Survivor 47: Where Are the Contestants Now?

The reality competition show ‘Survival’ has captured the audience’s attention for over two decades, with intense challenges, raw drama, and strategic gameplay. Season 47 of the show pushed its contestants to their limits in the picturesque landscapes of the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji. Survivor 47 introduced 18 new contestants, each belonging to a unique background, whose adaptability at the hands of fate has been quite commendable. Hosted by charismatic Jeff Probst, the enthusiasm throughout the show was over the roof. Such enigmatic commentary and dynamic presence left the viewers wanting more of the participants’ journey.

Rachel LaMont is the Co-host of a Popular Podcast and a Loving Wife

Rachel LaMont is a 34-year-old graphic designer from Southfield, Michigan, and had been a fan of the show for years before she walked out as the winner with her strategic gameplay and adaptability. She was initially an alternate in the previous season, which ultimately helped the winner prepare for additional time before her appearance. After her victory, she returned to her profession and is currently working at General Motors in-vehicle apps as a UI designer. Previously, Rachel worked with StockX, showcasing her skills in photoshoots directed by art and creating several paid socials. Her major skills in her field include print, UI, branding, and animation.

Rachel also promotes her portfolio on social media via her website, ‘rachellamont.com.’ Rachel is also open to freelancing, collaborations, and even full-time work, further expanding her expertise. In addition to this, she has continued her association with the “Survivor” franchise and has been selected as the co-host of season 5 of ‘On Fire With Jeff Probst’ podcast. Here, she will be sharing her experience as a contestant starting in February 2025.

Beyond her profession and survival-related endeavors, she is thriving in her personal life with the love and support of her husband, Derek LaMont. The duo never fails to spend affectionate time with each other and always makes the other person feel special, irrespective of Valentine’s Day or any other occasion. Rachel has garnered a massive fanbase on social media with over 43K followers and has a personal Cameo account. She has also not forgotten the valuable time the former contestants share and fosters a special bond with them.

Sam Phalen is Soon to be Married to the Love of His Life

Sam Phalen is a 24-year-old sports reporter living in Nashville, Tennessee. Although he faced setbacks during his time on the show, he managed to secure a spot in the final three through strategic planning. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Sports Media from Lipscomb University in 2022, he joined as a dedicated NFL reporter and a beat writer for A to Z sports since 2022 for the Tennessee Titans. He is also the co-host of the network’s morning show and has also appeared on Primetime, Titans at 2, and Titan Gameday Shows. Sam also has a personal cameo account and is currently providing informative and encouraging content directly from the locker room for the Titan fans. He has gained a substantial social media fanbase and has over 25K followers.

Beyond his professional achievements, he has been in a loving relationship with Hannah since 2019, and together, they have shared a passion for travel, which was evident from their trips to the picturesque destinations of Bellagio and Milan. The couple met during college, and their bond ultimately culminated in an engagement in October 2023. Currently, they are set to start their journey of forever on March 23, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. He also maintains a special bond with his parents, Brian and Lisa Serwatka Phalen, and his elder brother, Noah. It all started with the mutual interest of the brothers in the show, which made them closer to each other even when they were pursuing their careers. The runner-up has also continued to foster a strong friendship with his co-contestants Rachel Lamont, Solomon Yi, Genevieve, and many more.

Sue Smey Has Continued Her Career in Aviation and is a Proud Grandmother

Susan “Su” Smey was the season’s oldest contestant and had made a significant impact with her resilience, which ultimately helped her end up as the second runner-up. The 59-year-old resides in Putnam Valley, New York, and is currently the owner and founder of Whisky Foxtrot Aviation, which is a flight school in Lagrangeville. Her passion for this profession ultimately led her to become a pilot in her 50s, and she established her own flight school. Apart from her aviation career, she is also a life coach and participates in charities that are trying to find a cure for T1D and breast cancer. The second runner-up also has her personal merchandise store- SUEnami Merch, where she sells travel mugs, phone cases, cups, and T-shirts. Stay. She has also been featured in several well-known articles, including Apple News+, Fitness News, IO Yoga Instructor, and Fox. 47.

