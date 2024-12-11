Chad Campbell: Where is the Killer Now?

In August 1990, the quiet community of Palmyra, New York, was shaken by a horrific crime when 15-year-old Cindy Lewis and a 17-month-old infant, Curtis Rizzo, were found brutally stabbed to death. The violence of the incident was unprecedented in the area, leaving residents in shock. Shortly after, the police identified a suspect—14-year-old Chad Campbell—who confessed to the crime, with evidence aligning with his admission. In HBO’s ‘Nature of the Crime,’ Chad opened up about the motivations behind his actions and reflected on the lasting impact of his choices. He acknowledged that the guilt from his actions would remain with him forever but emphasized that he is now a changed man.

Chad Campbell Alleged That He Was Abused by His Father

Chad Campbell was born on September 15, 1975, and spent much of his childhood in Palmyra, New York. He described his upbringing as deeply challenging, alleging that he grew up in an abusive household. He shared that his mother frequently shamed him and called him derogatory names while his father was largely absent. The rare occasions his father was present were primarily to discipline and physically abuse him. Reflecting on his early years, he revealed that the anger within him began building as early as 8 or 9 years old, a consequence of his turbulent environment and his inability to process the complex emotions he was experiencing.

According to reports, Chad admitted to exhibiting troubling behavior during his early years, including harming and killing animals—classic warning signs of a deeply disturbed child. As a student at Palmyra Middle School, he was quiet and kept to himself, rarely interacting with his peers. Three girls from his class recalled that shortly before August 1990, he had contacted them, asking to meet him behind the school park, but all of them declined his invitation. On August 1, 1990, fifteen-year-old Cindy Lewis, who had been babysitting seventeen-month-old Curtis Rizzo, went missing sometime around 2 p.m. Concerned for their safety, the police promptly launched an intensive search for both of them.

Chad Campbell Showed the Police Where He Threw the Murder Weapon

Chad even took part in the search. On August 2, 1990, the bodies of Cindy Lewis and seventeen-month-old Curtis Rizzo were discovered in the woods behind Palmyra Middle School. Cindy had suffered approximately 40 stab wounds and succumbed to her injuries, and Curtis had also been brutally stabbed to death. The violent nature of the crime shocked the small community. As the investigation unfolded, the police began interviewing individuals connected to the victims. Chad’s statements raised suspicions, and upon further questioning, he confessed to committing the murders.

He led authorities to the location where he had discarded the murder weapon—a knife. DNA evidence found at the scene and on 14-year-old Chad’s clothing corroborated his confession, leaving no doubt that he was responsible for the horrifying crime. During the investigation and trial, the case grew more complex as the prosecution alleged that the murders were connected to Satanic rituals. Conversely, the defense argued for his innocence, asserting that the crimes were actually committed by Michael Hutchinson. The latter, who reportedly confessed to the murders before his death just weeks after the incident, was pointed to as the real perpetrator. Despite these claims, he was found guilty of second-degree murder. The court sentenced him to 18 years to life in prison. Given his age of 14 at the time, he was initially placed in juvenile detention. In 1996, upon reaching adulthood, Chad was transferred to a state prison to continue serving his sentence.

Chad Campbell is Incarcerated Today

Chad Campbell first became eligible for parole in 2008 and has since appealed every two years. He has expressed deep regret, acknowledging that his actions as a 14-year-old were irreversible but insisting they stemmed from a place of unprocessed anger and confusion. He explained that he didn’t fully understand what drove him to commit such a horrific act. However, the prosecution and the victims’ families maintain that the crime was calculated and deliberate, raising concerns that he could still pose a threat to society if released.

Despite these objections, Chad has argued that his behavior while incarcerated demonstrates his transformation. He has completed his education during his time in prison and claims to have used the experience to rehabilitate himself. He believes he is ready to re-enter society and is asking for a second chance to lead a productive life. He is now 49 years old, is currently incarcerated at the NYSDOC Woodbourne Correctional Facility. His next parole hearing is scheduled for November 2025, where he hopes to make his case for release once again.

