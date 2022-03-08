Where Is Tony Lazzaro Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Crime Scene Confidential: My Search for Caylee Anthony’ chronicles the disappearance of 2-year-old Caylee and portrays how the investigation initially veered towards her mother, Casey. At the time of Caylee’s disappearance, Casey was dating Tony Lazzaro, who also came under the radar of law enforcement officials. However, with Tony later becoming a key witness in Casey’s trial, let’s take a look at where he is now, shall we?

Who Is Tony Lazzaro?

Tony Lazzaro met Casey Anthony just a few weeks before Caylee Anthony went missing from her home in Orlando, Florida. Although originally from Long Island, Tony was studying at Orlando’s Full Sail University and living in an apartment with friends when he came across Casey. It did not take long for the two to take to each other, and soon they began a promising romantic relationship.

From the very beginning, Tony knew about Casey’s daughter and was interested in forming a bond with little Caylee. The show mentioned how he often brought over gifts for the two-year-old and gradually began building a connection with her. Caylee was also quite fond of Tony, and later, Tony recounted how Casey was quite a good mother and had always put Caylee first during their time together.

Surprisingly, when Caylee went missing, Casey did not report the incident to the authorities. Instead, she decided to reside with Tony at his apartment. The ex-boyfriend later revealed how Casey never appeared to be anxious or worried about her child’s disappearance. She even kept Tony in the dark and never talked about Caylee or her whereabouts. Tony only got to know about Caylee’s disappearance once Casey’s mother reported her granddaughter missing on July 15, 2008. He was pretty surprised at being left in the dark and tried his best to help law enforcement in their search. Subsequently, according to the show, authorities learned that after Caylee was reported missing, Casey and Tony had an altercation over why he was left in the dark, to which Casey replied that she had deceived others as well.

Where Is Tony Lazzaro Now?

The investigation into Caylee’s death made the incident look more like a homicide, and after getting ample evidence, the police decided to arrest Casey in order to charge her with her daughter’s murder. On the other hand, Tony finished college in 2009 and decided to move back to Shoreham, New York, where his parents live. He appeared to have broken all connections with Casey, and their relationship became a thing of the past. Nevertheless, Tony testified at Casey’s trial and mentioned how she was a good mother. However, he even went on to claim that she did not seem a single bit worried when she came to live with him after Caylee’s disappearance. Eventually, Casey was acquitted of all charges other than four counts of providing false information to the police.

Since then, reports mention that Tony worked in the music industry before getting into the construction business with his father. Although he prefers privacy in his personal life, his friend, Cameron Campana, appeared on an episode of ‘A&E Real Crime’ in 2018 and mentioned that Tony had gotten married and was leading a happy life.

