Channel 4’s The Gathering Has Begun Filming in Liverpool

The filming of Channel 4’s upcoming series ‘The Gathering’ has commenced in Liverpool, England. The crime drama follows “a violent attack on a teenage girl during a rave on a tidal islet. Set in Merseyside, the drama focuses on a group of teens from disparate backgrounds, each of whom could have committed the crime, along with their parents – who give equal cause for suspicion,” as per the official logline.

The filming of the series is currently going on in Liverpool, with a few sequences being shot at Liverpool City Center and outside the Empire Theatre. The city has earlier facilitated the production of several famous films and television shows, including ‘The Crown,’ ‘Captain America: The First Avenger,’ ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,’ ‘Fast & Furious 6,’ ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1,’ and ‘Peaky Blinders.’

The six-episode series is penned by Helen Walsh, who previously wrote and directed the 2015 film ‘The Violators.’ She is also an acclaimed novelist, known for her books ‘Brass,’ ‘Once Upon a Time In England,’ and ‘The Lemon Grove.’ Walsh executive produces the show as well, along with Gareth Bryn, Laura Cotton, and Simon Heath. The directors include Gareth Bryn and Amanda Blue.

‘The Gathering’ stars Eva Morgan as Kelly, the victim of the attack, with Sadie Soverall (‘Fate: The Winx Saga’) as Jessica. The cast also includes Vinette Robinson (‘Boiling Point’ and ‘The Pod Generation’) as Jessica’s mother Natalie, Warren Brown (‘Ten Pound Poms’) as Kelly’s father Paul, Richard Coyle (‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’) as solicitor Jules, Sonny Walker (‘Doctor Who’) as Adam, Luca Kamleh Chapman as Bazi, and Hebron Tedros as Dessie.

Speaking about the cast of the show, writer Helen Walsh said, “I’m thrilled to have a brilliant cast on board led by such established talent. Our young actors, many of whom are newcomers, have wowed us with their raw and heartfelt depictions of teenagers having to navigate adult problems in morally ambiguous worlds.”

As per the synopsis by Channel 4, the show explores the theme of today’s parents imposing their agendas and issues on their teenage kids. It also deals with how teenagers should be given freedom, while also being safeguarded in a world where social media can make or break anyone overnight with the click of a button. The series is produced by World Productions, the company behind ‘Line of Duty,’ ‘Vigil,’ and ‘Fifteen-Love.’ The international distribution is handled by ITV Studios.

