Charity Lee: Where is Ella and Paris Bennett’s Mom Now?

On February 4, 2007, Charity Lee had left for work as usual. She left her 4-year-old daughter, Ella Lee Bennett, and 13-year-old son, Paris Lee Bennett, in their Abilene, Texas, home under the care of the babysitter. However, Charity never imagined that her son would kill his own sister on that fateful day. The episode titled ‘The Child I Thought I Knew’ of Investigation Discovery’s ‘Evil Lives Here: My Child the Killer’ delves deeper into the case and its devastating impact on Charity. Eventually, Paris was arrested for the murder. He later pleaded guilty to capital murder in juvenile court and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. The episode also features an extremely emotional interview with Charity herself, revisiting the events of that day and how she coped with grief.

Charity Lee’s Life Took a Dark Turn When Paris Killed His Own Sister

Charity Lee’s life had been full of turmoil since her childhood. When she was just 6 years old, her mother, Kyla Claar Bennett, was reportedly charged with the murder of Charity’s father, James Robert Bennett Jr. According to reports, Kyla eventually walked free when she was acquitted of her charges. Driven by grief and seeking the attention of her mother, Charity admittedly became addicted to drugs as a teenager. Around that time, she learned that she was expecting her first child, which paved the path for her to become sober. Ultimately, around 1994, Charity welcomed her son, Paris Lee Bennett, into the world as a single mother.

When Paris was 7, Charity got married, but unfortunately, she and her partner later parted ways. At the time, she was pregnant with her second child, and on April 12, 2002, she gave birth to her daughter, Ella Lee Bennett. According to the mother of two, she relapsed around 2006, creating a distance between her and Paris. Everything changed when Paris killed his sister on February 4, 2007. Since that horrific day, Charity still remembers the moment she lost both her children. Recalling the time she first saw Ella’s remains, she shared, “There was nothing I could do, except sit there and just fall apart and lose everything.”

Charity continued, “No money prepares you for…when it’s the two people you love the most in the world, and one kills the other, what do you do then?” Despite the heartbreaking loss, Charity stayed in contact with Paris, during which he had written several letters to his mother. Ultimately, in June 2021, she shared, “I completely walked away from my eldest child and have not looked back. It is one thing to be a child who makes horrible decisions. It is another thing altogether to be a 27-year-old man and keep making decisions that put your family at risk.” Paris will reportedly become eligible for parole in 2027. As of 2026, Charity has decided to focus on her current life and plans to turn her attention to the legal proceedings.

Charity Found Purpose in Advocacy, Education, and Storytelling

Charity Lee completed her Bachelor of Science in Human Ecology, Child and Family Development, and Psychology at the University of Tennessee in 1997. By 2007, she had already begun her career and was working at a Buffalo Wild Wings near Abilene. However, following the profound loss of her daughter, Charity stepped into the world of criminal justice, trauma, mental health, and victim advocacy. She also became a juvenile justice advocate and activist by working with several groups. It helped her connect with families who faced the same situation as her. Around the time Ella passed away, Charity began exploring the idea of creating a nonprofit organization in Texas to prevent and advocate for human rights through criminal justice reforms, victim advocacy, and education.

Ultimately, on April 12, 2011, Charity founded The ELLA Foundation, which focused on her vision. She eventually decided to explore her creative spirit and share her story with the world. Consequently, she co-authored the memoir, ‘How Now, Butterfly? A Memoir of Murder, Survival, and Transformation,’ which was published in January 2020. In the book, Charity spoke about the conversations she had with Paris during her visits to the prison and how she lost her children. She desired to open community centers, named Ella’s Place™, through the foundation. Sadly, her dreams faced a setback in January 2021, when the organization went on a temporary break due to COVID-19. By June of the same year, Charity revealed that she had officially shut down The ELLA Foundation.

By 2023, Charity had been helping out at a small private school, Fort Worth Sudbury School, for one day every week. In October 2025, she shared that she had achieved a crucial milestone in her professional life by becoming a board member at the institution. Her roles include assisting the school authority in running the school and organizing various food drives, with the most recent being in November 2025. In February, Charity spoke about the progress of the new book and shared that she is expecting to publish it in early 2027. It will be a memoir of her life up to 52 years of age. In April 2026, Charity was interviewed on the podcast, ‘FAMILICIDE- True Crime: Survival stories of family murder.’ During the interview, she spoke about her experience regarding Ella’s homicide.

Welcoming Her Youngest Son Marked a New Chapter of Healing for Charity

After February 2007, Charity worked with several organizations, supporting several juveniles who had been incarcerated. In October 2025, she revealed that her “adopted prison children” continue to keep in contact with her. In her personal life, Charity always had a tumultuous relationship with her mother, Kyla, since the 52-year-old believed that her mother was responsible for her father’s death. Over time, their relationship began to mend, and she moved to the country to be closer to Kyla since she was battling Stage 4 cancer. Unfortunately, her mother passed away in June 2023. However, it appears that Charity’s connection with her mother had again started deteriorating, as she stated, “This is a good thing as she reverted to her old ways. No need to say sorry or offer sympathy.”

Charity’s life was lit up with joy once again when she welcomed her youngest son, Phoenix Lee, into the world in 2012. By October 2025, she celebrated her son’s 12th birthday with great excitement. She always takes the opportunity to keep Phoenix safe, since he needs to undergo bi-annual heart examinations. From celebrating Halloween with him to taking him to the aquarium, Charity loves making lifelong memories with him. During the pandemic, the mother-son duo spent their time caring for foster puppies and kittens. As of writing, a big part of her life revolves around her adorable kittens. It is essential to note that Charity announced in October 2025 that Phoenix had asked her not to share further information about his life.

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