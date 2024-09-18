Caroline Vidmar: Where is the Survivor 47 Contestant Now?

Caroline Vidmar joined CBS’s ‘Survivor 47’ with the confidence of a strategist – which she happens to be – and the practiced grit of fighting uphill battles. The 47th season of ‘Survivor’ transported the contestant to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji along with 17 other castaways, where she tenaciously set about ensuring her survival and making her way around challenges. A fan of the ‘Survivor’ since childhood, she knew what to expect from the peculiarities and contests of the show. Still, she couldn’t help but take in the joy of her dream coming true despite the tense circumstances of the competition. With her fan-girl approach to the challenge, bubbly energy, and straightforward nature, Caroline became a notable contestant of the season.

Caroline Vidmar is a High-Powered Strategy Consultant

Hailing from Palos Verdes, California, Caroline Vidmar has been a model student and valuable asset to her company, so much so that they financed her higher education. Working as a strategy consultant for Bain & Company in Chicago, Illinois, since September 2019, Caroline has been building a career advising Fortune 500 companies on high-level business decisions. Prior to joining, she completed her Bachelors in Economics and Psychology at UC Berkeley, where she graduated with honors. In a testament to her skill and dedication, Bain & Company funded her entire MBA program at Northwestern University’s prestigious Kellogg School of Management.

Caroline graduated from the institution in June 2024 and seemed to have made innumerable fond memories of her time there. She thanked the university and everyone involved in her journey, taking to Instagram and writing, “From sprinting through Turkey on ‘The Amazing Race,’ to champagne tasting in Champagne, to backpacking through Patagonia, to taking over Telluride with 600 brave Kellogg leaders, to learning from some of the most inspiring professors and classmates I’ve ever met, I can’t believe these last two years were real.”

With the significant step on her academic journey completed, Caroline will undoubtedly reach greater heights in her profession. What makes all of her achievements even more dazzling is that the business strategist struggled with ADHD as a child and found it difficult to stay motivated. However, she eventually began viewing her ADHD not as a liability but as her secret weapon. She credits it with teaching her resilience and perseverance—qualities that have become the bedrock of her success.

Caroline is Surrounded by Loving Friends and Family

Caroline Vidmar’s scholarly achievements have done little to subtract from her well-rounded growth and active social life. The 27-year-old has volunteered at the Non-profit America Needs You, working as a coach to promote economic mobility in college students. She has a background in the strenuous sport of water polo and has played competitively. The rising star also seems to enjoy trekking and has climbed the Lost Gulch Lookout in Boulder, Colorado, with her friend Emme Stanec.

Knowing Caroline throughout her life, Emme was sad to see her leave for Chicago but knew she was going to prosper. “Here’s to my favorite person, my twin, my other half,” wrote Emme about Caroline on Instagram when she graduated from UC Berkeley. “The girl whose positivity, maturity, and intelligence has inspired me my whole life. The kindest, most welcoming girl who knows how to make everyone feel loved. You are going to do great things in life and at Bain. Berkeley was lucky to have you, and now I have a reason to visit Chicago! I love you so much C and am so proud of all you’ve accomplished.”

The ‘Survivor 47’ contestant has a brother who looks up to her as well, Jake Vidma. He has seen Caroline excel at virtually everything she works toward, and considers her his hero. “Caroline has always been my role model – I look up to her in every aspect of life and to see her achieve both of these massive lifelong goals of hers within such a short window of time is impossible to comprehend,” wrote Jake in the caption of an Instagram post about Caroline. “I couldn’t be more proud of her and how she continues to be the prime example of what you can achieve with hard work, grit, and genuine kindness to others.”

