Christopher Lane: Where is the Survivor Now?

In the episode titled ‘Dating the Deadpool Killer’ of Netflix’s ‘Worst Ex Ever,’ the primary focus is on Wade Steven Wilson and how he killed two women in Cape Coral, Florida, in the span of a few hours in October 2019. After several hours of pursuit, the detectives apprehended the perpetrator through an unexpected tip. The documentary also features an exclusive interview with Christopher Lane, who recounts his brief relationship with Wade in detail.

Christopher Lane Dated Wade Steven Wilson Months Before His Killing Spree

Born on August 26, 1997, Christopher Lane crossed paths with Wade Steven Wilson in March 2019, while he was living out of his RV in Iverness, Florida. While Christopher was working on a bungee jump at the carnival, Wade was working at a pizza station. The two got to talking and became good friends, with Wade moving into Christopher’s RV soon. Not long after, sparks flew, and they began dating. One night, Wade allegedly became paranoid that someone was trying to break into the van. In a state of panic, he struck Christopher with a knife and injured him before getting out of the RV, as per Christopher’s claims.

Despite being injured and bleeding, Christopher shrugged off the incident because he had fallen in love with Wade by then. However, when he learned that Wade had been telling people that they were cousins, Christopher believed that his boyfriend was ashamed to be with him. Thus, after a month of dating, on April 15, 2019, he broke up with him. Months later, Christopher was shocked to learn that Wade ended up killing two Cape Coral women, 35-year-old Kristine Melton and 43-year-old Diane Ruiz, in October 2019.



Christopher Lane is Surrounded by the Support and Care of His Family and Friends

After dodging a bullet in Wade Steven Wilson, Christopher Lane moved on with his life, with immense gratitude in his heart. Keeping his supportive family and friends close to him, he managed to deal with any trauma he had regarding his short yet traumatic relationship with Wade. In January 2024, he appeared to be dating another man, whose identity he preferred to keep hidden. Being a sociable and outdoorsy person, Christopher remains on the move, mostly going on adventures and trips with his friends. For instance, in May 2024, he went to the Vogue Theatre in Indianapolis, Indiana, with a couple of friends.

Christopher spends most of his time working and volunteering at fairs and fests across the nation, including Lindenfest in Lindenhurst, Illinois. The Gibsonton, Florida, resident reportedly worked at Belle City Amusements at some point in his career. In December 2024, he also explored Puerto Rico’s coast. In February 2025, he worked at a pickle lemonade stall at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Florida. After stalling for a long time, he finally got his CDL Learner’s Permit in January 2026. The following month, Christopher started a new adventure at the Central Florida Fair in Orlando, Florida. More good news followed in March 2026, as his sister tied the knot with the love of her life.