Charity Nelms From Survivor 48: Everything We Know

‘Survivor’ has been quite a sensation since its inception as it has introduced several interesting personalities over the years. Season 48 of the reality competition show introduced Charity Nelms, who decided to set herself on a transformative journey on her path to the acclaimed reality show. Throughout her presence, she has been a proof of self-discovery and an unwavering commitment to her personal growth. While just 10 years ago, she was grappling with eating disorders and insecurities of her own, the beginning of her redefining life trajectory has been nothing short of inspiring. Besides her job as a flight attendant, her dynamic career as a fitness coach further highlights her passion not only for traveling but also for helping others embrace their insecurities.

Charity Nelms’ Upbringing Had Been Quite Religious and Strict

Charity Nelms originally hails from the beautiful city of Monroe, Michigan, and was born on October 13, 1990. Being raised by devout individuals, the 34-year-old had a particularly religious upbringing steeped in deep spiritual values and beliefs. She grew up in a strict familial environment and always felt that there was pressure on herself to live up to the expectations that her family members had of her. Her father was a business owner, and her whole family is a group of entrepreneurs. Charity considers her father her biggest inspiration and her best friend. Elaborating on that, she said, “He is the smartest and most generous person I have ever met. He is truly brilliant and so humble.”

From what we can gather, she is quite close to her mother, which is evident in the affection she bestows upon her on her social media profile. “Fiercely loyal. Always faithful. Full of laughter. Resilient like Job. Always calling me higher. Queen of nicknames. She’s my momma, and it’s her birthday. I’ll always be your tweeter babe no matter how old we get,” Charity expressed emotionally in a birthday post she penned on her mom’s birthday. Besides emphasizing the values of perseverance and faith, her early years were also marked by active participation in local church activities.

Charity was initially homeschooled for a certain period of time and ended up attending ministry school in Alabama 10 years ago. It was during this time that she started struggling with an eating disorder due to being overweight by 100 pounds. This negatively affected her self-esteem, and she started watching ‘Survivor’ as an escape from reality. Although her family is also a fan of the show, they were never aware that it became her safe space. However, her family has always been a cornerstone in her life, and she is exceptionally thankful to her brothers because of their support. Eventually, she started working on herself and began her own wellness journey, which highlighted her resilience further. Although no further information on her family is available, we believe she continues to foster a close bond with them.

Charity Nelms is Living Her Dream as a Flight Attendant and Fitness Coach Today

Charity Nelms graduated from Monroe High School with a General High School Diploma in 2008. Following her time at the school, she bagged the position of Lead Salon Coordinator at Beauty Bar Salon and Spa in 2009. While working there for over eight years, she took up tasks like scheduling and managing client appointments and looking after phone operations, where she showed exceptional customer service. In October 2011, she joined an Apple retail store as a specialist and served there for over a year before exiting in August 2013. She also earned a 2-Year Accreditation Certificate in Music Ministry from Ramp School of Ministry in May 2015. In August 2015, she finally delved into her career as a flight attendant at Spirit Airlines, which combined her love for travel with her desire to connect with people from all walks of life.

However, the demands of the job soon caught up with her, and she found out that her body was unable to keep up with what she was doing. This motivated her to prioritize her health and well-being above anything else. Finally, drawing from her personal experiences with weight loss, she started sharing her health journey, and several individuals began showing their curiosity as to how she achieved her fitness goals. This ultimately motivated Charity to transition into the role of a fitness coach in October 2019, and she ended up being the founder of Charity Nelms Fitness. It has been a thriving online fitness coaching business for over five years now and has been empowering several individuals to reach their wellness goals and embrace their insecurities through personalized masterclasses and motivational content.

Presently, Charity is working part-time as a flight attendant and simultaneously sailing easily through her role as a wellness coach. With over 12k followers on her social media, the flight attendant is gradually growing her online presence day by day. She has taken to this platform to share travel tips like what to carry in one’s goodie bag during their flight or which luggage is of the best quality to take for a long journey ahead. From sharing the progress of her clients in achieving their targets to providing a glimpse of her daily life, she has been constantly inspiring others to live with confidence. part from this, Charity also has a particular affinity for cooking and often shares her cooking recipes for dishes like sweet potato nachos and shrimp empanadas with her followers.

Charity is Living Her Passion For Travel With Her Husband in the Journey

Beyond her professional endeavors, Charity’s personal life is a journey with a mixture of love, adventures, and continuous self-exploration. She has been happily married to her forever partner, Cody Nelms, since 2018, and her relationship serves as a source of strength and inspiration. She has been living her dream life, sharing light moments with her partner, and often highlights their dynamic partnership, which is essentially built on mutual support and shared humor. Currently residing in St. Petersburg, Florida, the couple moved together to their new home in August 2023. Due to her profession as a flight attendant, traveling was always a part of Charity’s life. After her marriage, she continued to embark on her passion for the journey to different locations with her husband by her side.

From sharing goofy updates on their trip to Tallinn, Estonia, to visiting Helsinki, Finland, in May 2022, exotic locations had been their destination for 2 months that year. The couple visited the picturesque backdrop of Santorini and Athens, Greece, in July of the same year during Cody’s 40th birthday, quickly followed by their trip to the beautiful roads of Sweden. Most recently, the duo ended up spending a fun weekend at Disney World in February 2025 and ended up making beautiful memories together. If there is one thing we can believe, it is that her personal life has been nothing but filled with laughter and fulfillment with a drizzle of love all over it.

Read More: Tracy Raquel Berns: Where is the Alleged Abuse Survivor Now?