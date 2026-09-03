Chad Powers Season 3 Cast and Plot Theories

Season 2 of ‘Chad Powers’ raises the stakes as the ending exposes Russ Holliday and his band of accomplices to a new partner-in-crime, whose reliability remains a subject to speculation. As the South Georgia Catfish near their qualification into the upcoming playoffs, backup quarterback Gerry goes off the deep end and becomes hellbent on uncovering Chad’s elusive secret. However, despite his best efforts, he ultimately loses out to the star quarterback once again, thanks to a risky play by Danny, the former school mascot.

In an attempt to save his friend from promised doom, Danny recruits an unexpected newcomer into the tight-knit inner circle of people who are “in the know” about Chad Powers’ real identity. Naturally, this new partnership promises exciting things for the show’s future. Yet, since the project has yet to be officially renewed for a season 3, fans can only hope and speculate. If a renewal comes soon enough, a potential season 3 can be released sometime around 2027.

Chad Powers Season 3 Will Find Tricia as a New Member of Russ’ Inner Circle.

At the end of Chad Powers’ season 2, Danny appeals to Tricia, the head of the boosters, as a last-ditch effort to save his friend from certain doom. Over the course of the last few months, the Chad Powers lie has only gotten bigger and harder to contain. Russ and Danny have already gone from a two-man operation to a trio, consistently finding themselves in positions where they need to recruit the help of assistant coach Ricky to cover their tracks. However, now that Gerry has irrefutable evidence proving that Chad is a fraud, Danny realizes that they need to bring in the big guns. Tricia, the head of the Cafish boosters, has repeatedly proven herself to be someone who will willingly bend and break all the rules to secure a fighting chance for her team.

For the same reason, Danny brings Tricia into the loop with the expectation that she will be able to get Russ out of the bind with Gerry. Ultimately, his plan works and neutralizes the backup QB as a threat, at least for now. However, it also introduces a new set of potential threats for Danny and Russ. In the aftermath, Tricia tells the college student that she intends to take him and Russ Holliday, aka Chad Powers, with her to her family farm. Moreover, she intends to ensure that the quarterback can continue playing for the Catfish for a long time. While this seems to be in alignment with the duo’s plan, it also inevitably pushes Tricia into a position of easily exploitable power. Now that Russ alone won’t be at the helm of this scheme, there’s a high possibility that this new partnership will end up costing him in the future.

Chad Powers Season 3 Might Build Upon the Same Central Cast

The cast list of ‘Chad Powers’ didn’t see a drastic transformation between seasons 1 and 2. The series revolves around a fixed setting, and the story plays out over a timeline that doesn’t sport any extended time jumps. This allows the narrative to focus on the same set of characters for a long time. Therefore, it’s fair to assume that a possible season 3 will follow a similar example. The characters at the center of the story will definitely return as series regulars. This includes the titular Chad Powers/Russ Holliday (Glen Powell), Ricky Hudson (Perry Mattfeld), Danny Cruz (Frankie A. Rodriguez), and Coach Jake Hudson (Steve Zahn).

Likewise, characters who make up the extended world around Chad and the others are also likely to make a comeback. This means actors like Wynn Everett (Tricia Yeager), Clayne Crawford (Coach Dobbs), Quentin Plair (Coach Byrd), and Toby Huss (Mike Holliday) can also be expected to reprise their roles. Additionally, characters who make up the Catfish team, like Nishan Leonard (Xavier Mills), Rod (Keese Wilson), and cheerleader Sasha (Becca Breitfeller), might also return to the series. Alternatively, the show is also bound to introduce a few new characters as the plot progresses in the potential future season.

Chad Powers Season 3 Can Expand Upon Russ and Ricky’s Budding Romance

The slow-burning romance between Russ and Ricky, which had been in the works since the first season, finally picks up some speed in season 2. The footballer confesses his love for the assistant coach in the aftermath of the victory, and the two end up making out in a locker room. Unfortunately for them, their privacy is short-lived as Coach Hudson discovers them in a compromising position. Since the storyline comes to an abrupt end with the season, fans can rest assured that it will become a focus of the series in the event of a potential continuation. Both Russ and Ricky stand to lose a lot by pursuing an actual relationship with each other. Off-the-bat, the optics will be astronomically bad for the coach’s career.

As far as the public knows, Chad Powers is a young college student, possibly in his teens, if not early 20s. Therefore, the idea of him dating his team’s assistant coach instantly creates certain assumptions about power imbalances. Inversely, Ricky being with Russ, without the Chad mask, is also a complicated affair. Her father already hates the ex-NFL player for sleeping with his ex-wife. Furthermore, a connection between Ricky and Russ could be a slippery slope to the public discovering that the latter is actually Chad. Consequently, the romantically charged moment shared between the pair will have a lasting impact on their dynamic in the future. Additionally, the fact that Coach Hudson became a witness to it also promises to have certain repercussions.

Read More: Chad Powers Season 2 Ending Explained: Is Chad’s Secret Safe?