Mila Montanez: Where is Wade Steven Wilson’s Ex-Girlfriend Now?

Paramount+’s ‘Handsome Devil: Charming Killer’ is a three-part documentary series that chronicles the life of Wade Steven Wilson and all the crimes he committed, including the murders of Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz. Between the two killings on the fateful day of October 2019, Wade also reportedly physically assaulted his then-girlfriend, Melissa “Mila” Montanez, right outside her workplace. After she managed to escape the situation, she notified the police about the violent behavior. A few months ago, she had filed another battery charge against him, but decided to take back the allegations to avoid going to court. The true crime docuseries features Mila, who recounts her experience of being Wade’s girlfriend and how she helped bring him to justice.

Mila Montanez Efficiently Balances Her Career as a Realtor and Spa-preneur

Mila Montanez is a multifaceted individual who has built a great life for herself through hard work and determination. She obtained her early education from Edison State College. While the timeline of her professional endeavors is not exactly clear, we know that she served as a Photographer in the Navy from 2001 to 2004. Once she realized her true calling lies in the beauty and wellness industry, Mila dove into the field by enrolling at the Florida Academy of Massage and Skin Care and Sunstate Academy. After honing her skills in beauty and cosmetology and gaining immense experience, she established her own namesake spa, Mila Spa, in downtown Fort Myers, Florida, in 2015.

Besides, in 2016, Mila decided to dabble in the world of real estate and kickstarted her realtor journey at Barclay’s Real Estate Group. Two years later, she joined the Cape Coral, Florida, branch of the leading real estate agency, RE/MAX Trend. Besides, since 2014, she has reportedly been serving as a Promo Model at SG. When Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc across the state, Mila Spa was among the establishments destroyed. After months of repair and remodeling, it reopened in mid-2023. Sadly, tragedy struck Mila again when a fire engulfed the spa in early July 2025, causing massive losses. Therefore, she had to resort to seeking help from the community to rebuild her beloved space. The team raised nearly $2,000 via a GoFundMe campaign. Through it all, Mila didn’t lose hope and stayed resilient.

Eventually, the Spa-preneur bounced back and revamped her space. Along with her real estate career, Mila’s main focus appears to be her spa, wherein she and her team offer a variety of services like Massages, Reflexology, Facials, Skin Care, VI Chemical Peels, Body Wraps/Scrubs, Ionic Foot Bath, Ear Candling, Cupping Therapy, DaVinci Professional Teeth Whitening, Reiki, Waxing, Gua Sha Therapy, Brow Lamination & Tint. Other than that, they also offer Spa packages such as Tahitian Tranquility, Bali Breeze, Gentleman’s Escape, and others, each comprising multiple experiences.

Mila Montanez Cherishes the Bond She Shares With Her Family and Friends

Over the years, Mila Montanez has worked really hard to leave her past behind. She has embraced a future defined by her zest for life and the unwavering love of her support system, which is her friends and family. She likely grew up with a brother, Zach Klenushin, and a sister, Sian Mastroeni. From what we can tell, the Fort Myers resident is also a mother to a son named Logan, who is in his 20s. In September 2023, Mila lost her little mother and shared her pain over the devastating loss on social media. The 43-year-old is quite close to her sister, Sian, and never misses a chance to showcase her love for her. As far as the romantic aspect of her life is concerned, Mila found love in guitarist-writer Lorenzo DelVecchio.

In April 2021, the two tied the knot in a beautiful, white-themed ceremony at Fort Myers Beach in the presence of their loved ones. As years passed, their love blossomed, and their bond strengthened. In December 2024, when Lorenzo’s brother George was in a coma due to complications in the liver and kidneys, Mila stood beside him like his rock. Sadly, George succumbed to his illness. However, the pair saw several ups and downs. In the same month, Lorenzo’s mother enquired about the status of their relationship via a comment that read: “Are you two back together, again or is this an old picture. Life is a journey. Marriage is not easy but it takes work n forgiveness…”

Indicating some trouble in paradise, Lorenzo replied, “she will always be a part of me forever… That will never go away and yes, we’re trying mama !” As of writing, it seems like the two have gone their separate ways. While the two haven’t explicitly confirmed whether they are still together or gone their separate ways, Mila has updated her relationship status as “Single” on Facebook, leaving many to wonder about whether or not they are still married. Nevertheless, we can safely say that Mila is leading a life filled with love, care, and gratitude for the things and people in her life.

