Who is Celeborn? Who Plays Him in The Rings of Power?

The elves fight for the survival of Middle-earth in the third season of Prime Video’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.’ With the elven rings being the only thing preventing Sauron from completely taking over the world, his eyes are set on the trio that wears those rings. Most importantly, his focus is on Galadriel, in whom he has been particularly interested since the beginning. She continues to be haunted by his dreams, which increases the pain of loneliness she has felt for a long time. This includes the loss of her husband, Celeborn. He was supposed to have died in a battle against Morgoth, but it seems he has survived the worst and is back to help further the elven cause. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Celeborn is Galadriel’s Long-Lost Husband

While the battle against Sauron might be the main focus of ‘The Rings of Power,’ this is not the first time the elves and Middle-earth have had to fight the rise of a dark lord. Morgoth tried to take control of the world before, but the elves fought valiantly. In one of those crucial battles, Galadriel’s husband, Celeborn, went out to fight and never came back. When years passed and he didn’t show up, it was assumed that he was dead. However, the fourth episode of Season 3 reveals that he had been in captivity all this time. While the details of his time in prison and how he reached Gundabad are yet to come to light, it seems that he never stopped fighting. When Arondir arrives in the prison, he crosses paths with Celeborn, who offers to help him escape.

It is clear that Celeborn knows his way around the place, including the timing of the guard shifts, how many will pass a hallway at any given time, and which will have the keys they need to escape. When asked why, despite knowing all these things, he didn’t escape all this time, he reveals that he did escape several times, but was always brought back. Eventually, he is reunited with Galadriel, but it is clear that he has yet to know all the details of what has happened so far. What makes things more interesting is that Sauron wants him to because of his proximity to the cell of the only elf who knows Celebrimbor’s ways of making elven rings. This means Celeborn might be the only one who has that knowledge now that the other elf is dead. This means that he has already been positioned as a major piece on the board that is already too chaotic.

Jamie Campbell Bower Slips Into the Enigmatic and Charming Role of Celeborn

Jamie Campbell Bower plays Celeborn in the third season of ‘The Rings of Power.’ The actor is no stranger to high-profile fantasy drama franchises. He is known for playing Vecna, aka Henry Creel, in ‘Stranger Things,’ Caius Volturi in ‘The Twilight Saga,’ a young Gellert Grindelwald in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,’ and Jace Wayland in ‘The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.’ Bower revealed that he has harbored a love for acting since a young age. When he was nine, he was cast in a small part on a Christmas album by Kenny Loggins. To further explore his interest, Bower joined a local youth theatre in Hampshire.

From here, Bower took on stage performances in productions of ‘Alice in Wonderland,’ ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,’ ‘Bugsy Malone’ and ‘Guys and Dolls.’ When he was 12, he became a part of the National Youth Music Theatre. Here, he took on a role in ‘The Dreaming,’ which took him and his crew to London, Edinburgh, and Guildford. Eventually, he found his way to the big screen, landing projects like Tim Burton’s ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,’ and TV shows like ‘The Prisoner,’ ‘Camelot,’ and ‘Will.’

At the same time, he also stayed in touch with the theatre, appearing in the production of ‘Honk!’ at London’s Royal National Theatre. He also took the role of Joe in the musical ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ on the West End. In December 2025, he delivered a massive surprise to his fans when he showed up as Henry Creel/Vecna in the stage play, ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow.’ Meanwhile, he has also enjoyed a prolific career as a musician. In 2015, he founded the band ‘Counterfeit,’ which he left in 2015. In 2024, he revealed that he is now part of a new band called ‘BloodMagic.’ With ‘Rings of Power,’ he has taken a break from the villainous figure in ‘Stranger Things.’ He called it a fun, joyful, and somewhat humbling experience, which has added a new feather to his already illustrious career.

Read More: Is Arondir Dead? Did Ismael Cruz Córdova Leave The Rings of Power?