The Amazing Race: 8 Similar Reality Shows You Must Watch

Created by Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster, ‘The Amazing Race’ is an adrenaline-fueled reality show that has captivated audiences since its debut in 2001. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, the show follows teams of two as they embark on a globe-trotting adventure, navigating diverse cultures and overcoming challenges in a race to various destinations. The premise emphasizes teamwork, strategic thinking, and physical endurance, making it a thrilling and competitive journey. With its engaging format and dynamic locations, ‘Amazing Race’ continues to be a perennial favorite among reality TV enthusiasts, offering a unique blend of travel, competition, and interpersonal dynamics. If you liked themes of global travel, teamwork, and adventure, here are 8 shows like ‘Amazing Race’ that deserve your attention.

8. Treasure Hunters (2006)

‘Treasure Hunters’ features teams solving complex puzzles and decoding cryptic clues to uncover hidden treasures. Hosted by Laird Macintosh, the show combined physical challenges with intellectual puzzles, sending teams across diverse locations worldwide. Much like ‘Amazing Race,’ ‘Treasure Hunters’ emphasized teamwork, strategy, and quick thinking, but with a focus on uncovering historical artifacts and solving intricate riddles. Both shows shared the thrill of global exploration and the competitive spirit, captivating audiences with their adventurous quests and showcasing the ingenuity of the participants in overcoming obstacles on their journey to victory.

7. The Amazing Race Canada (2013-)

Hosted by Jon Montgomery, ‘The Amazing Race Canada’ is a captivating spin-off of the iconic ‘Amazing Race’ series that follows Canadian teams on an exhilarating journey across their diverse homeland. This reality show mirrors the original’s dynamic mix of physical challenges, mental tasks, and global exploration. Just like its predecessor, ‘The Amazing Race Canada’ showcases the significance of teamwork and cultural discovery, offering viewers an adrenaline-pumping experience while highlighting the breathtaking landscapes and unique locales within Canada. With its distinct Canadian flavor, the show successfully captures the essence of ‘Amazing Race’ while delivering an exciting and patriotic adventure.

6. The Wheel (2017)

‘The Wheel’ stands out as a unique survival reality show where participants endure six isolated locations, each representing a different ecosystem. The premise challenges contestants to overcome extreme conditions, utilizing their survival skills to secure food, water, and shelter. The show distinguishes itself from ‘Amazing Race’ by focusing on individual resilience rather than team dynamics, offering a solitary adventure that tests participants’ survival instincts. Despite the differences, ‘The Wheel’ shares the thrill of exploration, resilience, and unpredictable challenges, making it a compelling watch for those drawn to the adventurous spirit of reality competition shows like ‘Amazing Race.’

5. World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji (2020)

‘World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji,’ an endurance reality series presented by Bear Grylls, pushes contestants through an arduous expedition across the challenging terrain of Fiji. The show compels participants to navigate diverse ecosystems, tackle extreme weather, and overcome physical and mental obstacles in a true test of human endurance. Diverging from the team-centric approach of ‘Amazing Race,’ Eco-Challenge emphasizes grit and survival skills. Yet, it shares the exhilarating spirit of global exploration, resilience, and relentless determination, offering viewers a riveting experience akin to the adventurous appeal of ‘Amazing Race.’

4. Expedition Impossible (2011)

‘Expedition Impossible’ mirrors the adrenaline-fueled excitement of ‘Amazing Race’ with its high-stakes adventure challenges and globe-trotting escapades. Created by Mark Burnett, the show follows teams of three navigating rugged terrain and overcoming intense obstacles across diverse landscapes. Hosted by Dave Salmoni, ‘Expedition Impossible’ emphasizes teamwork, strategy, and physical endurance, echoing the core elements of ‘Amazing Race.’ Contestants face grueling tasks, ranging from mountain climbing to desert treks, as they race towards the finish line. With its engaging format and competitive spirit, ‘Expedition Impossible’ offers a thrilling alternative to ‘Amazing Race,’ captivating audiences with its epic journeys and dramatic challenges.

3. Race to the Center of the Earth (2021)

While both ‘Race to the Center of the Earth’ and ‘Amazing Race’ share the global expedition theme, the former introduces a unique twist. In this show, four teams simultaneously embark on separate yet equally challenging routes from different corners of the Earth, converging at the Earth’s center. Created by Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri, with Chris Payne Gilbert serving as the narrator of the series. ‘Race to the Center of the Earth’ magnifies the physical demands, showcasing extreme environments and testing competitors’ endurance. The show’s innovative concept, coupled with the essence of global exploration and competition, makes it a captivating deviation from the familiar ‘Amazing Race’ formula.

2. The Amazing Race Australia (2011-)

Stepping onto the global stage, ‘The Amazing Race Australia’ offers a distinct Antipodean twist to the renowned reality competition format. Hosted by Beau Ryan and Grant Bowler, the show combines the thrill of adventure with a unique Aussie flavor, as teams traverse diverse landscapes and immerse themselves in cultural challenges. Departing from the original ‘Amazing Race,’ the Australian edition showcases the nation’s stunning scenery and challenges contestants with tasks tailored to its vibrant culture. With its dynamic mix of teamwork, strategy, and breathtaking locales, ‘The Amazing Race Australia’ captures the essence of the iconic franchise while infusing it with the Down Under spirit, making it a must-watch for adventure enthusiasts.

1. Race Across the World (2019-)

Straying from the traditional reality show mold, ‘Race Across the World’ forges its own path, redefining the genre. This British series, helmed by Rob Fisher and hosted by John Hannah, eschews flashy challenges for raw exploration and budget travel. Teams, armed with fixed amounts, traverse multiple countries without air travel, immersing in diverse cultures. The absence of a predetermined route fosters spontaneity and genuine experiences. With its unique blend of authenticity and travel immersion, ‘Race Across the World’ adds a distinct narrative layer to the global adventure genre, offering viewers an alternative yet captivating perspective on exploration and competition.

