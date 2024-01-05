Celia LeBaron: Where is Ervil LeBaron’s Daughter Now?

While there’s no denying the publically infamous tale of polygamous Mor mon cult leader Ervil Morrell LeBaron is as baffling as it is haunting, the truth is we didn’t know half of it until recently. In fact, it’s only when some of his surviving children decided to come forward with their verity that the whole picture came into the limelight, eventually also leading to Hulu’s ‘Daughters of the Cult.’ Amongst them is actually Celia Kristina LeBaron — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about her, her personal experiences, as well as her current standing — we’ve got the key details for you.

Who is Celia LeBaron?

Since Celia was born on May 13, 1966, in Chihuahua, Mexico, to Anna Mae Marston and Ervil LeBaron as one of the latter’s over 50 kids from 14 wives, she unfortunately didn’t have the greatest upbringing. That’s because she was not just brainwashed into believing her father was God’s true prophet from the second she came into this world but also conditioned to have no stability during her formative years. She didn’t know it at the time, but the reason she spent years traversing across the US and Mexico alongside a small part of her family without stopping at any place for too long was because members of her church were wanted by the FBI for murder.

