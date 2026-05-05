Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

The episode titled ‘Dating the Deadpool Killer’ of Netflix’s ‘Worst Ex Ever’ delves deep into the tragic killings of two women, Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz, in Cape Coral, Florida, in October 2019. As they were killed on the same day, the detectives theorized that the murders were connected. Their suspicion turned out to be true as they were led to a dangerous perpetrator on the run. The investigators received a shocking, unexpected tip from the suspect’s relative, which enabled them to apprehend him. The documentary features insightful interviews with the deceased women’s loved ones, providing an in-depth account of the case.

Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz Were Killed Within a Few Hours of One Another

On May 31, 1984, in Cape Coral, Florida, Katie Melton welcomed a little bundle of joy into the world: Kristine Ann Melton. Growing up alongside her brother, Robert Melton, Kristine was a protector who prioritized her loved ones. Described as someone with a dry, witty sense of humor, she also enjoyed traveling and being outdoors, especially in the mountains and at the beach. Later in life, she moved in with her friend in a Cape Coral duplex, where she also raised a cat. The godmother to her cousin Samantha Catomer’s child, she reportedly worked as a waitress at a local eatery in Cape Coral. On the evening of October 6, 2019, Kristine went out at a Fort Myers bar called Buddah LIVE with her friends. including Stephanie Sailors.

It turned out to be her last outing and meeting with her friends. When Kristine didn’t show up at work, Stephanie requested a welfare check. Upon entering her home, the authorities found the 35-year-old woman strangled to death and wrapped in a blanket. Within a few hours, the police also received calls regarding the disappearance of a 43-year-old mother named Diane Ruiz. Born on September 17, 1976, she had been working at the Moose Lodge in Cape Coral as a bartender since 2014, and was known for never missing a single shift. The mother of two sons, Brandon Cuellar and Zane Romero, was also engaged to Scott Hannon, a dockworker with whom she looked forward to spending the rest of her life.

On the morning of October 7, 2019, her dreams of having a life with Scott were shattered. She suddenly went missing while she was walking to work to begin her 10 am shift at the Moose Lodge. When her family couldn’t reach her, they reported her missing. Three days later, on October 10, her remains were discovered in a vacant field near her home in Cape Coral. When the medical examiner conducted the autopsy, it was determined that she died of strangulation and had been beaten severely. Her injuries also suggested that she had been run over by a car several times.



Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz’s Killer Admitted to the Murders to His Father

As part of the investigation, the authorities interviewed Kristine Melton’s friend, Stephanie Sailors, who claimed that during the previous night’s bar outing, they had met a man named Wade Steven Wilson. She told them that she, Kristine, and Wade headed to Kristine’s duplex after leaving the bar. Stephanie told the detectives that she left Kristine’s home early, leaving Wade alone with Kristine. On the same day as the murders, Wade was already a suspect in another case involving attacking his then-girlfriend, Melissa “Mila” Montanez, outside her workplace, who later even testified against him in court.

When the police confronted him about the assault at the Joe’s Crab Shack parking lot, he drove away at high speed, leading to a chase. It turned out that the car he was driving belonged to Kristine Melton. He was also linked to the murder of Diane Ruiz. Later that day, around 8 pm, the police received a call from Wade’s father, Steven Testasecca, who told them that Wade had admitted to killing both Kristine and Diane. The suspect saw Diane walking along the street in Cape Coral a few hours after killing Kristine, and lured her into his car before strangling her to death. Wade then reportedly pushed her out of his car and ran her over multiple times. Steven also told the detectives where Wade had been hiding in Cape Coral, leading to his arrest the following day.

Although he denied any involvement in the murders of Kristine and Diane, the police arrested and charged him with the killings. Although he made admissions of the gruesome details to his father and detectives shortly after the murders, Wilson eventually pleaded not guilty. Five years later, in 2024, his trial got underway. While the prosecution presented the jury with incriminating evidence against him, including his confession, the defense argued that he had been enduring mental health issues at the time of the homicides. Ultimately, on June 12, 2024, he was found guilty of killing Kristine and Diane. More than two months later, on August 27, he received two death sentences, one for each of the murders. He was also convicted of battery in the case of Melissa Montanez, in addition to burglary of a dwelling, grand theft, and petty theft.