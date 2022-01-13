We all love horror movies and TV shows but something that makes us perk right up is monster movies and series, especially if those monsters are werewolves. There have been some horrible-looking werewolves in movies while there have also been some that are downright spooky. I’m not referring to the ‘Twilight Saga‘ werewolves in either of the two, they were just something else (sorry Twilight fans!). But what we’re looking at is something scarier and beastly, like a true real monster.

The world of werewolves really started catching up with TV series after ‘Teen Wolf‘ came out in 2011, and as typical as the name may seem, it was actually pretty good. But it’s still not a trend yet to make werewolves the primary characters of any movie or series; only a few manage to do that, while others keep them as side roles alongside vampires or other monsters. If you believe that werewolves should get the love they deserve, then watch these few shows available on Netflix that revolves around werewolves in one way or the other. Here’s the list of really good werewolf TV series on Netflix that are available to stream right now.

10. Hemlock Grove (2013)



This show is based on a book by Brian McGreevy and is produced by Eli Roth. It revolves around the lives of the residents of a town called Hemlock Grove in Pennsylvania. No matter who lives in the town, the wealthy or the poor, all of them have strange secrets that they hide from the rest. But some incidents turn everything upside down and soon, everyone’s secrets are not secrets anymore. Everything that was behind curtains till now starts to get exposed and nothing is what it seemed like. This show is really good only if you watch it with some patience. Try absorbing the weirdness of the show and its characters, instead of repelling all of it, and only then, will you be able to form a good opinion about it.

9. The Order (2019)

A college student decides to pledge a secret order which takes him to a secret hidden world he was never aware of: a world where a war is already going on between werewolves and people who are experts in the field of black magic. The show will initially make you roll your eyes because of how typical everything is. But slowly, all of it just gets crazier and bizarre but that’s when it actually gets better and the plot starts to go deeper. Even the actors do a good job of portraying their characters. Also, it’s one of the most recent series that have come out in the werewolf genre, so you’ve just missed out on season one till now. You still have time to catch up with this one till the next season starts off and all of it just gets better.

8. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (2012 – present)



Okay, so this series (based on a Japanese manga) completely and utterly lives up to its name. I mean, it says “bizarre” right there in the title. You can expect going into the series that it would be quirky, strange, and mystical. What you don’t expect is that you’ll like it so much. ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ is also darkly funny, smart, and fantastical. It revolves around Jonathan Joestar (or JoJo) as he faces off with his stepbrother turned vampire, for the control of the substantial Joestar fortune.

7. Legacies (2018 – present)

After ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and ‘The Originals’ ended, the CW expanded the TWD universe with another spin-off series – ‘Legacies’. ‘Legacies’ follows the next generation of vampires, werewolves, hybrids, and witches, as they all come together to study the mystic arts at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted in Mystic Falls. At the center of the series is Hope Mikaelson, daughter of Original vampire Klaus and werewolf Hayley. The show also has a bunch of other familiar characters and some great new ones, like Alaric Saltzman’s twin daughters Lizzie and Josie. ‘Legacies’ is a coming-of-age show featuring mystical beings that we love so much.

6. Castlevania (2017 – present)



This is one of the best anime horror series out there. It’s funny, dark, witty, moving, and oh-so-totally gripping. The story of ‘Castlevania’ is set in medieval Europe and follows the darkly inviting and exciting adventures of formerly disgraced hunter Trevor Belmont as he and his fellow hunters take down evil monsters, slowly closing in to catch and stop Count Dracula and his legion of blood-thirsty vampires from destroying all of mankind. This series is beautifully animated and features the voices of Richard Armitage and Theo James among others. If you’re someone who likes mysticism and creatures of the dark like werewolves and vampires, then you cannot miss ‘Castlevania’.

5. The Vampire Diaries (2009 – 2017)



The highly popular teen drama ‘The Vampire Diaries’ starts off as a tiff between two vampire brothers – one good, one evil – as they fight for the love of the same girl. But over the seasons, the show evolves into something deeper and darker, with wonderful arcs of pain, love, betrayal, brotherhood, and redemption. The series is set in the eerie town of Mystic Falls, home to not only vampires, but also werewolves, witches, and hunters. Damon, Stefan, and Elena’s entangled love lives are extremely engaging and you will surely have a hard time deciding which brother to root for. Undoubtedly, the best moments in the show come not from romances, but from the bromance between the two brothers who, long ago, used to be quite close. Despite their differences, you just know that Stefan and Damon would both kill or die for each other. Sure, the later seasons (only the last two) feel a bit draggy, but the end of the series brings all the characters around to a satisfying full circle.

4. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018-2020)

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ revolves around Sabrina Spellman, a teenage witch who faces the ultimate choice on her 16th birthday. Made to choose between embracing her family’s fantastical world of witches or staying in the human world with her friends, Sabrina soon realizes that balancing her half-witch, half-mortal nature isn’t as easy as it seems. Moreover, with evil from the witch world threatening her family and the friends she grew up with, Sabrina uses her power to defend those she loves. The T.V. show, which includes a host of other fantastical creatures, even follows the werewolf, Amalia, as she faces her destiny after coming face to face with the teenage witch.

3. The Originals (2013 – 2018)

‘The Originals’ is a spin-off of the famous ‘‘The Vampire Diaries‘ where “the Original” vampire family goes back to New Orleans to face a threat that their eldest brother Klaus experiences. The series specifically revolves around the Mikelson siblings. Klaus realizes that Hayley, a werewolf, is pregnant with his child who is a miracle magical baby. But to ensure the baby’s protection, the siblings must fight all evil forces like witches, werewolves, and other vampires as these enemies want to get rid of the baby. This spin-off is at times better than the original show and also has a great cast and a great location. Unlike “The Vampire Diaries”, this show is not a coming of age show and dwells deeper into the characters and the plot, making it much darker than the original series. If you loved watching ‘The Vampire Diaries’, then you’ll like this one even more and you’ll be in for a surprise because it’s is truly amazing.

2. Sirius the Jaeger (2018)

This is a Japanese Orginal anime series that’s set up in the Imperial Capital of 1930. It revolves around a group of people called the Jaegers who arrive in Tokyo to hunt Vampires with their weird hunting instruments. Yuliy who has a very different aura from all of them because he is a werewolf joins forces with them after his village is destroyed and burned to the ground by a bunch of Vampires. Together, Yuliy and the Jaegers battle against “The Arc of Sirius”, with each of them having their own purpose for killing the vampires. But something more awaits them. The plot of this is exactly what you expect it to be and has cool characters with a lot of awesome action. But it’s still very entertaining and if action, gore, vampires with some really deep characters are all your thing, then this is the perfect show for you to watch.

1. The Kirlian Frequency (2019)

‘The Kirlian Frequency’ is a very strange show that gives off the creepiest vibe. The story revolves around a midnight broadcast DJ who recites stories of the outer edges of Kirlian, a lost land in Argentina. This series is not known to most people and it hides among the many others on Netflix, but the ones who have seen it, know that this one is a pearl. Each episode runs for approximately ten minutes and each one tells a different strange story with only one common ground and that is the unknown city of Kirlian that cannot be accessed by normal people. The show is very original and unique unlike anything else you’ve seen before. If you’re a sucker for short horror stories, you will surely fall in love with this show.

