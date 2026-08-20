Uncle Phol: Where is the Convicted Killer Now?

In May 2020, 3-year-old Nong Chompoo went missing from her small village of Kok Kork in northeastern Thailand. The case was widely covered in the media, and one person who came to the forefront was Chaiphol Wipha, also known as Uncle Phol, the child’s uncle-in-law. In the months following the crime, he became a small celebrity and even went on to create his own YouTube channel. However, just a year later, he was the one arrested in connection with the case. Netflix’s ‘Chompoo: Lost & Forgotten’ follows the investigation and examines the evidence that eventually led to his conviction as the killer.

Chaipol “Uncle Phol” Wipha is Related to Chompoo Through His Wife’s Family

Chaiphol Wipha had lived in the Kok Kork village of Dong Luang district in northeastern Thailand for most of his life. He worked as a rubber tapper by trade and had also gained some experience in sales for a while. He and his wife, Somporn “Pa Taen” Lappho, were known members of the small community and had distant family and relatives living nearby. Taen’s sister, Sawittree Wongsricha, and her family also lived in the same village, and all of them were very close to each other. On the morning of May 11, 2020, when Sawittree’s younger daughter, Orawan “Nong Chompoo” Wongsricha, went missing, Phol said he was around.

In the documentary, several villagers said that Phol allegedly told them that he had woken up and dropped his wife at a temple, after which he found out that the child was missing. They added that he claimed to have gone home, taken a shower and then gone into the forest to look for the girl. On May 14, 2020, when Chompoo’s remains were found, the media extensively covered Phol, and he broke down in tears in front of the cameras. During those days, some villagers accused him of giving differing accounts of his whereabouts. In the aftermath of the crime, Phol started appearing in many interviews, and his popularity soared as he became one of the most recognizable figures associated with the case.

Chaipol “Uncle Phol” Wipha Became a Local Celebrity in the Aftermath of the Crime Before the Truth Cams Out

Chaipol “Uncle Phol” Wipha was considered a person of interest by the police, but in the media, he consistently proclaimed his innocence. A number of support groups that also provided financial help to him were founded, and some reports claim that these donations helped him build a new house as well. He was also hired as a product presenter and even got a chance to sing a song with popular Luk Thung and Mor Lam singer Jintara Poonlarp. He went on to release his own music video as well. He and his wife ran their own YouTube channel, ‘Lung Phol-Pa Taen Family’, which drew more than 358,000 followers. He was even seen at national press conferences surrounding the case and remained very much in the limelight.

However, soon the direction of the investigation changed. The police executed a search warrant on Phol’s car, where 16 strands of hair that appeared to have been chopped with a knife were found. They were forensically matched with hair recovered from the crime scene and were reportedly found to match Chompoo’s DNA. Two witnesses also alleged that they had seen him near the crime scene during the hours when the killing was believed to have taken place. Just before his arrest, Phol even got into a physical fight with one of the reporters covering the case. People increasingly perceived him as someone with a hot temper and began considering him a suspect in the crime. His popularity declined, and finally, in June 2021, he surrendered to the police after an arrest warrant was released in his name.



Chaipol “Uncle Phol” Wipha is Serving a Sentence for Murder in Thailand Today

Chaiphol Wipha was released on bail after he surrendered. His trial continued from June 2022 to July 2023, and in December 2023, he was found guilty of recklessness causing death and depriving a child of parental care. His wife was also tried alongside him but was acquitted of all charges. He was handed a 20-year sentence but was released on bail while his appeal was pending. In August 2025, the Court of Appeal increased his sentence to 26 years after finding him guilty of premeditated murder, abducting a child and concealing a body.

Phol was held at Mukdahan Provincial Prison after bail was denied. He and his legal team have said that they will make a Supreme Court appeal, which will be their last resort. In the documentary, various experts working on the case said that the motivation for the crime can never be fully understood. They maintained that it could have stemmed from various factors, including possible enmity between the families, but no official reason has been provided to the public. Phol himself has made no admission and continues to maintain his innocence.