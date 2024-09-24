Gabe Ortis: Where is the Survivor 47 Contestant Now?

The 47th season of CBS’ ‘Survivor’ brought with it 18 castaways ready to duke it out in a game of grit, wit, and survival. Among them, Gabe Ortis, a 26-year-old from Charm City, hid his true capabilities and background while crafting his mind games. An avid fan of the series, Gabe came with a distinct strategy of detachment and manipulation in mind but couldn’t help being drawn in by the team spirit and forging strong bonds of friendship. The season’s challenges pushed him to the limit, both physically and mentally, highlighting his social acumen with alliances forming and breaking under the intense pressure of the game.

Gabe Ortis Reached For His Broadcast Dreams

Upon beginning ‘Survivor 47’ and meeting the other contestants, Gabe Ortis introduced himself as a barback from Baltimore City. This is only partially true, as Ortis began working behind a bar as a stopgap while preparing for the competition. He is actually a radio show host with a love for broadcasting and has dabbled in political campaigning. Of Colombian heritage, Gabe Ortis has a keen interest in sports entertainment and wanted to work in broadcasting since his high school years. Gabe’s first experience with the line of work was at a high school soccer game that was being live-streamed to donors and alumni. He and a friend went up to the press box, plugged their headsets into it, and began commentating on the game.

While the event’s manager initially began reprimanding them, he noticed that the livestream’s chat was loving their insights and asking where they had been until now. The experience cemented Gabe’s career path in his mind, and he went to college in Maryland to study the subject. After working odd jobs related to the industry, he ended up landing his own talk show with the WEAA. He loved his new job, talking about current events and politics for three days of the week, and discussing sports for the other two. He had frequent interactions with callers and felt more in touch with his city than he had ever been. The work magnified his love for Baltimore, and he took pride in representing it on ‘Survivor 47.’

After two years of working as a talk show host, Gabe felt that he could do better in terms of making an income and responded to an opening on the team of Sheila Dixon as she ran for mayor. He was shortlisted for the job of communications director and went in for the interview. Landing the job, he worked for seven months on Sheila Dixon’s 2024 mayoral campaign, gaining a greater appreciation for politics. He had to leave the project after he was set to appear on ‘Survivor 47,’ and took up a barback gig for a few months leading up to the competition.

Gabe Ortis is Working as a Radio Host at WYPR

After returning from ‘Survivor 47’ with an even greater appreciation for the show, Gabe Ortis started a new job on WYPR’s evening broadcast. His ‘Flock Talk’ podcast released its first episode on September 7, 2024. He is covering the 2024 football season for the Baltimore Ravens NFL team. The ‘Survivor’ player has plenty of experience in the subject as he has been a football fan from an early age and provided his insights on the sport in his previous radio host job as well. In his younger years, he briefly supported the Philadelphia Eagles but has been a hardcore fan of the Baltimore Ravens throughout.

Gabe Ortis Nurtures a Love For Family and Travel

Gabe Ortis has two older brothers, which has inculcated a fighting spirit in him growing up that he appreciates. He also keeps in touch with his cousins from Colombia, as they visit the family from time to time. The Baltimore resident has a love for travel, having visited several cities in his country and even meeting Stevie Wonder and Fred Armisen at the Kennedy Center. He has also traveled far and wide internationally, visiting overseas destinations like Prague, Czech Republic; London, England; Warsaw, Poland; Rolle, Switzerland; and Paris, France. Despite his journeys across the world, Gabe Ortis’s heart remains with Charm City, and he seeks to continue depicting his home in a positive light through his platform.

