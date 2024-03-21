Kristi Johnson: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

A young and ambitious Kristi Johnson had relocated from Michigan to Los Angeles with aspirations of pursuing a career in the film industry. However, she stopped communicating with her mother on February 15, 2003, and vanished without a trace thereafter. Following days of intensive searching and investigation, Kristi’s dead body was discovered in Hollywood Hills. Peacock’s ‘The Real Murders of Los Angeles: Killer Casting’ and NBC’s ‘Dateline’ episode titled ‘Murder in the Hollywood Hills’ provide a thorough depiction of the police investigation that ultimately led to the apprehension of the perpetrator.

Kristi Johnson’s Body was Found 16 Days After Her Disappearance

Kristi Johnson, born on February 22, 1981, was raised alongside her brother, Derek. After graduating from Saugatuck High School in 1999, she enrolled at Western Michigan University in 2000. With a deep-seated aspiration to work in the film industry, particularly behind the camera, she relocated to Santa Monica, Los Angeles, by the end of 2000. While studying part-time at Santa Monica Junior College, she also pursued employment opportunities in the field. Her excitement peaked when she landed a role in a Sandra Bullock film production, viewing it as a significant breakthrough in her career.

Kristi maintained a close bond with her mother, engaging in nearly daily conversations. Therefore, when her mother attempted to contact her on February 15 and received no response, it raised some concerns. Despite persistent efforts to reach Kristi over the following days, her mother remained unsuccessful. Growing increasingly worried, Kristi’s mother filed a missing person report for her on February 18, prompting an official investigation. Initially hopeful for a breakthrough, as time passed without any leads, the prospects of a resolution dwindled for the authorities.

On March 3, the LAPD received a report from hikers who had discovered a deceased individual in Hollywood Hills. Upon arrival at the scene, authorities confirmed the identity of the body as Kristi, primarily recognizing her through a hibiscus tattoo on her back. According to the coroner’s report, the body had been exposed to the elements for approximately 16 days and had undergone significant decomposition, likely exacerbated by recent rainfall. The cause of death was determined to be strangulation, with evidence of a skull injury also noted. Due to the advanced decomposition, no external DNA was recoverable, making it inconclusive whether she had been sexually assaulted.

The Survivors Helped in the Identification of Kristi Johnson’s Killer

Following the missing report filed by Kristi Johnson’s mother, authorities interviewed Kristi’s roommate, Carrie Barrish. Carrie informed the police that on February 15, Kristi recounted an encounter at the Century City Mall where a man approached her, claiming to be involved in the next Bond film and suggesting she would be perfect for a role. Allegedly, the man instructed Kristi to wear specific attire for the role: a black skirt, white shirt, nylons, and stilettos, and had offered a sum of $200,000 if she got the role. Police discovered a receipt for stilettos in Kristi’s room from a store in the mall, prompting them to review security footage from that day.

In the security footage reviewed by the police, Kristi was observed alone, without any sign of the man who allegedly approached her about the film role. Analysis of her cell phone activity revealed her last call was made on February 15 around 5:30 p.m., and there had been no activity on her credit or debit cards since then. With the case receiving media attention, a woman named Susan Murphy came forward with a similar encounter. She informed the police that she, too, had been approached by a man at the same mall, offering her the same role and attire instructions as Kristi.

Susan recounted how she had gone to the designated location and, upon realizing she wasn’t dressed as requested, the man attempted to attack her. Fortunately, Susan managed to escape with the help of her boyfriend. Collaborating with a forensic sketch artist, Susan described the man and identified him as Victor Thomas. Additionally, Susan located Victor on the mall’s security footage, confirming his presence there at the same time as Kristi.

Images of Kristi’s car and the composite sketch provided by Susan were disseminated by the police through the media. On February 24, a valet from a hotel alerted authorities that the car featured in the news was parked in the hotel’s parking lot. He said that a man had come and parked the vehicle. Meanwhile, a parole officer contacted the police, informing them that the sketch resembled one of her parolees named Victor Paleologus. Victor had a criminal history and had previously served an eight-year sentence for offenses including writing fraudulent checks, burglary, and sexual assault. He had been released from prison about a month before Kristi went missing.

The authorities discovered that Victor had been arrested two days after Kristi’s disappearance for attempting to steal a BMW, and was currently in custody at a county jail. Despite being interviewed by the police, Victor denied any involvement with Kristi or knowledge of her. Meanwhile, a real estate agent came forward, revealing that Victor had recently inquired about properties in the area just days before Kristi vanished, making an unusual request regarding noise insulation between rooms. These properties were near where Kristi’s phone was last active. Although the police searched the houses, they found no trace of Kristi.

After Kristi’s body was discovered and the evidence linking Victor to her murder remained circumstantial, law enforcement intensified their efforts to gather more evidence. Their focus shifted to finding other potential survivors who may have encountered Victor. Alice Walker came forward with her account of encountering Victor just two weeks before Kristi disappeared. Following her testimony, approximately 13 other women stepped forward with similar experiences, providing crucial insight into Victor’s pattern of behavior. This accumulation of testimonies helped authorities establish a clear pattern of Victor’s predatory actions. Ultimately, in 2006, Victor pleaded guilty to the murder of Kristi.

