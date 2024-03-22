Where Are Cathy DeBuono, Christine Kludjian, and Susan Murphy Now?

When Kristi Johnson vanished in February 2003, the investigation encountered numerous obstacles. Critical pieces of evidence were lacking until Susan Murphy came forward with a similar incident that paralleled Kristi’s disappearance. Her account aided in identifying the culprit, Victor Paleologus, and the case against him was bolstered by testimonies from several other women who had survived similar encounters with him. These women shared their experiences in Peacock’s ‘The Real Murders of Los Angeles: Killer Casting’ and NBC’s ‘Dateline’ episode titled ‘Murder in the Hollywood Hills’.

Cathy DeBuono is a Psychotherapist and Actor Now

In 1998, Cathy DeBuono crossed paths with Victor Peleologus. Having graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1994, she began her career in the film industry in 1997. By then, she had secured a role as M’Pella in the final three seasons of ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’, and also served as the stand-in, photo double, and body double for Terry Farrell. Recounting her encounter, DeBuono mentioned that Victor complimented her legs upon their meeting and extended an offer for a role in a Bond film, presenting a significant opportunity for her along with a substantial sum of money.

Identifying himself as a Disney executive, Victor provided Cathy with a specific address to visit. Upon her arrival, he informed her that someone would come to escort her, but no one appeared. Cathy speculated that this might have been due to her decision to bring along a male friend who waited in the car with her. Unaware of what she had narrowly avoided, she continued her work in the industry for several years. However, in 2003, Cathy opted to return to her studies and enrolled at Antioch University Los Angeles, ultimately earning a Master’s degree in clinical psychology. Since then, she has been an active member of the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists.

Continuing to pursue her passion for film, Cathy produced her first short film titled ‘The Touch’ in 2007. In 2010, she took on the roles of producer, director, and actor in the TV series ‘We Have to Stop Now.’ Alongside her acting career, she began hosting her radio program, ‘Cathy Is In: The Cathy DeBuono Show,’ in 2011. Despite her professional endeavors, Cathy’s personal life saw changes when she became engaged to fellow actress Jill Bennett in 2012, though the couple parted ways in 2013. Most recently, in 2021, Cathy produced and acted in the film ‘Along Came Wanda’ and currently resides in Los Angeles. Balancing her career as a psychotherapist and actor, Cathy enjoys a peaceful life with her two furry companions, a cat named Jackson and a dog named Buddy Guy.

Christine Kludjian is an Actor and Podcast Host Now

Christine Kludjian shared her encounter with Victor Paleologus in 1989 when she was 21 years old and working as an actress in Santa Monica. Victor, who introduced himself as John Maroni, invited her on a date, claiming to be an executive at Columbia Records. He mentioned a party in a hotel suite, where he attempted to assault her and even brought out ropes. Fortunately, she was able to escape the situation. When confronted, Victor denied the allegations, instead accusing Christine of self-harm and blaming her for implicating him.

He faced charges of attempted rape, resulting in a hung jury in the initial trial. In the subsequent trial, Victor pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of false imprisonment by violence and received a three-year probation, his first encounter with the law. Reflecting on Kristi Jackson’s case, Christine expressed frustration with law enforcement and the legal system, remarking that it took the death of one woman for the voices of others to be heard. Despite these challenges, Christine has persisted in her film work.

From 1997 to 1998, she made appearances in two episodes of the TV series ‘Silk Stalkings,’ and in 2000, she also appeared in the film ‘Escape Under Pressure.’ In 2001, she starred in the TV series ‘The Chronicle,’ and in 2008, she appeared in ‘AmericanEast.’ More recently, in 2020, she launched a podcast series titled ‘Imagine Air Theatre,’ showcasing her versatility and continued success in the entertainment industry. She is currently living in Santa Monica, California and is thriving personally and professionally.

Susan Murphy is a Stand-Up Comedian Now

Susan Murphy played a crucial role in identifying Victor Paleologus and assisting the authorities by providing details for a composite sketch. Her encounter with Victor mirrored the pattern seen with Kristi’s disappearance, leading to a breakthrough in the case. Susan recounted how she managed to escape Victor’s attack, crediting the presence of a male companion who accompanied her. Despite the ordeal, Susan went on to establish herself as a writer, producer, and actor in the film industry, showcasing resilience and determination in her career.

Susan began her career in stand-up comedy, earning accolades such as the American Comedy Award for Best Female Stand-Up in 2001. She later ventured into writing and producing, winning two Emmys for her contributions to The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2003. Known for her work on TV series like Chelsea and the 2020 release The Soup, Susan has built a reputation for her comedic prowess. She continues to shine in the industry, currently hosting a daily radio show on Comedy World Radio Network, solidifying her status as one of the industry’s most celebrated figures.

