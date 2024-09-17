Where Was Survivor 47 Filmed?

Based on the Swedish series titled ‘Expedition Robinson,’ CBS’ ‘Survivor‘ is a survival reality series created by Charlie Parsons. It follows a group of people coming from different walks of life who are placed together in a secluded location, mostly an island. As they fight for their survival on the island, they must take part in challenges that test not only their physical capabilities but also their mental fortitude. The contestants who fail to do well in these challenges face elimination by their fellow survivors.

When only a couple of contestants remain in the competition, the participants who were eliminated before are given a chance to vote and select the winner, who receives the grand cash prize and bragging rights. Hosted by Jeff Probst, the 47th edition of ‘Survivor’ also follows the same format but with new contestants aiming for the title. Apart from focusing on the contestants who are engaged in different kinds of challenges to become the last person standing, the viewers are more often than not taken aback by the scenic views of the isolated island surrounded by crystal clear waters and other islands in the backdrop.

Survivor 47 Filming Locations

‘ Survivor 47’ was filmed in Fiji, particularly on the Mamanuca Islands. According to reports, principal photography for the 47th edition of the survival show got underway in May 2024 and wrapped up in over three weeks in June of the same year. Speaking of her experience and journey, one of the contestants, Aysha Welch, wrote on social media, “SURPRISE!! I played SURVIVOR! Anyone who knows me knows how much I love this game. I started watching SURVIVOR when I was 12 years old and I cannot believe this dream came true. I have never camped a day in my life but I decided to dive all in and challenge myself by playing the greatest game ever played. In case you were curious, the Spice Girls were showered with love by my mom and brother allowing me to have zero worries.”

Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

Consisting of about 20 islands, the volcanic archipelago of Mamanuca Islands served as the primary production location for ‘Survivor 47.’ The filming unit set up camp in different parts of the islands and built the set for various kinds of physical challenges. In the establishing and aerial shots, the picturesque and panoramic views of the Mamanuca Islands are captured, including its pristine waters, sandy beaches, live coral reefs, and lush green trees.

A part of the Nadroga-Navosa Province of Fiji’s Western Division, the Mamanuca Islands have been hosting the production of ‘Survivor’ for several years now. They serve as the ideal filming site for a show like ‘Survivor’ as one can enjoy many physical and water activities on the islands, including semi-submersible coral viewing, windsurfing, snorkeling, diving, kayaking, swimming with reef sharks, and discovering secluded beaches.

