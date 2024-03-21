Kirk Johnson and Terry Hall: Where Are Kristi Johnson’s Parents Now?

21-year-old Kristi Johnson fell victim to Victor Paleologus’s deceit, drawn in under the guise of a movie audition. He took her life and disposed of her body in Hollywood Hills, where it remained undiscovered for 16 days. Both Peacock’s ‘The Real Murders of Los Angeles: Killer Casting’ and NBC’s ‘Dateline’ episode titled ‘Murder in the Hollywood Hills’ delve into the details of this case. Kristi’s parents, Kirk Johnson and Terry Hall, bravely step forward to share their experiences during one of the most challenging periods of their lives.

Kirk Johnson Has been Living in Holland, Michigan Till Today

Kirk Johnson, a native of Los Altos, California, tied the knot with Terry Wall and the couple settled down in Los Gatos, California, where they began their life together. However, Kirk’s career opportunities led them to relocate to South America. They were blessed with two children, Derek and Kristine, affectionately known as Kristi. When Kristi was only a year old, the family returned to California before eventually moving to Holland, Michigan.

Following a period of contentment within his family, Kirk and his wife Terry parted ways due to undisclosed reasons. The children went to live with their mother, while Kirk remained in Holland. Eventually, Kirk found companionship again with Pam Johnson. Despite the separation, his children remained close, often visiting him in Holland. As Kristi expressed her desire to move to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams, Kirk felt conflicted. Concerned for her safety yet wanting to support her aspirations, he ultimately stood by his daughter’s decision.

When Kirk learned of Kristi’s disappearance, it was a devastating blow for him. In the documentary, he shared the anguish of weeks spent searching without finding any sign of Kristi, and when he returned to Michigan, life felt abnormal. Discovering Kristi’s body and the capture of her killer brought some relief, but the prospect of the killer being eligible for parole troubled him deeply. Alongside Kristi’s mother, he became an advocate for keeping the dangerous man incarcerated.

Victor Paleologus’ denial of parole in 2023 lifted a weight, but knowing the possibility of parole hearings resuming in 2025 brought renewed stress for his family. Kirk now resides in Holland, Michigan, with his wife Pam, his son Derek, and his stepchildren Jason Naber, Brandon Naber, and Melanie Naber. Despite the pain of loss, Kirk remains committed to seeking justice for Kristi and refuses to relent in his fight for his daughter.

Terry Hall Now Lives in Los Gatos, California

In the documentary, Terry Hall’s profound sorrow at the loss of her daughter was evident. During her marriage to Kirk Johnson and while living in South America, she decided to return to California for Kristi’s birth due to complications experienced during her son Derek’s birth. Concerned for her and Kristi’s well-being, she sought care from her trusted doctor upon her return and later rejoined Kirk in South America.

After separating from Kirk, Terry relocated to Saugatuck, a small town in Michigan, near where Kirk resided, ensuring her children maintained a close bond with their father. Terry also reformed her life and found a partner in Jeff Wark. Terry shared a particularly close relationship with Kristi, so she was the first to be alarmed when Kristi went missing. The realization that her daughter had been killed under such circumstances was incomprehensible to Terry, and she described organizing Kristi’s funeral as one of the most challenging experiences she had ever faced.

As of the latest updates, Terry and Jeff remain together and have relocated to Los Gatos, California. Terry continues to be a vocal advocate in the fight to keep Kristi’s perpetrator behind bars, ensuring that he not only faces consequences for his actions but also prevents him from harming anyone else. She plays an instrumental role in maintaining the active Justice for Kristi website, keeping the conversation alive, and raising awareness about her daughter’s case.