In February 2025, Sue underwent MOHS surgery to remove Basel Cell Carcinoma, which is a type of skin cancer. Despite the achievements and hurdles likewise, the mother did not fail to mention that she is deeply influenced by her daughter Chelsea, who was diagnosed with Type-1 Juvenile Diabetes. They ended up bonding over the show during this time, which was one of the reasons she decided to participate. She is also a grandmother and never misses a chance to spend time with her grandson, Aiden, with whom she enjoyed a jolly Christmas Eve in December 2024. Sue is also an avid traveler and has maintained an amicable bond with other former contestants.

Christine “Teeny” Chirichillo is a Prominent Advocate for Non-binary Individuals

Christine “Teeny” Chirichillo is originally from Mana Hawking, New Jersey, and ended up as one of the finalists through her social and mischievous nature, which made her a formidable competitor. She was one of the youngest contestants and had an affinity for the show since she was in fifth grade and was often inspired by her mother’s enthusiasm for the same. The 24-year-old studied public relations and image management from 2018 to 2019 at the University of Rhode Island and also took classes in communications at Rutgers University, where she also developed the skill for creative writing from 2019 to 2022.

From there, her professional life set off as she joined as a technical recruiter at Talon Professional Services until October 2022. She further became an associate solution architect in April 2023 at CDILLC and worked there until February 2024. Currently, Teeny is a freelance writer and has her own SubStack account, where she publishes newsletters directly to her audience as an advocate for queer relationships and life. Teeny has completely embraced her identity as a non-binary person on her social media and has openly spoken about her experience. She has also been featured in the “Them” community, where she recently spoke about her top surgery in January 2025.

Although she has kept information about her personal life under wraps, we do know that she was introduced to ‘Survivor’ by her mother and has a sister. The finalist is exceptionally close to her fellow former contestant Solomon Yi and also maintains an amicable bond with other of her co-stars. Apart from that, she is a fan of the outdoors and loves visiting different places with her friends, whether it be hopping in various bars in Manhattan or clicking beautiful pictures in the backdrop of San Diego, California.

Genevieve Mushaluk is Climbing the Ladder as a Corporate Lawyer

Genevieve Mushaluk originally came from Winnipeg, Manitoba, and was known for her high-spirited personality during the show. The 33-year-old had always dreamt of becoming a lawyer so that she could be well aware of deals and negotiations. She received her law degree from the University of Manitoba, and currently, she has been working as a Senior Counsel at Priceline Partner Solutions since July 2023. From what we know, Genevieve grew up in a big Ukrainian family, where she is close to both her immediate and extended family.

The Winnipeg resident is happily married to her husband, Mark, and expressed how she often relies on him for support, even if it’s regarding a minor inconvenience. Currently, she has kept social media Private, which highlights nothing but her wish to keep her private life safe from the public eye. Last but not least, the participant has not forgotten to balance her demanding career with her me-time and often relishes in her passion for gaming, notably with ‘Baldur’s Gate 3.’

Andy Rueda Continues to Move Forward With His Loving Partner By His Side

Andy Rueda originally hailed from Brooklyn, New York, and moved to Brooklyn in 2022. The 31-year-old has pursued a master’s degree in Computational Linguistics from August 2022 to August 2024, and also shared how he successfully published a research paper and won an award for “Outstanding Achievement in Computational Linguistics.” According to him, the best decision that he took regarding his career was leaving his data analyst job in big tech to get a masters in the field of AI, which he is actually very passionate about. He has been working as a Graduate Research Assistant at Brandeis University since July 2023. Besides his professional life, Andy is in a loving relationship with his partner Shannon Handerson, with whom he had initially bonded in 2023 over the love for the show.

Over the years, their connection has been filled with precious memories of them traveling together, starting from the Hampton base, New York, in August 2023 to having a blast at the trip in Orlando, Florida, in January 2024. They also share an interest in watching Grand Slam tennis tournaments and visited one of the games together in August 2024. He is also very close with his family and often spends valuable time with his mom by taking her on dinner dates and creating memories with his sister, Jessica Rueda. Apart from this, his interest lies in K-pop, and he loves to go on road trips. The former participant is also a nature lover, which is quite evident from his visits to national parks like Yellowstone National Park, Mount Rainier National Park, and even Crater Lake National Park with his friends in 2021.

Caroline Vidmar Completed Her MBA and is a Strategy Consultant Today

Caroline Vidmar had been dreaming of being a contestant on the show since she was five years old. Originally from Palos Verdes, California, the 27-year-old lives in Chicago, Illinois, and earned her BA in Economics and Psychology from the University of California, Berkley, between 2015 and 2019. She volunteered with a non-profit organization, America Needs You, from Aug 2020 – May 2022, where she served as a coach to promote economic mobility among college students.

