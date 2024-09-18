Solomon “Sol” Yi: Where is Survivor 47 Contestant Now?

In CBS’ ‘Survivor 47,’ a new group of ambitious individuals gathered in Fiji to put their physical and mental abilities to the test. Several participants impressed the viewers with their performances in the challenges and their overall nature. One such contestant was Solomon “Sol” Yi, who left an imprint in their minds. His difficult upbringing and determination made him ready for any challenges he faced during the competition, making him one of the contenders for the title.

The Childhood of Solomon “Sol” Yi Was Far From Smooth

Born in 1981, Solomon “Sol” Yi was raised in Del City, Oklahoma, where he was one of the very few Korean immigrants. Since he stood out from the rest, he got picked on quite a lot. That didn’t stop him from standing up for himself, even though nobody else would. So, he took these experiences in his stride and became the strong and successful man he is today. During his childhood, both his parents worked two jobs to get by and help him achieve his dreams.

As a result, they were hardly home, and Solomon had to come up with solutions to all the problems he faced at the time. As he grew up, Solomon developed a liking for poker and became pretty good at it. According to him, he has won more than $200,000 by playing many poker tournaments. With his strong bluff game, he entered the survival competition, aiming to go all the way and win the prestigious title. At some point in his life, he also used to live with international pop sensation Ryan Cabrera.

Solomon “Sol” Yi Makes a Positive Difference in the Field of Medicine

After earning his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma – Price College of Business, Solomon “Sol” Yi moved to Greater Los Angeles, California, for job purposes. In June 2007, he began working at Covidien as a Senior Surgical Device Representative. After earning about five years of experience there, he decided to switch and joined Medtronic, where he has been employed as a Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy Representative since June 2012. During a conversation with Parade, he was asked to shed more light on his job and his responsibilities. He explained, “So basically, I help people with neurodegenerative disorders like Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, OCD. And it’s a life-changing therapy.”

He then went on to explain the symptoms of such diseases and how the patients have no control over them. He continued, “You’re just shaking 24/7. And DBS, or deep brain stimulation, we basically put electrodes in the brain–not me, I wish I did. But the neurosurgeons put electrodes in the brain, in the part of your brain that control your movement. And once we turn it on, it’s like a pacemaker. There’s a pacemaker-like generator in the chest that delivers electricity to the brain. And then, boom, those tremors stop in an instant.” With more than a decade of experience at Medtronic, Solomon still strives to achieve greater things and bring positive changes in his patients’ lives.

Solomon “Sol” Yi is a Happily Married Man

At least since the early 2010s, Solomon “Sol” Yi has known Maria, who turned out to be the love of his life. After dating for several years, he decided to pop the question to her, to which she happily said “yes.” Engaged and excited for the future, the couple picked a date and place for one of the biggest and most memorable days in their lives. Then, in late July 2017, Solomon and Maria had a beach wedding in Malibu, where they tied the knot and made their relationship official in the eyes of the law.

Despite having been married for more than seven years, the couple still maintains the spark that they had earlier. They explore new places together, celebrate each other’s birthdays and anniversaries, and continue to be there for each other anytime. Residing in Fairfield County, Connecticut, with Maria, Solomon enjoys working out and focusing on his personal growth while spending time with his family and friends on a regular basis.

