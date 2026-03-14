Where is Steven John Burns Now? Update on the Killer

The day of September 3, 1979, began like any other for the community of Stockton, California, until an unfathomable tragedy shook them to their core. It was the first day of 18-year-old Catina Rose Salarno’s freshman year at the University of the Pacific, but unfortunately, she was shot in the head on campus. Although she was rushed to the hospital, she sadly passed away shortly after. The episode titled ‘The Boy Across the Street’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours’ sheds light on the investigation that revealed that Catina’s former high school boyfriend, Steven John Burns, was responsible for her death. The episode also features interviews with officials involved in the case and her loved ones.

Steven John Burns Was Arrested Based on His Confession and Witness Statements

Steven John Burns was born sometime around 1961 and grew up alongside his sister and two brothers, among whom he was the second-oldest brother. Around 1977, he and his family moved to San Francisco, California, and settled down across the street from 14-year-old Catina Rose Salarno’s home. There, Steven eventually attended St. Ignatius High School, where he was the captain of the school’s football team and was well-known as a star athlete. During his sophomore year, his friendship with Catina turned into a relationship. Reports state that since Steven didn’t have a good relationship with his own father, Catina’s father, Michael Salvatore Salarno Jr., also known as Mike, became his mentor. Steven gradually became close to Catina’s family, and he began working part-time at Mike’s TV shop, delivering TVs.

According to Catina’s sisters, Regina Salarno-Novello and Nina Salarno-Ashford, Catina wanted to break up with Steven during her senior year after she was accepted to the University of the Pacific (UOP) in Stockton, California. As per Regina and Nina’s statements, Steven didn’t want to end the relationship, which allegedly made him aggressive to the point that he threatened to kill Catina. Police reports indicate that he had originally decided to attend Santa Clara University. However, on September 3, 1979, Catina and her family were shocked to learn that Steven had secretly enrolled at UOP. Around 9:45 pm on that same day, the authorities found Catina unconscious with a gunshot wound to the back of her head. Unfortunately, she passed away briefly after she was rushed to the hospital.

Reports state that detectives learned from Catina’s roommate that Steven had come by their dorm room to pick up Catina because they had planned to meet for the last time. According to investigative reports, when officials questioned Steven’s roommate, they discovered that after returning to the dorm, Steven had been watching a football game. Further investigation revealed that Catina had asked Mike for assistance because she no longer wanted to be with Steven, as per reports. Court records indicate that when Steven was interrogated, he insisted he was at his dorm all evening watching a football game and allegedly didn’t meet Catina. Two days after Catina’s death, Steven reportedly confessed that he had stolen a gun from Mike’s shop several months before and used it to shoot Catina. Ultimately, he was arrested and charged with the murder of Catina.

Steven John Burns is Incarcerated at a California Prison Facility Today

Around 6 months after Catina’s murder, the jury trial of 19-year-old Steven finally commenced. At the trial, the prosecution emphasized that Steven carried the stolen gun while meeting Catina on September 3, 1979, which indicated his intention to kill her. They reportedly claimed that he had set his mind to kill her if she refused to reconcile with him and continue their relationship. They also presented several witness testimonies before the court. On the other hand, the defense challenged the prosecution’s interpretation of intent and premeditation. Ultimately, Steven was found not guilty of premeditated first-degree murder, and the jury convicted him of second-degree murder of Catina. Steven was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Steven received his first parole hearing on March 28, 1990, about 10 years after his sentencing. During the hearing, he apologized to Catina’s family, saying, “It’s hard to say the words how difficult it is to live day to day about the feelings I have inside about what I did. Regardless of what I do, I can’t bring Catina back.” Steven continued, “But I know this that I am deeply sorry for what I did. And I will work each day of my life, whether it be in prison or out — outside to make up.” Ultimately, the parole board found him unsuitable for release, and his next tentative parole hearing date was set after 2 years. Following that, Steven had 12 more parole hearings, the most recent of which took place on January 9, 2025.

According to court records, during those parole hearings, Steven provided contradictory accounts claiming that on September 3, 1979, Catina was the person who actually pulled out the gun. Further reports suggest that he also claimed she had shot at him, and they allegedly had struggled over the weapon before it accidentally went off. During Steven’s last hearing in 2025, the board denied him parole for the next 5 years. His next parole suitability hearing is scheduled for January 2030. During his time in prison, he has reportedly earned a college degree, taken part in several rehabilitation and anger management programs, and worked with hospice patients. As of writing, Steven is serving his sentence at the Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, California.

Read More: Where is Carlo Alberto Fuentes Flores Now? Update on the Killer