The 27-year-old also pursued an MBA at Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management, where her focus was mainly on strategy and marketing from August 2022 to June 2024. Currently, she is working as a strategy consultant, and her role primarily includes advising and pursuing Fortune 500 companies. Caroline is very close to her parents, Mark and Lydia Vidmar, and considers her brother, Jake Vidmar, as her hero. Apart from her familial life, she also maintains an active social life and loves trying out new foods while traveling.

Kyle Ostwald is Living His Dream as a Family Man

Kyle Rhen Ostwald from ‘Survivor 47’ has been working as a construction worker, residential contractor, and small business owner. The 31-year-old hails from Cheboygan, Michigan, and has been traveling for as long as he can remember while living in a van and then a camper. He manages his personal cameo account and has successfully gained a large fanbase on his social media, where he shares glimpses of his personal projects and day-to-day life. Kyle and his fiancee, Shania Jewell, have been in a relationship for over 11 years and are high-school sweethearts.

He finally proposed to her in 2022, and they started traveling in a van throughout the country with their family of five dogs. However, as soon as he found out that he would be a dad to his baby daughter Ellie, he ultimately built a house for the family in 2023 after selling their camper. To further add to their happiness, the couple welcomed their baby boy, Rhen, in August 2024. Currently, the couple is living their dream life surrounded by the bliss of the new member and their furry pets. Apart from this happy side, Kyle also expressed openly about being born in a dysfunctional family where addiction, alcoholism, and suicidal deaths were very common.

Gabriel “Gabe” Ortis is a Ravens Fan and Continues His Journey as a Radio Host

Gabriel Ortiz, AKA “Gabe,” is currently a radio host at a Baltimore public media station, WYPR, and has built a multifaceted career in broadcasting and sports journalism, which usually reflects his passion for media and community engagement. Although details about his early education remain private, we know that he has pursued studies in broadcasting within Maryland and was also a communications director for a mayoral race before starting his current profession.

Currently residing in Baltimore, Maryland, Gabe is a big fan of live sporting events and is a strong supporter of the Baltimore Ravens team. From what we could gather, the former contestant has an older brother, whom he considers as his biggest inspiration. Currently, there is not much information on his parents. However, he is a paw parent to his two chubby cats, Chachi and Saba, and claims himself to be a cat person.

Solomon “Sol” Yi is Crushing His Career as a Medical Device Salesman

Solomon “Sol” Yi instantly became a favorite among the viewers of the show due to his witty, friendly, and lucky attitude. The 43-year-old worked as a Sr. Surgical Device Representative at Covidien from 2007-2012 before starting his career as a deep brain stimulation therapy representative at Medtronic in June 2012. His profession helps with neurodivergent disorders like Parkinson’s disease, Epilepsy, and OCD. Originally from Dell City, Oklahoma, Solomon resides in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Beyond his professional and reality television endeavors, the TV personality is a loving father and a doting husband to the love of his life, Maria. He is a father to 4 beautiful girls and a handsome boy and has been spending every moment he can afford with them to make their childhood memorable. He also fosters a close bond with fellow former contestant Teeny, and the latter often ends up referring to Solomon as his “Solmate.” In February 2025, he visited a hockey game with the other cast members from the show and enjoyed a little bonding time.

Sierra Wright is Basking in Her Happiness of Becoming a Girl Mama

The Survivor contestant Sierra Wright’s hometown was Wilmington, Delaware, but she is presently living in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. She had once been Miss Delaware Teen USA in 2015, competed in Miss USA, and had also made it to one of the final rounds on ‘American Idol.’ The 27-year-old had also worked in the service industry for more than 12 years and had first started her career as a news reporter as a Multimedia Journalist at WENY-TV. However, this position proved to be quite challenging for her both financially and physically, and she claimed that the job was not as glamorous as everyone made it out to be.

Since she comes from a family of nurses and even her mother and cousins are nurses, she decided to return to school, completed her nursing program in 2022 from the University of Delaware, and ultimately became a registered nurse. In September 2024, she was featured in an interview on CBS Philadelphia regarding her appearance on the show. Sierra finally announced that she was engaged to her long-time partner, Justin Ammerman, in November 2024, and soon after, in December 2024, she took to her social media to share the joyful news that she was going to be a mother for the first time.

