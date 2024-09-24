Sam Phalen: Where is the Survivor 47 Contestant Now?

CBS’ ‘Survivor 47’ transported 18 contestants to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, where they took part in the classic game of survival, strength, and guile. Sam Phalen, a day-one fan of the show, leveraged his skills as a sports reporter to gauge the social environment and conduct himself accordingly. A well-built youth with charisma in no short supply, Sam realized that he might appear as a threat to the other players and quickly set about warming up to the majority of contestants. The Illinois native’s mindful playstyle and his excitement as a contestant made him a standout personality of the season.

Sam Phalen Continues to Work as a Sports Reporter

Hailing from Schaumburg, Illinois, Sam Phalen is a sports reporter for A to Z Sports Nashville and covers the Tennessee Titans. Sam grew up with a passion for sports and ‘Survivor,’ and completed his schooling at Schaumburg High School in 2018. He was a Chicago Bears football fan and a Chicago White Sox baseball fan, attempting to excel in both sports. Upon realizing that he may not be cut out to become a player, he pursued the next best vocation that appealed to him, reporting on sports and remaining close to the games. He pursued a Sports Communication degree at Bradley University, followed by a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sports Media at Lipscomb University in 2022. During this time, he also took part in musical theater, further honing his public speaking skills for his professional pursuits.

While at Lipscomb, Sam covered Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball for Rivals and worked on the media team for Lipscomb Academy Football, which was headed by former NFL Super Bowl quarterback Trent Dilfer. Gaining further experience as a sports broadcaster at Lumination Network and Vanderbilt beat writer at Rivals.com, he graduated and joined A to Z Sports as a beat reporter covering the Tennessee Titans. He works with boots on the ground, getting into the locker room and gleaning the latest updates from the players, which is followed by reporting to the fans through articles, podcasts, and shows. The Nashville resident has appeared on Primetime, Titans at 2, Nashville Morning Show, and Titan Gameday Shows, among others. Despite the demands and challenges of reporting, he remains passionate about his work and is eager to continue honing his skills in the field.

Sam Phalen Engages With the Survivor Community

Sam Phalen returned to his life of sports reporting with a substantial boost to his popularity as a ‘Survivor’ alumni. He continues to work with A to Z Sports while contributing as a Vanderbilt beat writer. The Schaumburg native has grown his social circle considerably and remains in contact with many other ‘Survivor’ participants. A highlight of his engagement with the community came in September 2024, when he met ‘Survivor’ legend Boston Rob Mariano, who has appeared on the show six times and also participated in ‘The Amazing Race’ twice. Sam has also encountered many fans of the show since and seems to be basking in the attention.

Sam Phalen is About to Get Married

Sam Phalen has been nurturing a loving relationship with Hannah Brothers since 2019. The two met in college and share multiple interests, including travel. Hannah expressed her wish to see the world with Sam two years into their relationship, and they have since been on a trip to Italy, visiting the picturesque landscapes of Bellagio and Milan. The ‘Survivor’ contestant is also loved and supported by his family, his parents, Brian and Lisa Serwatka Phalen, and his elder brother, Noah Phalen. The brothers have shared a love for ‘Survivor’ their whole lives, and it has kept the two close even when they were far apart forging their careers.

In June 2023, Sam celebrated as Noah married the love of his life. The event likely prompted the younger brother to make his own grand romantic gesture. In October 2023, Sam got down on one knee, and Hannah said yes. “You are the most graceful and captivating person I’ve ever met. I can’t wait for forever with you. Thank you for saying yes,” wrote the newly engaged Sam on Instagram. “Forever sounds good to me!” replied an elated Hannah. The two have been planning their wedding since and will likely walk down the aisle in 2025.

Read More: Anika Dhar: Where is Survivor 47 Contestant Now?