Rome Cooney: Where is Survivor 47 Contestant Now?

Jerome “Rome” Cooney, the contestant who came into ‘Survivor 47’ with fresh knowledge about the competition and its extensive history, kept things interesting with his hidden strategies and calculated gameplay. Having binged all 46 seasons of the show the previous summer, the eSport commentator certainly carried a unique advantage with him, surprising the viewers and contestants with his journey. As such, in blazing his own path through the experience, Cooney easily left his mark on the fans as a ‘Survivor’ contestant!

Rome Cooney Fell in Love With Survivor Season 30

Born in Corvallis, Oregon, on October 11, 1993, Jerome Cooney, who goes by Rome, successfully turned his hobby of video gaming into a lucrative career by 2021 and signed with a talent agency, Characters Select Agency, shortly after. Thus, he became one of the fastest-growing eSports commentators, specializing in a variety of games, including ‘League of Legends,’ ‘Call of Duty,’ and more. Even so, despite his love for games, Cooney somehow missed out on what he now considers to be “the greatest game” one can play in real life for the better part of his own life. Nevertheless, on April 2023, he put on ‘Survivor’ at his fiance’s recommendation and ended up becoming obsessed with the reality show.

Although he wasn’t initially a big fan, jumping forward to season 30 ignited Cooney’s interest, and before he knew it, he was binging all 46 seasons of the show in the span of April to July. While season 30 unlocked his fascination with ‘Survivor,’ it was season 14 that compelled him to send his own application for the upcoming season. Lo and behold, after applying in May 2023, Cooney received a callback in October and began his journey on the show ‘Survivor 47.’

Consequently, Cooney’s recent acquaintance with ‘Survivor’ and his professional knowledge of video games allowed the eSport commentator to have a unique mindset as a contestant. In fact, before entering the competition, he had already strategized the moves and plays he wanted to implement during his stay in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands. Furthermore, after sustaining an injury to his Achilles tendon a few years ago—followed by an impressive recovery—Cooney remained confident in his ability to handle any challenge that the competition throws his way. As a result, his contribution to the 47th season of the show remained invigorating, keeping viewers and co-contestants alike on their toes!

Rome Cooney is Thriving as an eSport Host and Commentator

Well before garnering fame for his participation in ‘Survivor 47,’ Rome Cooney had already charted a path for himself in the public eye in the world of video gaming. In fact, 2023 proved to be an amazingly influential year for the host/commentator. Early on, he cast the Twitch Rivals/Fortnite tournaments in February and met numerous well-known and loved eSport athletes.

The event was a repeat collaboration between Twitch and Cooney, with the latter hosting another event for the live-streaming platform in Saudi Arabia the previous year. Likewise, the two joined forces again in October 2023, solidifying the commentator’s working relationship with the brand. Thus, now that Rome Cooney has undergone his no-doubt thrilling ‘Survivor’ adventure, he has returned to his life in Phoenix, Arizona, picking up his eSports career right where he left off. Recently, in early 2024, he cast two notable events for the Rocket League Championship Series, providing expert commentary and analysis for the events.

Rome Cooney Aspires to Become a Reality TV Host

Currently, Rome Cooney is dedicated to his profession and has many notable things to look forward to—including tying the knot with his fiance, Gaby, with whom he runs a couple’s YouTube Channel. Still, as he works toward achieving his upcoming goals, the eSport commentator also has bigger aspirations brewing in the background. Before even experiencing the excitement of ‘Survivor ‘firsthand, Cooney had expressed his interest in becoming Jeff Probst’s successor and helming the role of the host on ‘Survivor’ in the distant future.

Cooney has previously discussed how he continues to draw inspiration from Probst even in his current work, sometimes even utilizing old seasons of the show to practice his sportscasting. Consequently, if all goes spectacularly well for the eSport host, perhaps fans can one day see his return to the survival competition in a much different role. As such, it seems he is in no rush to part ways with the reality show! In fact, he has been promoting the 47th season on his social media accounts, encouraging people—and Arizona natives—to root for his journey.

Read More: Where Was Survivor 47 Filmed?