monsters, slowly closing in to catch and stop Count Dracula and his legion of bloodthirsty vampires from destroying all of mankind. This series is beautifully animated and features the voices of Richard Armitage and Theo James, among others. If you’re someone who likes mysticism and creatures of the dark, like werewolves and vampires, then you cannot miss ‘Castlevania.’ You can check out the show here.

3. Teen Wolf (2011-2017)

‘Teen Wolf’ offers a supernatural take on the cult classic Michael J. Fox movie of the same name. The story focuses on high school student Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), who lives in the fictional California town of Beacon Hills. After being bitten by a werewolf, he becomes one himself, and he uses his new powers to protect his hometown from other supernatural creatures. Things get complicated when he falls for the daughter of a werewolf hunter. To help him navigate his life, he has his friends, some of whom also have powers of their own. The show takes a deep dive into the monster folklore genre and gives it a contemporary approach. Winner of multiple Teen Choice Awards and Saturn Awards,’ Teen Wolf’ is one of the most popular werewolf shows out there. It can be streamed here.

2. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018-2020)

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ revolves around Sabrina Spellman, a teenage witch who faces the ultimate choice on her 16th birthday. Made to choose between embracing her family’s fantastical world of witches or staying in the human world with her friends, Sabrina soon realizes that balancing her half-witch, half-mortal nature isn’t as easy as it seems. Moreover, with evil from the witch world threatening her family and the friends she grew up with, Sabrina uses her power to defend those she loves. The T.V. show, which includes a host of other fantastical creatures, even follows the werewolf, Amalia, as she faces her destiny after coming face to face with the teenage witch. You may stream it here.

1. Wednesday (2022)

‘Wednesday‘ follows a teenaged Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family as she settles into her new life at Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for outcasts. However, once in Nevermore Academy, Wednesday finds herself in the middle of a killing spree and discovers her parents were involved in a gruesome murder 25 years ago. Taking on the challenge to solve the mystery and clear her parents’ names, Wednesday embarks on a life-threatening quest with her werewolf roommate, Enid Sinclair, for company. While Enid initially comes across as a lively and cheerful teenager who is unable to wolf out on her own, she eventually accepts her responsibilities and protects her friends with her life. You can stream the series here.

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