The nurse showcased the sonogram of their baby, embracing the love of her life, with their pet dog adorned with a scarf reading “Big sister.” She could not contain her excitement as she exclaimed, “Mini me coming May 2025.” The reality TV personality also maintains an unbreakable bond with her mother, Angie Wright, father, Jim Wright, and her loving sister, Alyssa Wright. In January 2025, she did a gender reveal along with her fiance on her side, where they finally came to know that she was going to be a girl mama.

Tiyana Hallums is Planning to be in the Sky as Long as Possible

Tiyana Hallums was the first-ever island-born player on the show, and she hails from Oahu, Hawaii. Her early life was categorized by an unmatched passion for sports, usually volleyball, and she continually showed athletic prowess during her high school years. The 27-year-old was recognized as one of the top high school athletes, and post-graduation, she finally moved forward to a career as a flight attendant, which she now considers one of the best things that could have happened to her. On February 18, 2025, she completed three years as an air hostess at Hawaiian Airlines, ultimately helping her combine her love for travel with her commitment to service. She also has her personal website, where she helps empower and lift individuals to live courageous and purpose-driven lives. Here, Tiyana also directs others on how to create passive income or how they can receive a full-ride collegiate scholarship.

Apart from these, the TV star also has her own podcast where she talks about tough questions that can help us create more aligned and fulfilled lives. Besides her professional journey, the flight attendant is known for her adventurous spirit, approachable nature, and warm nature. She loves trying out new food and has been in Las Vegas enjoying her time and trying out dishes from Hell’s Kitchen in February 2025. She also has an active social media account where she loves to showcase her journey to different restaurants and even provide detailed reviews of them for her followers. She is particularly fond of her siblings and has expressed that they mean the world to her. Hence, they often spend valuable time with each other, whether it be going on vacations or trying out different foods together.

Jerome “Rome” Cooney is Living a Content Life These Days

Jerome Cooney usually goes by the name “Rome” and is currently an E-sports host and commentator by profession, hailing from Phoenix, Arizona. The former contestant first started out commentating as his hobby, but he ended up joining one of the talent agencies in sports within just two years. From there, he never had to look back again. He was chosen to commentate on a $2 million Fortnight tournament and lived in Saudi Arabia just a week after joining in July 2022. In December of the same year, he was also honored by being chosen as the MC for the dinner at East Sports Hours in Las Vegas. His role often takes him to various events and allows him to explore new places and cultures. He also ended up casting the Twitch Rivals over the weekend in Las Vegas in 2023.

He’s also going on a cruise with other legends of the game for the Caribbean, which was organized by the showroom travel agency. He is also involved with Post Kim Cruise, which provides unforgettable cruising experiences that are specifically tailored for sports enthusiasts. From what we could gather, his first interest in the show actually grew when his fiance introduced him to the show. Although there is minimal information available on his partner, what we do know is that the couple is going ever strong and is in a loving relationship. He also got engaged in July 2023, when the couple traveled to Roatán, Honduras. According to him, his mother is the biggest inspiration to him, and the couple often spend quality time with his mother during public holidays like Thanksgiving.

Anika Dhar is Embracing Her Adventurous Nature With Frequent Travels

Anika Leia Dhar hails from Los Angeles, California, and is currently a marketing manager after the show’s conclusion. She was raised in Santa Rosa and began her dance journey there at age four. During her time in high school, she was not only academically proficient but also engaged in extracurricular activities, and she finally graduated in 2015. She pursued her higher education at Boston University, earning a degree in Business Administration and Marketing. In her present role as a marketing manager, she oversees finance and operations and showcases her analytical skills, as well as leadership qualities.

Besides this, Anika also loves gardening and yoga and finds her serenity in meditation. In 2017, her family faced the devastating loss of their home in the California Tubbs wildfire, which ultimately made her realize she would be a great fit for the show. She further explained that her mom is the biggest inspiration in her life and believes that she is the strongest person the Santa Rosa native knows. Anika possesses a special connection with blue water, which was highlighted by her trips to Sand Harbor Beach in September 2024, and she ended up visiting Costa Rica with her friends in July 2024. Some of her most notable travel locations are listed as follows: Netherlands, Hawaii, her most recent travel to Whistler, Canada, in February 2025 with her friends, and many more.

