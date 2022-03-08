Caylee Anthony Murder: Where Is Casey Anthony Now?

911 operators in Orlando, Florida, had no idea that a call about a missing baby would turn into one of the most iconic cases of the 2000s. Cindy Anthony reported her granddaughter, Caylee, missing on July 15, 2008. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Crime Scene Confidential: My Search for Caylee Anthony’ chronicles the events that followed and shows how the police investigation led to a horrific reveal. If you are intrigued to know more about this case, we have you covered!

How Did Caylee Anthony Die?

Caylee Anthony was a 2-year-old who resided with her family in Orlando, Florida. To the outside eye, Caylee’s family was quite happy, and Caylee had everything she needed as a child. However, little did people know about the tragedy that was about to take over their lives. When Cindy Anthony reported her granddaughter missing on July 15, 2008, she claimed that Caylee was already missing for a month. That information was quite jarring, as authorities failed to understand why Caylee’s mother, Casey, hadn’t reported the incident as of yet. Still, they began their investigation, and once Casey was questioned, she claimed that Caylee was with a babysitter named Zenaida Gonzalez.

In the months that followed, law enforcement, as well as the community, came together to look for Caylee. Search parties combed through the nearby areas and left no stones unturned. Yet, it all seemed to be in vain as there was no news of the missing child. The information about Caylee being with Zenaida Gonzalez turned out to be false, but still, the investigation did not seem to progress much. Finally, in the month of December 2008, the police recovered a trash bag from a wooded area not far from Caylee’s house. Inside were human remains of a baby with duct tape still sticking to the hair strands. A medical examination soon ascertained that the remains belonged to Caylee, and although the death was ruled a homicide, the cause behind it remained undetermined.

Who Killed Caylee Anthony?

The show revealed how during the initial investigation, the police realized that most of what Casey told them was false information. For starters, officers learned that Caylee was not with Zenaida Gonzalez at the time of her disappearance. Additionally, even though Casey claimed to work at Universal Studios, the truth soon revealed itself when authorities took the mother to her supposed workplace. Hence, considering such behavior as an obstruction to the investigation, Casey was arrested on July 16, 2008, for providing wrong information. However, the show mentions that she was bailed out in hopes that she would cooperate with the investigation.

Although not treated as a murder initially, evidence soon began hinting otherwise. Caylee’s body was covered in two plastic trash bags, then put inside a canvas bag before being disposed of a couple of blocks away from her house. The pains taken to hide the body, as well as the duct tape, seemingly pointed towards a crime rather than an accidental death. On the other hand, when the police ran forensic tests on Casey’s car, they claimed that it smelled of a dead body. Moreover, the 911 call came in a month after Caylee’s disappearance, and the show even mentioned that from Casey’s interaction with the police, authorities got the idea that she was not as concerned as a mother of a missing child should be. Hence, with evidence pointing at a homicide, Casey Anthony was arrested for murder in October 2008.

Where Is Casey Anthony Now?

Casey Anthony was charged with first-degree murder, four counts of providing false information to police, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter of a child. However, once in court, she pleaded not guilty and insisted on her innocence. After a long and winding trial, the show mentioned that the jury found the accused not guilty of all charges except four counts of providing false information to authorities. As a result, she was sentenced to 1 year in county jail along with $1,000 fines for each of the counts in July 2011. With the judge giving Casey credit for time served, the show also revealed that she did not have to stay in prison after the trial.

Following the trial, Casey began living with private investigator Patrick McKenna, who was also the lead investigator on her defense team. Patrick helped Casey put her life back together, and in 2016, she tried to start her own photography business, which soon shut down after failing to gain much traction. Reports in 2018 claimed that Casey had a new boyfriend and was even interested in having kids again. However, Caylee’s death still seems to be fresh on her mind as in 2019, Casey claimed that she was making a movie on her experience and what she lived through.

Although the film was never completed on account of Covid-19, in 2020, Casey mentioned that she was writing a memoir that would help people understand what she went through. Additionally, in the same year, Casey launched a private investigation firm in Florida in order to help wrongfully accused people and has even worked with Patrick on some of his cases. Although Casey has a limited presence on social media, she seems to currently reside in West Palm Beach, Florida, as her company is registered there. Committed to rebuilding her life, Casey is battling the demons of her past and looking forward to a better future.

