Where is Catina Salarno’s Family Now?

Harriet Salarno and Michael Salvatore Salarno Jr., also known as Mike, had great expectations for their oldest daughter, Catina Rose Salarno, when they returned home after dropping her off at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California, in September 1979. However, on that same day, their lives came crashing down when the 18-year-old was shot on campus and later passed away in the hospital. CBS’ ’48 Hours: The Boy Across the Street’ focuses on the investigation that led to the arrest of her former boyfriend, Steven John Burns. In 1980, he was convicted of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 17 years to life imprisonment. The episode also features emotional interviews with Harriet and Catina’s sisters, Nina Salarno Ashford and Regina Salarno Novello.

Michael Salarno’s Legacy Lives on Through His Advocacy for Crime Victims

Before the profound loss of his daughter, Catina Rose Salarno, Michael Salvatore Salarno Jr., affectionately known as Mike, was building an impressive path for himself. He completed his primary education at St. Joseph’s Seminary and later pursued higher education at St. Mary’s College. Mike eventually followed his desire to serve the country and joined the US Navy during the Korean War. Unfortunately, he was gravely wounded during the war and received an honorable discharge due to the severity of his injuries. Mike then attended the National College of Engineering before graduating and moving to San Francisco, California, where he opened his own radio and television store.

During his time at the engineering college, Mike met Harriet Salarno, and their relationship blossomed quickly. Sometime around 1955, Mike and Harriet tied the knot in the presence of their loved ones before settling in San Francisco. On January 13, 1961, they welcomed their first daughter, Catina, and over the next few years, they gave birth to their younger daughters, Nina and Regina. Mike was exceptionally devoted to his family and was a man of faith. Beyond that, he often supported small businesses in his neighborhood by working with mayors and council members. Aside from serving as San Francisco Library Commissioner, Parking Authority Commissioner, and Juvenile Probation Commissioner, Mike was also President of the San Francisco Merchants Association.

Moreover, Mike was the Chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party. He was further appointed to the California Commission for Small Independent Business and the 5th District Agriculture Association. When his family suffered the loss of Catina, he co-founded the non-profit organization Crime Victims United (CVU), alongside Harriet, in 1990. Through the initiative, they focused on promoting balance in the criminal justice system and also protecting the victims’ rights. Whenever Steven came up for a parole hearing, he always ensured he was present before the board. Unfortunately, on September 6, 2013, Mike passed away at the age of 82.

Harriet Salarno Turned Her Grief Into a Powerful Voice for Crime Victims

Harriet Salarno began her impressive journey when she graduated with a degree in Dental Hygiene from the University of Southern California. Eventually, she became a Juvenile Commissioner, and the city of San Francisco assigned her to mentor boys and girls. However, her life was completely turned upside down on September 4, 1979, when she lost Catina forever. While speaking about that period of her life, she confessed, “I didn’t even care if I even lived. I wanted to join Catina.” Harriet gradually regained her sense of purpose when Steven came up for a parole hearing just 10 years after he was convicted. When Harriet and her family faced the possibility that he might become eligible for parole, it paved the path for her to become the co-founder of Crime Victims United (CVU).

As of writing, Harriet serves as the Chairperson of the CVU Executive Board of Directors. She continues to advocate for the rights of the victims and has also made significant impacts through the organization. In 2008, she played an integral role in assisting individuals with the Marsy’s Law constitutional amendment ballot measure, which added 17 rights for victims and their families to the California Constitution. In her personal life, Harriet once again experienced a massive heartbreak when Mike passed away in September 2013. To this day, she holds the dearest memories of Catina and Mike close to her heart. Furthermore, Harriet maintains an incredible bond with her daughters, Nina and Regina, who are an immense source of support in her life. Whenever she gets the chance, Harriet ensures to shower her grandchildren with love and attention.

Nina Ashford Efficiently Balances Her Legal Career With Family and Advocacy

Nina Salarno Ashford began her academic trajectory by completing her initial education at Mercy High School in 1984. She then enrolled at Dominican University of California to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Legal Studies, before graduating in 1989. Nina eventually completed further legal studies at New College of California in 1992. After receiving certification from the California State Bar, Nina stepped into her career as a Sexual Assault Attorney for Placer County from 1994 to 1995. Following that, she took on the role of Domestic Violence Attorney in Sacramento County and served there until 1999.

Nina describes herself as an Executive Board Member at CVU, which helped her play a significant role in co-writing and passing California’s Victims’ Bill of Rights. However, CVU’s website currently does not list Nina as a board member, which suggests she may no longer hold the position. Since March 2002, she has been working as a Law Attorney at the Law Office of Nina Salarno Ashford. Her experience has also led to opportunities for her to speak and provide lectures at seminars across the country. Beyond her professional endeavors, Nina has dedicated her life to her beautiful daughter, Lexy.

Nina frequently expresses her pride in Lexy and cheers her on at every milestone of her life. She further maintains an amazing relationship with her mother, Harriet, and even fulfilled her wish to visit Alaska in June 2022. In October 2016, Nina was overjoyed when she tied the knot with her soulmate and her biggest pillar of support, Jim. Together, the couple never misses a chance to go on romantic dates or meet their friends on weekends. Another big part of her life revolves around her two beloved pups. Amid the whirlwind of life, Nina still takes time to visit Catina’s grave, often reflecting on how her older sister inspired her.

Regina Novello is Moving Forward in Life With Her Family by Her Side

Regina Novello still remembered the day when her oldest sister was rushed to the hospital with no one by her side. She shared that it motivated her to become a nurse so she could ensure no one had to leave the world alone. After completing her initial Nursing degree, Regina earned a Master of Science in Nursing from Aspen University, making her a Registered Nurse (RN). In July 2016, she joined as the Senior Manager of Clinical Operations for Outpatient Services at the Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Simultaneously, Regina also stepped into the role of Regional Clinical Director for the Northern California Providence Health System.

Regina left both positions in July 2022 and has currently chosen to keep further details of her professional life out of the limelight. At home, she is completely devoted to her family, including her partner and her two children, Alyssa Rose and Brayden Novello. Whether it’s spending Christmas Eve with them or going on hunting trips together, she cherishes every moment spent with them. Regina also maintains a close bond with her mother-in-law, Glenda Novello, and father-in-law. She was further overjoyed when Alyssa welcomed her daughter into the world in 2024. Besides that, she loves cuddling with her two adorable pups whenever she gets the opportunity. Although nearly five decades have passed since Catina’s death, Regina’s pain over losing her sister has never diminished.

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