Kishan Patel Has Been Embracing His Sexual Identity Confidently

Kishan Patel is an Emergency Room doctor from UCSF Emergency Medicine and was born to Indian American parents. Residing in San Francisco, California, he is a first-generation college graduate to pursue a career in medicine with his family. His inspiration to pursue a healthcare career began when he first observed the disparities in healthcare in his low-income community. His interest further peaked when he was growing up; he had always watched the hard work his immigrant parents had to put into raising him.

During his time on the show, Kishan expressed his disappointment about how hard it has been to choose someone who he can trust as a closeted gay Indian-American. He was waiting for the right moment to share his secret. He also revealed that when he is not busy working, he binge-watches shows on Netflix and plays New York Times games with his partner to blow off steam. Despite his cautious personality, Kishan can be super spontaneous sometimes. He recently made a last-minute solo trip to Goa Mela to hike a volcano and even went skydiving with his parents.

Aysha Welch is a Doting Dog Parent

Aysha Welch has been watching ‘Survivors’ since she was 12 years old with her mom, Lisa Welch. She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from the University of Texas and graduated in the year 2013. After spending time on the show, she returned to her job as an IT consultant and a reality TV podcaster in Houston, Texas. The 32-year-old is a co-host with former survivor contestant Rob Cesterninos’s podcast network ‘Rob Has a Podcast’ and bought her first house in December 2022. Apart from her personal achievements, she loves taking long walks with her furry dogs, Pepper and Cinnamon, and lovingly refers to them as the “Spice Girls.”

Talking about her personal life, Aysha draws her biggest inspiration from her mother and also shares a very close bond with her father, David Welch, and younger brother, Aston Welch, who is six years junior to her. The former contestant often expresses her affection for him on social media, which often highlights their strong sibling connection. From what we know, there is not much information on her personal life or love life, and we believe that she loves to keep it under wraps.

Terran “TK” Foster

Terran “TK” Foster has always been a survivor in his life and has beaten the odds since childhood. His father had been sent to prison when he was very young, and his dreams of playing football were derailed when he was diagnosed with a kidney disease that almost ended up taking his life during high school. When his dream of playing football was taken away, the 32-year-old decided that he would continue his career in this field and ended up going to college and studying Sports Management.

After the show, he is working as a marketing manager for the NFL Players Association and simultaneously as an official promoter of GM Tour Hospitality. During his leisure time, he enjoys playing video games on his Xbox and going to the gym, which reflects his commitment to physical fitness and personal development equally. He is also an avid traveler and has traveled to Cozumel, Mexico, in February 2021 and Medellin, Antioquia, in October 2022. Although not much is known about his personal life, we do know that he is very close to his mother.

Jon Lovett

Jonathan Lovett has a multifaceted career as a podcast host, comedian, and former political speech writer, who was originally raised in Woodbury, Long Island, with a reform Jewish family of Ukrainian descent. His early life was very much influenced by his family, who were full of entrepreneurial spirit, among which their box factory business, established by his grandfather, was the most notable. He first tried stand-up comedy in New York in 2008 and then started working as a speechwriter for Hillary Clinton from 2005 to 2008, moving on later to the same profession for President Barack Obama.

He had also worked in Hollywood and created a sitcom, ‘1600 Penn.’ Moving forward, his transition from politics to entertainment included his contribution as a writer and producer for HBO, the newsroom. In 2017, he co-founded Crooked Media along with John Favreau and Tommy Vietor, who were his former White House colleagues. In this venture, he co-hosts the political podcast “Pod Save America” and also leads his own show ‘Lovett or Leave It,’ where he tries to merge political discourse with humor. Jonathan had started a relationship with journalist Ronan Farrow in 2011, and their engagement was uniquely revealed in Farrow’s 2019 book ‘Catch and Kill.’

However, by March 2023, he announced the end of the decade-long relationship on his podcast. He has also maintained a prominent presence on social media and often shares glimpses into his works and personal interests. To him, his family and friends are what motivates him the most, and the TV star loves his furry dog, Pundit. He also joined the Morning Joe TV show and ‘The Late Show’ in January 2025. From talking about political advancements on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show to joining Team Coco Podcasts to discuss comedy and politics, he has been doing it all.A

Read More: Where Was Survivor 47 Filmed?

